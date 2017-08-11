openbase logo
broccoli-svgstore

by svgstore
0.4.2 (see all)

Broccoli plugin to combine SVG files using <symbol>

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

broccoli-svgstore

Latest NPM release CircleCI Build Status License Dependencies Dev Dependencies

A Broccoli plugin built on top of broccoli-caching-writer that processes SVGs with svgstore

Installation

npm install --save broccoli-svgstore

Usage

broccoli-svgstore accepts an inputNode -- or a list of inputNodes -- and converts the contents of SVG files found within each node's directory root into SVG <symbol/>s (processing them with svgstore).

The transformed content is then written into a single file (see: the outputFile option), and returned as an output node of the Broccoli build processes.

var svgstore = require("broccoli-svgstore");

var outputNode = svgstore(inputNodes, {
  outputFile: "/assets/icons.svg"
});

For a specific example, check out ember-cli-svgstore's use of broccoli-svgstore

Within your markup, you should now be able to "use" each symbol inside of other SVGs:

<svg><use xlink:href="icon-doge"/></svg>

API

  • inputNode|inputNodes {inputNode or Array of inputNodes}: A standalone Broccoli Node, or a list of them. The root of each node's source directory will form the starting point for a recursive search of .svg files.

  • options {Object}: Options for broccoli-svgstore

Options

  • svgstoreOpts {Object}: Options to be passed on to svgstore during the processing step.

    Required: false Default: {}

  • fileSettings {Object}: a hash of per-file settings. That is, each root key should correspond to a file name of an SVG that will be found in this node. It's value should then be an Object with any of the following settings:

    • id {string}: A custom id to be used for this SVG's final <symbol>.

    • svgstoreOpts {Object}: same as options.svgstoreOpts, but scoped to the file

      Example usage:

        var outputNode = svgstore(inputNodes, {
    outputFile: "/assets/icons.svg",
    fileSettings: {
      twitter: { id: 'icon-twitter' },
      menu: {
        id: 'icon-hamburger-menu',
        svgstoreOpts: {
          symbolAttrs: { preserveAspectRatio: 'xMinYMid' }
        }
      }
  });

