A Broccoli plugin which compiles TypeScript files.
$ npm install broccoli-typescript-compiler --save-dev
var typescript = require("broccoli-typescript-compiler").default;
var cjsTree = typescript(inputTree, {
tsconfig: {
compilerOptions: {
module: "commonjs",
target: "es5",
moduleResolution: "node",
newLine: "LF",
rootDir: "src",
outDir: "dist",
sourceMap: true,
declaration: true,
},
files: ["src/index.ts", "src/tests/**"],
},
throwOnError: false,
annotation: "compile program",
});
tsconfig:
tsconfig relative to where the BroccoliTypeScriptCompiler is invoked.
annotation:
An optional string, which when provide should be a descriptive annotation. Useful for debugging, to tell multiple instances of the same plugin apart.
throwOnError
An optional boolean, defaulting to
false. If set to
true, will cause the build to break on errors.
note: if
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' is true,
throwOnError will default to
true.
This outputs only the emitted files from the compiled program.
const { TypescriptCompiler } = require("broccoli-typescript-compiler");
let compiled = new TypescriptCompiler(input, options);
const { default: typescript } = require("broccoli-typescript-compiler");
let compiled = typescript(src, options);
This selects only ts files from the input to compile and merges emitted files with the non ts files in the input.
const { filterTypescript } = require("broccoli-typescript-compiler");
let output = filterTypescript(input, options);
typescript
git submodule update --init
typescript in
package.json
yarn run generate-tsconfig-interface
vendor/typescript.
cd vendor/typescript && git fetch --tags && git checkout v[new-version-of-typescript]
yarn test. There may be some changes needed to the tests to accomidate changes in TypeScript.