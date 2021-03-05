Find broken links, missing images, etc within your HTML.

✅ Complete : Unicode, redirects, compression, basic authentication, absolute/relative/local URLs.

: Concurrent, streamed and cached. 🍰 Easy: Convenient defaults and very configurable.

Other features:

Support for many HTML elements and attributes; not only <a href> and <img src> .

and . Support for relative URLs with <base href> .

. WHATWG specifications-compliant HTML and URL parsing.

Honor robot exclusions (robots.txt, headers and rel ), optionally.

), optionally. Detailed information for reporting and maintenance.

URL keyword filtering with simple wildcards.

Pause/Resume at any time.

Installation

Node.js >= 14 is required. There're two ways to use it:

Command Line Usage

To install, type this at the command line:

npm install broken-link-checker -g

After that, check out the help for available options:

blc --help

A typical site-wide check might look like:

blc http://yoursite.com -ro or blc path/to/index.html -ro

Note: HTTP proxies are not directly supported. If your network is configured incorrectly with no resolution in sight, you could try using a container with proxy settings.

Programmatic API

To install, type this at the command line:

npm install broken-link-checker

The remainder of this document will assist you in using the API.

Classes

While all classes have been exposed for custom use, the one that you need will most likely be SiteChecker .

HtmlChecker

Scans an HTML document to find broken links. All methods from EventEmitter are available.

const {HtmlChecker} = require ( 'broken-link-checker' ); const htmlChecker = new HtmlChecker(options) .on( 'error' , (error) => {}) .on( 'html' , (tree, robots) => {}) .on( 'queue' , () => {}) .on( 'junk' , (result) => {}) .on( 'link' , (result) => {}) .on( 'complete' , () => {}); htmlChecker.scan(html, baseURL);

Methods & Properties

.clearCache() will remove any cached URL responses.

will remove any cached URL responses. .isPaused returns true if the internal link queue is paused and false if not.

returns if the internal link queue is paused and if not. .numActiveLinks returns the number of links with active requests.

returns the number of links with active requests. .numQueuedLinks returns the number of links that currently have no active requests.

returns the number of links that currently have no active requests. .pause() will pause the internal link queue, but will not pause any active requests.

will pause the internal link queue, but will not pause any active requests. .resume() will resume the internal link queue.

will resume the internal link queue. .scan(html, baseURL) parses & scans a single HTML document and returns a Promise . Calling this function while a previous scan is in progress will result in a thrown error. Arguments: html must be either a Stream or a string. baseURL must be a URL . Without this value, links to relative URLs will be given a BLC_INVALID reason for being broken (unless an absolute <base href> is found).

parses & scans a single HTML document and returns a . Calling this function while a previous scan is in progress will result in a thrown error. Arguments:

Events

'complete' is emitted after the last result or zero results.

is emitted after the last result or zero results. 'error' is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments: error is the Error .

is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments: 'html' is emitted after the HTML document has been fully parsed. Arguments: tree is supplied by parse5. robots is an instance of robot-directives containing any <meta> robot exclusions.

is emitted after the HTML document has been fully parsed. Arguments: 'junk' is emitted on each skipped/unchecked link, as configured in options. Arguments: result is a Link .

is emitted on each skipped/unchecked link, as configured in options. Arguments: 'link' is emitted with the result of each checked/unskipped link (broken or not). Arguments: result is a Link .

is emitted with the result of each checked/unskipped link (broken or not). Arguments: 'queue' is emitted when a link is internally queued, dequeued or made active.

HtmlUrlChecker

Scans the HTML content at each queued URL to find broken links. All methods from EventEmitter are available.

const {HtmlUrlChecker} = require ( 'broken-link-checker' ); const htmlUrlChecker = new HtmlUrlChecker(options) .on( 'error' , (error) => {}) .on( 'html' , (tree, robots, response, pageURL, customData) => {}) .on( 'queue' , () => {}) .on( 'junk' , (result, customData) => {}) .on( 'link' , (result, customData) => {}) .on( 'page' , (error, pageURL, customData) => {}) .on( 'end' , () => {}); htmlUrlChecker.enqueue(pageURL, customData);

Methods & Properties

.clearCache() will remove any cached URL responses.

will remove any cached URL responses. .dequeue(id) removes a page from the queue. Returns true on success or false on failure.

removes a page from the queue. Returns on success or on failure. .enqueue(pageURL, customData) adds a page to the queue. Queue items are auto-dequeued when their requests are complete. Returns a queue ID on success. Arguments: pageURL must be a URL . customData is optional data (of any type) that is stored in the queue item for the page.

adds a page to the queue. Queue items are auto-dequeued when their requests are complete. Returns a queue ID on success. Arguments: .has(id) returns true if the queue contains an active or queued page tagged with id and false if not.

returns if the queue contains an active or queued page tagged with and if not. .isPaused returns true if the queue is paused and false if not.

returns if the queue is paused and if not. .numActiveLinks returns the number of links with active requests.

returns the number of links with active requests. .numPages returns the total number of pages in the queue.

returns the total number of pages in the queue. .numQueuedLinks returns the number of links that currently have no active requests.

returns the number of links that currently have no active requests. .pause() will pause the queue, but will not pause any active requests.

will pause the queue, but will not pause any active requests. .resume() will resume the queue.

Events

'end' is emitted when the end of the queue has been reached.

is emitted when the end of the queue has been reached. 'error' is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments: error is the Error .

is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments: 'html' is emitted after a page's HTML document has been fully parsed. Arguments: tree is supplied by parse5. robots is an instance of robot-directives containing any <meta> and X-Robots-Tag robot exclusions. response is the full HTTP response for the page, excluding the body. pageURL is the URL to the current page being scanned. customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted after a page's HTML document has been fully parsed. Arguments: 'junk' is emitted on each skipped/unchecked link, as configured in options. Arguments: result is a Link . customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted on each skipped/unchecked link, as configured in options. Arguments: 'link' is emitted with the result of each checked/unskipped link (broken or not) within the current page. Arguments: result is a Link . customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted with the result of each checked/unskipped link (broken or not) within the current page. Arguments: 'page' is emitted after a page's last result, on zero results, or if the HTML could not be retrieved. Arguments: error will be an Error if such occurred or null if not. pageURL is the URL to the current page being scanned. customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted after a page's last result, on zero results, or if the HTML could not be retrieved. Arguments: 'queue' is emitted when a URL (link or page) is queued, dequeued or made active.

SiteChecker

Recursively scans (crawls) the HTML content at each queued URL to find broken links. All methods from EventEmitter are available.

const {SiteChecker} = require ( 'broken-link-checker' ); const siteChecker = new SiteChecker(options) .on( 'error' , (error) => {}) .on( 'robots' , (robots, customData) => {}) .on( 'html' , (tree, robots, response, pageURL, customData) => {}) .on( 'queue' , () => {}) .on( 'junk' , (result, customData) => {}) .on( 'link' , (result, customData) => {}) .on( 'page' , (error, pageURL, customData) => {}) .on( 'site' , (error, siteURL, customData) => {}) .on( 'end' , () => {}); siteChecker.enqueue(siteURL, customData);

Methods & Properties

.clearCache() will remove any cached URL responses.

will remove any cached URL responses. .dequeue(id) removes a site from the queue. Returns true on success or false on failure.

removes a site from the queue. Returns on success or on failure. .enqueue(siteURL, customData) adds [the first page of] a site to the queue. Queue items are auto-dequeued when their requests are complete. Returns a queue ID on success. Arguments: siteURL must be a URL . customData is optional data (of any type) that is stored in the queue item for the site.

adds [the first page of] a site to the queue. Queue items are auto-dequeued when their requests are complete. Returns a queue ID on success. Arguments: .has(id) returns true if the queue contains an active or queued site tagged with id and false if not.

returns if the queue contains an active or queued site tagged with and if not. .isPaused returns true if the queue is paused and false if not.

returns if the queue is paused and if not. .numActiveLinks returns the number of links with active requests.

returns the number of links with active requests. .numPages returns the total number of pages in the queue.

returns the total number of pages in the queue. .numQueuedLinks returns the number of links that currently have no active requests.

returns the number of links that currently have no active requests. .numSites returns the total number of sites in the queue.

returns the total number of sites in the queue. .pause() will pause the queue, but will not pause any active requests.

will pause the queue, but will not pause any active requests. .resume() will resume the queue.

Events

'end' is emitted when the end of the queue has been reached.

is emitted when the end of the queue has been reached. 'error' is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments: error is the Error .

is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments: 'html' is emitted after a page's HTML document has been fully parsed. Arguments: tree is supplied by parse5. robots is an instance of robot-directives containing any <meta> and X-Robots-Tag robot exclusions. response is the full HTTP response for the page, excluding the body. pageURL is the URL to the current page being scanned. customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted after a page's HTML document has been fully parsed. Arguments: 'junk' is emitted on each skipped/unchecked link, as configured in options. Arguments: result is a Link . customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted on each skipped/unchecked link, as configured in options. Arguments: 'link' is emitted with the result of each checked/unskipped link (broken or not) within the current page. Arguments: result is a Link . customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted with the result of each checked/unskipped link (broken or not) within the current page. Arguments: 'page' is emitted after a page's last result, on zero results, or if the HTML could not be retrieved. Arguments: error will be an Error if such occurred or null if not. pageURL is the URL to the current page being scanned. customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted after a page's last result, on zero results, or if the HTML could not be retrieved. Arguments: 'queue' is emitted when a URL (link, page or site) is queued, dequeued or made active.

is emitted when a URL (link, page or site) is queued, dequeued or made active. 'robots' is emitted after a site's robots.txt has been downloaded. Arguments: robots is an instance of robots-txt-guard. customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted after a site's robots.txt has been downloaded. Arguments: 'site' is emitted after a site's last result, on zero results, or if the initial HTML could not be retrieved. Arguments: error will be an Error if such occurred or null if not. siteURL is the URL to the current site being crawled. customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted after a site's last result, on zero results, or if the initial HTML could not be retrieved. Arguments:

Note: the filterLevel option is used for determining which links are recursive.

UrlChecker

Requests each queued URL to determine if they are broken. All methods from EventEmitter are available.

const {UrlChecker} = require ( 'broken-link-checker' ); const urlChecker = new UrlChecker(options) .on( 'error' , (error) => {}) .on( 'queue' , () => {}) .on( 'link' , (result, customData) => {}) .on( 'end' , () => {}); urlChecker.enqueue(url, customData);

Methods & Properties

.clearCache() will remove any cached URL responses.

will remove any cached URL responses. .dequeue(id) removes a URL from the queue. Returns true on success or false on failure.

removes a URL from the queue. Returns on success or on failure. .enqueue(url, customData) adds a URL to the queue. Queue items are auto-dequeued when their requests are completed. Returns a queue ID on success. Arguments: url must be a URL . customData is optional data (of any type) that is stored in the queue item for the URL.

adds a URL to the queue. Queue items are auto-dequeued when their requests are completed. Returns a queue ID on success. Arguments: .has(id) returns true if the queue contains an active or queued URL tagged with id and false if not.

returns if the queue contains an active or queued URL tagged with and if not. .isPaused returns true if the queue is paused and false if not.

returns if the queue is paused and if not. .numActiveLinks returns the number of links with active requests.

returns the number of links with active requests. .numQueuedLinks returns the number of links that currently have no active requests.

returns the number of links that currently have no active requests. .pause() will pause the queue, but will not pause any active requests.

will pause the queue, but will not pause any active requests. .resume() will resume the queue.

Events

'end' is emitted when the end of the queue has been reached.

is emitted when the end of the queue has been reached. 'error' is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments: error is the Error .

is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments: 'junk' is emitted for each skipped/unchecked result, as configured in options. Arguments: result is a Link . customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted for each skipped/unchecked result, as configured in options. Arguments: 'link' is emitted for each checked/unskipped result (broken or not). Arguments: result is a Link . customData is whatever was queued.

is emitted for each checked/unskipped result (broken or not). Arguments: 'queue' is emitted when a URL is queued, dequeued or made active.

Options

cacheMaxAge

Type: Number

Default Value: 3_600_000 (1 hour)

The number of milliseconds in which a cached response should be considered valid. This is only relevant if the cacheResponses option is enabled.

cacheResponses

Type: Boolean

Default Value: true

URL request results will be cached when true . This will ensure that each unique URL will only be checked once.

excludedKeywords

Type: Array<String>

Default value: []

Will not check links that match the keywords and glob patterns within this list. The only wildcards supported are * and ! .

This option does not apply to UrlChecker .

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Will not check external links (different protocol and/or host) when true ; relative links with a remote <base href> included.

This option does not apply to UrlChecker .

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Will not check internal links (same protocol and host) when true .

This option does not apply to UrlChecker nor SiteChecker 's crawler.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Will not check links to the same page; relative and absolute fragments/hashes included. This is only relevant if the cacheResponses option is disabled.

This option does not apply to UrlChecker .

filterLevel

Type: Number

Default value: 1

The tags and attributes that are considered links for checking, split into the following levels:

0 : clickable links

: clickable links 1 : clickable links, media, frames, meta refreshes

: clickable links, media, frames, meta refreshes 2 : clickable links, media, frames, meta refreshes, stylesheets, scripts, forms

: clickable links, media, frames, meta refreshes, stylesheets, scripts, forms 3 : clickable links, media, frames, meta refreshes, stylesheets, scripts, forms, metadata

Recursive links have a slightly different filter subset. To see the exact breakdown of both, check out the tag map. <base href> is not listed because it is not a link, though it is always parsed.

This option does not apply to UrlChecker .

honorRobotExclusions

Type: Boolean

Default value: true

Will not scan pages that search engine crawlers would not follow. Such will have been specified with any of the following:

<a rel="nofollow" href="…">

<area rel="nofollow" href="…">

<meta name="robots" content="noindex,nofollow,…">

<meta name="googlebot" content="noindex,nofollow,…">

<meta name="robots" content="unavailable_after: …">

X-Robots-Tag: noindex,nofollow,…

X-Robots-Tag: googlebot: noindex,nofollow,…

X-Robots-Tag: otherbot: noindex,nofollow,…

X-Robots-Tag: unavailable_after: …

robots.txt

This option does not apply to UrlChecker .

includedKeywords

Type: Array<String>

Default value: []

Will only check links that match the keywords and glob patterns within this list, if any. The only wildcard supported is * .

This option does not apply to UrlChecker .

includeLink

Type: Function

Default value: link => true

A synchronous callback that is called after all other filters have been performed. Return true to include link (a Link ) in the list of links to be checked, or return false to have it skipped.

This option does not apply to UrlChecker .

includePage

Type: Function

Default value: url => true

A synchronous callback that is called after all other filters have been performed. Return true to include url (a URL ) in the list of pages to be crawled, or return false to have it skipped.

This option does not apply to UrlChecker nor HtmlUrlChecker .

maxSockets

Type: Number

Default value: Infinity

The maximum number of links to check at any given time.

maxSocketsPerHost

Type: Number

Default value: 2

The maximum number of links per host/port to check at any given time. This avoids overloading a single target host with too many concurrent requests. This will not limit concurrent requests to other hosts.

rateLimit

Type: Number

Default value: 0

The number of milliseconds to wait before each request.

requestMethod

Type: String

Default value: 'head'

The HTTP request method used in checking links. If you experience problems, try using 'get' , however the retryHeadFail option should have you covered.

retryHeadCodes

Type: Array<Number>

Default value: [405]

The list of HTTP status codes for the retryHeadFail option to reference.

retryHeadFail

Type: Boolean

Default value: true

Some servers do not respond correctly to a 'head' request method. When true , a link resulting in an HTTP status code listed within the retryHeadCodes option will be re-requested using a 'get' method before deciding that it is broken. This is only relevant if the requestMethod option is set to 'head' .

userAgent

Type: String

Default value: 'broken-link-checker/0.8.0 Node.js/14.16.0 (OS X; x64)' (or similar)

The HTTP user-agent to use when checking links as well as retrieving pages and robot exclusions.

A broken link will have an isBroken value of true and a reason code defined in brokenReason . A link that was not checked (emitted as 'junk' ) will have a wasExcluded value of true , a reason code defined in excludedReason and a isBroken value of null .

if (link.get( 'isBroken' )) { console .log(link.get( 'brokenReason' )); } else if (link.get( 'wasExcluded' )) { console .log(link.get( 'excludedReason' )); }

Additionally, more descriptive messages are available for each reason code:

const {reasons} = require ( 'broken-link-checker' ); console .log(reasons.BLC_ROBOTS); console .log(reasons.ERRNO_ECONNRESET); console .log(reasons.HTTP_404); console .log(reasons);

Putting it all together:

if (link.get( 'isBroken' )) { console .log(reasons[link.get( 'brokenReason' )]); } else if (link.get( 'wasExcluded' )) { console .log(reasons[link.get( 'excludedReason' )]); }

Finally, it is important to analyze links excluded with the BLC_UNSUPPORTED reason as it's possible for them to be broken.

