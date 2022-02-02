A Broccoli plugin which compiles TypeScript files.

How to install?

$ npm install broccoli-typescript-compiler --save-dev

How to use?

var typescript = require ( "broccoli-typescript-compiler" ).default; var cjsTree = typescript(inputTree, { tsconfig : { compilerOptions : { module : "commonjs" , target : "es5" , moduleResolution : "node" , newLine : "LF" , rootDir : "src" , outDir : "dist" , sourceMap : true , declaration : true , }, files : [ "src/index.ts" , "src/tests/**" ], }, throwOnError : false , annotation : "compile program" , });

Config Options:

tsconfig:

default (when ommited): will find the nearest tsconfig relative to where the BroccoliTypeScriptCompiler is invoked.

relative to where the BroccoliTypeScriptCompiler is invoked. as string: a absolute path to a config tsconfig file

as config object: See: https://www.typescriptlang.org/docs/handbook/tsconfig-json.html

annotation:

An optional string, which when provide should be a descriptive annotation. Useful for debugging, to tell multiple instances of the same plugin apart.

throwOnError

An optional boolean, defaulting to false . If set to true , will cause the build to break on errors.

note: if process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' is true, throwOnError will default to true .

Ways to use:

via the broccoli plugin subclass

This outputs only the emitted files from the compiled program.

const { TypescriptCompiler } = require ( "broccoli-typescript-compiler" ); let compiled = new TypescriptCompiler(input, options);

via function

This outputs only the emitted files from the compiled program.

const { default : typescript } = require ( "broccoli-typescript-compiler" ); let compiled = typescript(src, options);

filter function (passthrough non .ts files)

This selects only ts files from the input to compile and merges emitted files with the non ts files in the input.

const { filterTypescript } = require ( "broccoli-typescript-compiler" ); let output = filterTypescript(input, options);

Development

How to upgrade typescript