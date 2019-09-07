openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

brotli

by foliojs
1.3.2 (see all)

A JavaScript port of the Brotli compression algorithm, as used in WOFF2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6M

GitHub Stars

392

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Compression

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Brotli.js

Brotli.js is port of the Brotli compression algorithm (as used in the WOFF2 font format) to JavaScript. The decompressor is hand ported, and the compressor is ported with Emscripten. The original C++ source code can be found here.

Installation and usage

Install using npm.

npm install brotli

If you want to use brotli in the browser, you should use Browserify to build it.

In node, or in browserify, you can load brotli in the standard way:

var brotli = require('brotli');

You can also require just the decompress function or just the compress function, which is useful for browserify builds. For example, here's how you'd require just the decompress function.

var decompress = require('brotli/decompress');

API

brotli.decompress(buffer, [outSize])

Decompresses the given buffer to produce the original input to the compressor. The outSize parameter is optional, and will be computed by the decompressor if not provided. Inside a WOFF2 file, this can be computed from the WOFF2 directory.

// decode a buffer where the output size is known
brotli.decompress(compressedData, uncompressedLength);

// decode a buffer where the output size is not known
brotli.decompress(fs.readFileSync('compressed.bin'));

brotli.compress(buffer, isText = false)

Compresses the given buffer. Pass optional parameters as the second argument.

// encode a buffer of binary data
brotli.compress(fs.readFileSync('myfile.bin'));

// encode some data with options (default options shown)
brotli.compress(fs.readFileSync('myfile.bin'), {
  mode: 0, // 0 = generic, 1 = text, 2 = font (WOFF2)
  quality: 11, // 0 - 11
  lgwin: 22 // window size
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

az
adm-zipA Javascript implementation of zip for nodejs. Allows user to create or extract zip files both in memory or to/from disk
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
jsz
jszipCreate, read and edit .zip files with Javascript
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
compression-webpack-pluginPrepare compressed versions of assets to serve them with Content-Encoding
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
compressionNode.js compression middleware
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
14M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
pixelmatchThe smallest, simplest and fastest JavaScript pixel-level image comparison library
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gz
gulp-zipZIP compress files
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
76K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial