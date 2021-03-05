Find broken links, missing images, etc within your HTML.
Other features:
<a href> and
<img src>.
<base href>.
rel), optionally.
Node.js
>= 14 is required. There're two ways to use it:
To install, type this at the command line:
npm install broken-link-checker -g
After that, check out the help for available options:
blc --help
A typical site-wide check might look like:
blc http://yoursite.com -ro
# or
blc path/to/index.html -ro
Note: HTTP proxies are not directly supported. If your network is configured incorrectly with no resolution in sight, you could try using a container with proxy settings.
To install, type this at the command line:
npm install broken-link-checker
The remainder of this document will assist you in using the API.
While all classes have been exposed for custom use, the one that you need will most likely be
SiteChecker.
HtmlChecker
Scans an HTML document to find broken links. All methods from
EventEmitter are available.
const {HtmlChecker} = require('broken-link-checker');
const htmlChecker = new HtmlChecker(options)
.on('error', (error) => {})
.on('html', (tree, robots) => {})
.on('queue', () => {})
.on('junk', (result) => {})
.on('link', (result) => {})
.on('complete', () => {});
htmlChecker.scan(html, baseURL);
.clearCache() will remove any cached URL responses.
.isPaused returns
true if the internal link queue is paused and
false if not.
.numActiveLinks returns the number of links with active requests.
.numQueuedLinks returns the number of links that currently have no active requests.
.pause() will pause the internal link queue, but will not pause any active requests.
.resume() will resume the internal link queue.
.scan(html, baseURL) parses & scans a single HTML document and returns a
Promise. Calling this function while a previous scan is in progress will result in a thrown error. Arguments:
'complete' is emitted after the last result or zero results.
'error' is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments:
error is the
Error.
'html' is emitted after the HTML document has been fully parsed. Arguments:
tree is supplied by parse5.
robots is an instance of robot-directives containing any
<meta> robot exclusions.
'junk' is emitted on each skipped/unchecked link, as configured in options. Arguments:
result is a
Link.
'link' is emitted with the result of each checked/unskipped link (broken or not). Arguments:
result is a
Link.
'queue' is emitted when a link is internally queued, dequeued or made active.
HtmlUrlChecker
Scans the HTML content at each queued URL to find broken links. All methods from
EventEmitter are available.
const {HtmlUrlChecker} = require('broken-link-checker');
const htmlUrlChecker = new HtmlUrlChecker(options)
.on('error', (error) => {})
.on('html', (tree, robots, response, pageURL, customData) => {})
.on('queue', () => {})
.on('junk', (result, customData) => {})
.on('link', (result, customData) => {})
.on('page', (error, pageURL, customData) => {})
.on('end', () => {});
htmlUrlChecker.enqueue(pageURL, customData);
.clearCache() will remove any cached URL responses.
.dequeue(id) removes a page from the queue. Returns
true on success or
false on failure.
.enqueue(pageURL, customData) adds a page to the queue. Queue items are auto-dequeued when their requests are complete. Returns a queue ID on success. Arguments:
pageURL must be a
URL.
customData is optional data (of any type) that is stored in the queue item for the page.
.has(id) returns
true if the queue contains an active or queued page tagged with
id and
false if not.
.isPaused returns
true if the queue is paused and
false if not.
.numActiveLinks returns the number of links with active requests.
.numPages returns the total number of pages in the queue.
.numQueuedLinks returns the number of links that currently have no active requests.
.pause() will pause the queue, but will not pause any active requests.
.resume() will resume the queue.
'end' is emitted when the end of the queue has been reached.
'error' is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments:
error is the
Error.
'html' is emitted after a page's HTML document has been fully parsed. Arguments:
tree is supplied by parse5.
robots is an instance of robot-directives containing any
<meta> and
X-Robots-Tag robot exclusions.
response is the full HTTP response for the page, excluding the body.
pageURL is the
URL to the current page being scanned.
customData is whatever was queued.
'junk' is emitted on each skipped/unchecked link, as configured in options. Arguments:
result is a
Link.
customData is whatever was queued.
'link' is emitted with the result of each checked/unskipped link (broken or not) within the current page. Arguments:
result is a
Link.
customData is whatever was queued.
'page' is emitted after a page's last result, on zero results, or if the HTML could not be retrieved. Arguments:
error will be an
Error if such occurred or
null if not.
pageURL is the
URL to the current page being scanned.
customData is whatever was queued.
'queue' is emitted when a URL (link or page) is queued, dequeued or made active.
SiteChecker
Recursively scans (crawls) the HTML content at each queued URL to find broken links. All methods from
EventEmitter are available.
const {SiteChecker} = require('broken-link-checker');
const siteChecker = new SiteChecker(options)
.on('error', (error) => {})
.on('robots', (robots, customData) => {})
.on('html', (tree, robots, response, pageURL, customData) => {})
.on('queue', () => {})
.on('junk', (result, customData) => {})
.on('link', (result, customData) => {})
.on('page', (error, pageURL, customData) => {})
.on('site', (error, siteURL, customData) => {})
.on('end', () => {});
siteChecker.enqueue(siteURL, customData);
.clearCache() will remove any cached URL responses.
.dequeue(id) removes a site from the queue. Returns
true on success or
false on failure.
.enqueue(siteURL, customData) adds [the first page of] a site to the queue. Queue items are auto-dequeued when their requests are complete. Returns a queue ID on success. Arguments:
siteURL must be a
URL.
customData is optional data (of any type) that is stored in the queue item for the site.
.has(id) returns
true if the queue contains an active or queued site tagged with
id and
false if not.
.isPaused returns
true if the queue is paused and
false if not.
.numActiveLinks returns the number of links with active requests.
.numPages returns the total number of pages in the queue.
.numQueuedLinks returns the number of links that currently have no active requests.
.numSites returns the total number of sites in the queue.
.pause() will pause the queue, but will not pause any active requests.
.resume() will resume the queue.
'end' is emitted when the end of the queue has been reached.
'error' is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments:
error is the
Error.
'html' is emitted after a page's HTML document has been fully parsed. Arguments:
tree is supplied by parse5.
robots is an instance of robot-directives containing any
<meta> and
X-Robots-Tag robot exclusions.
response is the full HTTP response for the page, excluding the body.
pageURL is the
URL to the current page being scanned.
customData is whatever was queued.
'junk' is emitted on each skipped/unchecked link, as configured in options. Arguments:
result is a
Link.
customData is whatever was queued.
'link' is emitted with the result of each checked/unskipped link (broken or not) within the current page. Arguments:
result is a
Link.
customData is whatever was queued.
'page' is emitted after a page's last result, on zero results, or if the HTML could not be retrieved. Arguments:
error will be an
Error if such occurred or
null if not.
pageURL is the
URL to the current page being scanned.
customData is whatever was queued.
'queue' is emitted when a URL (link, page or site) is queued, dequeued or made active.
'robots' is emitted after a site's robots.txt has been downloaded. Arguments:
robots is an instance of robots-txt-guard.
customData is whatever was queued.
'site' is emitted after a site's last result, on zero results, or if the initial HTML could not be retrieved. Arguments:
error will be an
Error if such occurred or
null if not.
siteURL is the
URL to the current site being crawled.
customData is whatever was queued.
Note: the
filterLevel option is used for determining which links are recursive.
UrlChecker
Requests each queued URL to determine if they are broken. All methods from
EventEmitter are available.
const {UrlChecker} = require('broken-link-checker');
const urlChecker = new UrlChecker(options)
.on('error', (error) => {})
.on('queue', () => {})
.on('link', (result, customData) => {})
.on('end', () => {});
urlChecker.enqueue(url, customData);
.clearCache() will remove any cached URL responses.
.dequeue(id) removes a URL from the queue. Returns
true on success or
false on failure.
.enqueue(url, customData) adds a URL to the queue. Queue items are auto-dequeued when their requests are completed. Returns a queue ID on success. Arguments:
url must be a
URL.
customData is optional data (of any type) that is stored in the queue item for the URL.
.has(id) returns
true if the queue contains an active or queued URL tagged with
id and
false if not.
.isPaused returns
true if the queue is paused and
false if not.
.numActiveLinks returns the number of links with active requests.
.numQueuedLinks returns the number of links that currently have no active requests.
.pause() will pause the queue, but will not pause any active requests.
.resume() will resume the queue.
'end' is emitted when the end of the queue has been reached.
'error' is emitted when an error occurs within any of your event handlers and will prevent the current scan from failing. Arguments:
error is the
Error.
'junk' is emitted for each skipped/unchecked result, as configured in options. Arguments:
result is a
Link.
customData is whatever was queued.
'link' is emitted for each checked/unskipped result (broken or not). Arguments:
result is a
Link.
customData is whatever was queued.
'queue' is emitted when a URL is queued, dequeued or made active.
cacheMaxAge
Type:
Number
Default Value:
3_600_000 (1 hour)
The number of milliseconds in which a cached response should be considered valid. This is only relevant if the
cacheResponses option is enabled.
cacheResponses
Type:
Boolean
Default Value:
true
URL request results will be cached when
true. This will ensure that each unique URL will only be checked once.
excludedKeywords
Type:
Array<String>
Default value:
[]
Will not check links that match the keywords and glob patterns within this list. The only wildcards supported are
* and
!.
This option does not apply to
UrlChecker.
excludeExternalLinks
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will not check external links (different protocol and/or host) when
true; relative links with a remote
<base href> included.
This option does not apply to
UrlChecker.
excludeInternalLinks
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will not check internal links (same protocol and host) when
true.
This option does not apply to
UrlChecker nor
SiteChecker's crawler.
excludeLinksToSamePage
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will not check links to the same page; relative and absolute fragments/hashes included. This is only relevant if the
cacheResponses option is disabled.
This option does not apply to
UrlChecker.
filterLevel
Type:
Number
Default value:
1
The tags and attributes that are considered links for checking, split into the following levels:
0: clickable links
1: clickable links, media, frames, meta refreshes
2: clickable links, media, frames, meta refreshes, stylesheets, scripts, forms
3: clickable links, media, frames, meta refreshes, stylesheets, scripts, forms, metadata
Recursive links have a slightly different filter subset. To see the exact breakdown of both, check out the tag map.
<base href> is not listed because it is not a link, though it is always parsed.
This option does not apply to
UrlChecker.
honorRobotExclusions
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Will not scan pages that search engine crawlers would not follow. Such will have been specified with any of the following:
<a rel="nofollow" href="…">
<area rel="nofollow" href="…">
<meta name="robots" content="noindex,nofollow,…">
<meta name="googlebot" content="noindex,nofollow,…">
<meta name="robots" content="unavailable_after: …">
X-Robots-Tag: noindex,nofollow,…
X-Robots-Tag: googlebot: noindex,nofollow,…
X-Robots-Tag: otherbot: noindex,nofollow,…
X-Robots-Tag: unavailable_after: …
This option does not apply to
UrlChecker.
includedKeywords
Type:
Array<String>
Default value:
[]
Will only check links that match the keywords and glob patterns within this list, if any. The only wildcard supported is
*.
This option does not apply to
UrlChecker.
includeLink
Type:
Function
Default value:
link => true
A synchronous callback that is called after all other filters have been performed. Return
true to include
link (a
Link) in the list of links to be checked, or return
false to have it skipped.
This option does not apply to
UrlChecker.
includePage
Type:
Function
Default value:
url => true
A synchronous callback that is called after all other filters have been performed. Return
true to include
url (a
URL) in the list of pages to be crawled, or return
false to have it skipped.
This option does not apply to
UrlChecker nor
HtmlUrlChecker.
maxSockets
Type:
Number
Default value:
Infinity
The maximum number of links to check at any given time.
maxSocketsPerHost
Type:
Number
Default value:
2
The maximum number of links per host/port to check at any given time. This avoids overloading a single target host with too many concurrent requests. This will not limit concurrent requests to other hosts.
rateLimit
Type:
Number
Default value:
0
The number of milliseconds to wait before each request.
requestMethod
Type:
String
Default value:
'head'
The HTTP request method used in checking links. If you experience problems, try using
'get', however the
retryHeadFail option should have you covered.
retryHeadCodes
Type:
Array<Number>
Default value:
[405]
The list of HTTP status codes for the
retryHeadFail option to reference.
retryHeadFail
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Some servers do not respond correctly to a
'head' request method. When
true, a link resulting in an HTTP status code listed within the
retryHeadCodes option will be re-requested using a
'get' method before deciding that it is broken. This is only relevant if the
requestMethod option is set to
'head'.
userAgent
Type:
String
Default value:
'broken-link-checker/0.8.0 Node.js/14.16.0 (OS X; x64)' (or similar)
The HTTP user-agent to use when checking links as well as retrieving pages and robot exclusions.
A broken link will have an
isBroken value of
true and a reason code defined in
brokenReason. A link that was not checked (emitted as
'junk') will have a
wasExcluded value of
true, a reason code defined in
excludedReason and a
isBroken value of
null.
if (link.get('isBroken')) {
console.log(link.get('brokenReason'));
//-> HTTP_406
} else if (link.get('wasExcluded')) {
console.log(link.get('excludedReason'));
//-> BLC_ROBOTS
}
Additionally, more descriptive messages are available for each reason code:
const {reasons} = require('broken-link-checker');
console.log(reasons.BLC_ROBOTS); //-> Robots exclusion
console.log(reasons.ERRNO_ECONNRESET); //-> connection reset by peer (ECONNRESET)
console.log(reasons.HTTP_404); //-> Not Found (404)
// List all
console.log(reasons);
Putting it all together:
if (link.get('isBroken')) {
console.log(reasons[link.get('brokenReason')]);
} else if (link.get('wasExcluded')) {
console.log(reasons[link.get('excludedReason')]);
}
Finally, it is important to analyze links excluded with the
BLC_UNSUPPORTED reason as it's possible for them to be broken.
'info' event with messaging such as 'Site does not support HTTP HEAD method' (regarding
retryHeadFail option)
SiteChecker site (since cache can expire) to possibly check pages that were not linked to, removing from list as discovered links are checked
options.retryHeadFail===true
response.body for erroneous sounding text (using fathom?), since an error page could be presented but still have code 200
HtmlUrlChecker checks on page load (using jsdom) to include links added with JavaScript?
HtmlChecker for links
Link?
URLCache normalization profiles