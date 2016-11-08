brototype

Bro, do you even javascript?

Features

You've got a deeply-nested set of objects that may or may not always be there. We've all seen something like this: var myURL = app.config.environment.buildURL('dev'); which leads to one of our favorite javascript errors... error: undefined is not a function

And the solution only makes the code base ugly:

var myURL; if (app && app.config && app.config.environment && app.config.environment.buildURL) { myURL = app.config.environment.buildURL( 'dev' ); }

We all hate that, don't we?

So what if you could just type:

var myURL; if (Bro(app).doYouEven( 'config.environment.buildURL' )) { myURL = app.config.environment.buildURL( 'dev' ); }

Or better yet, how about:

var myURL; Bro(app) .iDontAlways( 'config.environment.buildURL' ) .butWhenIdo( function ( buildURL ) { myURL = buildURL( 'dev' ); });

Well, now you can!

But what if you have something like this:

app[ 'soap:Envelope' ][ 'soap:Body' ][ 0 ].getResponse[ 0 ][ 'rval' ][ 0 ].customerId[ 0 ]

We got you covered.

if (Bro(app).doYouEven( "soap:Envelope.soap:Body.0.getResponse.0.rval.0.customerId.0" )) { var thisVar = app[ 'soap:Envelope' ][ 'soap:Body' ][ 0 ].getResponse[ 0 ][ 'rval' ][ 0 ].customerId[ 0 ]; }

Testing nested members

if (Bro(object).doYouEven( 'lift' ) === Bro.TOTALLY) { console .log(object.lift); }

Or, ensure that multiple nested members exist by passing an array of paths

if (Bro(object) .doYouEven([ 'property.one' , 'property.two' ]) { console .log(object.property.one, object.property.two); })

Or, just use a callback...

Bro(object) .doYouEven( 'property.subproperty' , function ( subproperty ) { console .log(subproperty); });

Fetching nested members

var value = Bro(object).iCanHaz( 'cheezeburger' ); var values = Bro(object).iCanHaz([ 'cheezeburger' , 'money' , 'beer' ]);

Creating nested members

Bro(object).makeItHappen( 'cheezeburger.with.pickles' );

Bro(object).makeItHappen( 'bro.props' , 'high five' );

Calling nested functions

Bro(object) .iDontAlways( 'method' ) .butWhenIdo( function ( returnVal ) { console .log( 'object.method() returned ' , returnVal); });

Handling exceptions

Bro(object) .braceYourself( 'method.name' ) .hereComeTheErrors( function ( e ) { console .log( 'error ' + e + ' happened.' ); });

Bro.TOTALLY Bro.NOWAY

Check for undefined

if (Bro(someVar).isThatEvenAThing() === Bro.TOTALLY) { }

Get a list of object keys

var object = { foo : 1 , bar : 2 }; Bro(object).giveMeProps();

Extending objects

var obj1 = { foo : 'boo' , bar : 'bar' }, obj2 = { foo : 'bar' , yes : 'no' }; Bro(obj1).comeAtMe(obj2);

Extending Brototype!

Yes, extend me, Bro!

var plugin = { foo : function ( ) { whatever; }}; Bro.prototype.comeAtMe(plugin);

Installing

brototype is available via npm or bower

$ npm install brototype $ bower install brototype

Contributing

Brototype.js may be funny, but it is also quite useful, as demonstrated by the number of people who have already installed it via npm.

Therefore, there is some responsibility to add/update the library responsibly. Please have a look at the guidelines for contributing to Brototype before submitting your pull request.

Author

Randy Hunt

License

