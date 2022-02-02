openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

broccoli-typescript-compiler

by tildeio
7.0.0 (see all)

A Broccoli plugin which compiles TypeScript files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

776

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

broccoli-typescript-compiler

Build Status

A Broccoli plugin which compiles TypeScript files.

How to install?

$ npm install broccoli-typescript-compiler --save-dev

How to use?

var typescript = require("broccoli-typescript-compiler").default;
var cjsTree = typescript(inputTree, {
  tsconfig: {
    compilerOptions: {
      module: "commonjs",
      target: "es5",
      moduleResolution: "node",
      newLine: "LF",
      rootDir: "src",
      outDir: "dist",
      sourceMap: true,
      declaration: true,
    },
    files: ["src/index.ts", "src/tests/**"],
  },
  throwOnError: false,
  annotation: "compile program",
});

Config Options:

tsconfig:

annotation:

An optional string, which when provide should be a descriptive annotation. Useful for debugging, to tell multiple instances of the same plugin apart.

throwOnError

An optional boolean, defaulting to false. If set to true, will cause the build to break on errors.

note: if process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' is true, throwOnError will default to true.

Ways to use:

via the broccoli plugin subclass

This outputs only the emitted files from the compiled program.

const { TypescriptCompiler } = require("broccoli-typescript-compiler");
let compiled = new TypescriptCompiler(input, options);

via function

This outputs only the emitted files from the compiled program.

const { default: typescript } = require("broccoli-typescript-compiler");

let compiled = typescript(src, options);

filter function (passthrough non .ts files)

This selects only ts files from the input to compile and merges emitted files with the non ts files in the input.

const { filterTypescript } = require("broccoli-typescript-compiler");
let output = filterTypescript(input, options);

Development

How to upgrade typescript

  1. Initialize git submodules. git submodule update --init
  2. Update typescript in package.json
  3. Run yarn run generate-tsconfig-interface
  4. Update vendor/typescript. cd vendor/typescript && git fetch --tags && git checkout v[new-version-of-typescript]
  5. Commit all of the above changes
  6. Run yarn test. There may be some changes needed to the tests to accomidate changes in TypeScript.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial