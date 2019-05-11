Tastier
cookies,
local,
session, and
db storage in a tiny package:
import { cookies, local, db } from 'brownies';
cookies.token = 42; // Set it
let t = cookies.token; // Get it
delete cookies.token; // Eat it
local.token = 42; // Set it
let t = local.token; // Get it
delete local.token; // Del it
// db is ASYNC so read is different
db.token = 42; // Set it
let t = await db.token; // Get it
delete db.token; // Del it
Subscribe to changes in any of the objects:
import { session, subscribe } from 'brownies';
subscribe(session, 'token', value => {
console.log(value); // 42, 'Hello', null
});
session.token = 42;
session.token = 'Hello';
delete session.token;
You can also iterate them as expected with
Object.keys(),
Object.values(), etc:
cookies.token = 42;
cookies.name = 'Francisco';
console.log(Object.keys(cookies)); // token, name
for (let val of cookies) {
console.log(val); // 42, 'Francisco'
}
Install it with npm:
npm install brownies
Then import the different parts:
import { cookies, local, ... } from 'brownies';
const { cookies, local, ... } = require('brownies');
Or use a CDN for the browser:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/brownies"></script>
<script>
// Extract it since we only define `brownies` globally
const { cookies, local, ... } = brownies;
</script>
If you just want to play, go to the JSFiddle playground.
Manipulate cookies with the simple getter/setter interface:
import { cookies } from 'brownies';
cookies.token = 42; // Set it
const res = cookies.token; // Get it
delete cookies.token; // Eat it
Cookies will retain the types that is set. This is possible thanks to the underlying library:
cookies.id = 1;
cookies.accepted = true;
cookies.name = 'Francisco';
cookies.friends = [3, 5];
cookies.user = { id: 1, accepted: true, name: 'Francisco' };
console.log(typeof cookies.id); // 'number'
console.log(typeof cookies.accepted); // 'boolean'
console.log(typeof cookies.name); // 'string'
console.log(Array.isArray(cookies.friends)); // true
console.log(typeof cookies.user); // 'object'
document.cookie or server-side [click for details]
Values are encoded first with
JSON.stringify() to allow for different types, and then with
encodeURIComponent() to remain RFC 6265 compliant. See the details in the underlying library. If you are setting cookies manually, you'll have to follow the same process:
import { cookies } from 'brownies';
document.cookie = `name=${encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify('Francisco'))}`
console.log(cookies.name); // Francisco
To delete a item, you have to call
delete on it as you would normally do with object properties:
console.log(cookies.id); // null
cookies.id = 1;
console.log(cookies.id); // 1
delete cookies.id;
console.log(cookies.id); // null
Note: the default value for deleted cookies is set to
nullto be consistent with other local storage technologies.
You can iterate over the cookies in many different standard ways as normal:
Object.keys(cookies);
Object.values(cookies);
Object.entries(cookies);
for (let key in cookies) {}
for (let val of cookies) {}
You can change the cookies options globally:
import { cookies, options } from 'brownies';
// Options with its defaults. Note that expires is set to 100 days
cookies[options] = {
expires: 100 * 24 * 3600, // The time to expire in seconds
domain: false, // The domain for the cookie
path: '/', // The path for the cookie
secure: https ? true : false // Require the use of https
};
cookies.token = 24; // Will be stored for ~100 days
WARNING: you should import
optionsand then use it as a variable like
cookies[options]. You CANNOT do
nor
cookies.options
.
cookies['options']
For
localStorage, we define
local to simplify the interface:
import { local } from 'brownies';
local.token = 42; // Set it
const res = local.token; // Get it
delete local.token; // Remove it
localStorage items can be set to many different standard values, and they will retain the types:
local.id = 1;
local.accepted = true;
local.name = 'Francisco';
local.friends = [3, 5];
local.user = { id: 1, accepted: true, name: 'Francisco' };
console.log(typeof local.id); // 'number'
console.log(typeof local.accepted); // 'boolean'
console.log(typeof local.name); // 'string'
console.log(Array.isArray(local.friends)); // true
console.log(typeof local.user); // 'object'
Since 2.0 we are using custom data storage to keep the types consistent, but this means that you cannot read items that were set by
brownieslike
. Please use the
localStorage.getItem(KEY)
local.KEYprovided by
browniesAPI instead.
To delete a item, you have to call
delete on it as you would normally do with object properties:
console.log(local.id); // null
local.id = 1;
console.log(local.id); // 1
delete local.id;
console.log(local.id); // null
You can iterate over the items in many different standard ways as normal:
Object.keys(local);
Object.values(local);
Object.entries(local);
for (let key in local) {}
for (let val of local) {}
So if you wanted to delete them all, you can do so by looping them easily:
for (let key in local) {
console.log('Deleting:', key, local[key]);
delete local[key];
}
For the
sessionStorage, we define
session to simplify the interface:
import { session } from 'brownies';
session.token = 42; // Set it
const res = session.token; // Get it
delete session.token; // Remove it
sessionStorage items can be set to many different standard values, and they will retain the types:
session.id = 1;
session.accepted = true;
session.name = 'Francisco';
session.friends = [3, 5];
session.user = { id: 1, accepted: true, name: 'Francisco' };
console.log(typeof session.id); // 'number'
console.log(typeof session.accepted); // 'boolean'
console.log(typeof session.name); // 'string'
console.log(Array.isArray(session.friends)); // true
console.log(typeof session.user); // 'object'
Since 2.0 we are using custom data storage to keep the types consistent, but this means that you cannot read items that were set by
brownieslike
. Please use the
localStorage.getItem(KEY)
local.KEYprovided by
browniesAPI instead.
To delete a item, you have to call
delete on it as you would normally do with object properties:
console.log(session.id); // null
session.id = 1;
console.log(session.id); // 1
delete session.id;
console.log(session.id); // null
You can iterate over the items in many different standard ways as normal:
Object.keys(session);
Object.values(session);
Object.entries(session);
for (let key in session) {}
for (let val of session) {}
So if you wanted to delete them all, you can do so by looping them easily:
for (let key in session) {
console.log('Deleting:', key, session[key]);
delete session[key];
}
Subscribe allows you to listen to changes to any object, including yours:
import { local, subscribe } from 'brownies';
subscribe(local, 'token', value => {
console.log(value); // 42, null, 'Hello'
});
local.token = 42;
delete local.token;
local.token = 'Hello';
Warning:
subscribe() cannot guarantee being sync, so the above might not trigger if the end value is the same as the initial value or middle steps might not be shown.
Changes work even if you use the native API to change the values, or even if the changes happen on another tab:
import { local, subscribe } from 'brownies';
subscribe(local, 'token', value => {
console.log(value); // abc (string)
});
// Note that this is the native one:
localStorage.setItem('token', 'abc');
To unsubscribe, store the value returned by
subscribe() and then use it with
unsubscribe():
import { cookies, subscribe, unsubscribe } from 'brownies';
const id = subscribe(cookies, 'token', token => {
console.log(token);
});
unsubscribe(id);
You can also unsubscribe by the callback, which is very useful in a React context:
import { cookies, subscribe, unsubscribe } from 'brownies';
const cb = token => console.log('NEW TOKEN:', token);
subscribe(cookies, 'token', cb);
unsubscribe(cb);
For instance, if you want to keep the user points synced across tabs with localStorage:
import { local, subscribe, unsubscribe } from 'brownies';
export default class extends React.Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props);
this.state = { points: local.points };
this.updatePoints = this.updatePoints.bind(this);
subscribe(local, 'points', this.updatePoints);
}
updatePoints (points) {
this.setState({ points });
}
componentWillUnmount () {
unsubscribe(this.updatePoints);
}
render () {
return <div>Points: {this.state.points}</div>;
}
}
Warning: try to keep the number of subscriptions low since each will incur in a performance cost.
My former coworker made delicious brownies when leaving the company and asked me to name a library brownies. I thought it was a fantastic idea, since brownies are tastier cookies after all 🙂.
This library was previously named
clean-store, but I never really liked that name. The stars in this repository were transferred from the previous repository.