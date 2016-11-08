Bro, do you even javascript?
You've got a deeply-nested set of objects that may or may not always be there.
We've all seen something like this:
var myURL = app.config.environment.buildURL('dev');
which leads to one of our favorite javascript errors...
error: undefined is not a function
And the solution only makes the code base ugly:
var myURL;
if (app && app.config && app.config.environment && app.config.environment.buildURL) {
myURL = app.config.environment.buildURL('dev');
}
We all hate that, don't we?
So what if you could just type:
var myURL;
if (Bro(app).doYouEven('config.environment.buildURL')) {
myURL = app.config.environment.buildURL('dev');
}
Or better yet, how about:
var myURL;
Bro(app)
.iDontAlways('config.environment.buildURL')
.butWhenIdo(function(buildURL){
myURL = buildURL('dev');
});
Well, now you can!
But what if you have something like this:
app['soap:Envelope']['soap:Body'][0].getResponse[0]['rval'][0].customerId[0]
We got you covered.
if (Bro(app).doYouEven("soap:Envelope.soap:Body.0.getResponse.0.rval.0.customerId.0")) {
var thisVar = app['soap:Envelope']['soap:Body'][0].getResponse[0]['rval'][0].customerId[0];
}
if(Bro(object).doYouEven('lift') === Bro.TOTALLY) {
console.log(object.lift);
}
Or, ensure that multiple nested members exist by passing an array of paths
if (Bro(object)
.doYouEven(['property.one', 'property.two']) {
// returns true if all referenced properties exist
console.log(object.property.one, object.property.two);
})
Or, just use a callback...
Bro(object)
.doYouEven('property.subproperty', function(subproperty) {
console.log(subproperty);
});
// get a value if it exists
var value = Bro(object).iCanHaz('cheezeburger');
// get an array of values for paths that exist
var values = Bro(object).iCanHaz(['cheezeburger', 'money', 'beer']);
// add properties to an object
Bro(object).makeItHappen('cheezeburger.with.pickles');
// set a deeply nested property by the Bro string
Bro(object).makeItHappen('bro.props', 'high five'); // object.bro.props = 'high five'
Bro(object)
.iDontAlways('method')
.butWhenIdo(function(returnVal) {
console.log('object.method() returned ', returnVal);
});
Bro(object)
.braceYourself('method.name')
.hereComeTheErrors(function(e) {
console.log('error ' + e + ' happened.');
});
Bro.TOTALLY // true;
Bro.NOWAY // false;
if (Bro(someVar).isThatEvenAThing() === Bro.TOTALLY) {
// do stuff
}
var object = {foo: 1, bar: 2};
Bro(object).giveMeProps();
// returns ['foo', 'bar'];
var obj1 = {foo: 'boo', bar: 'bar'},
obj2 = {foo: 'bar', yes: 'no'};
Bro(obj1).comeAtMe(obj2);
// now obj1.foo == 'bar' and obj1.yes == 'no'
Yes, extend me, Bro!
var plugin = { foo: function() { whatever; }};
Bro.prototype.comeAtMe(plugin);
brototype is available via npm or bower
# via npm
$ npm install brototype
# via bower
$ bower install brototype
Brototype.js may be funny, but it is also quite useful, as demonstrated by the number of people who have already installed it via npm.
Therefore, there is some responsibility to add/update the library responsibly. Please have a look at the guidelines for contributing to Brototype before submitting your pull request.
For the brofessional. Want to use Brototype.js but it's too bro for your work environment? Just give it the Bro-tie treatment so you can bro down at the office! Alias some or all of the names to make your boss happy.
Are you using Brototype in the wild? If so, tell the world!
Also, don't forget to follow @BrototypeJS on Twitter!
Randy Hunt
The MIT License
Copyright © 2014
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.