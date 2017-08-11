A Broccoli plugin built on top of
broccoli-caching-writer that processes
SVGs with
svgstore
npm install --save broccoli-svgstore
broccoli-svgstore accepts an
inputNode --
or a list of
inputNodes -- and converts the contents of SVG files found within each node's directory root into
SVG
<symbol/>s (processing them with
svgstore).
The transformed content is then written into a single file (see: the
outputFile option),
and returned as an output node of the Broccoli build processes.
var svgstore = require("broccoli-svgstore");
var outputNode = svgstore(inputNodes, {
outputFile: "/assets/icons.svg"
});
For a specific example, check out
ember-cli-svgstore's use of
broccoli-svgstore
Within your markup, you should now be able to "use" each symbol inside of other SVGs:
<svg><use xlink:href="icon-doge"/></svg>
inputNode|inputNodes {inputNode or Array of inputNodes}: A standalone Broccoli Node, or a list of them.
The root of each node's source directory will form the starting point for a recursive search of
.svg files.
options {Object}: Options for
broccoli-svgstore
outputFile {string}: The name of the file -- including any directory
path -- to which output will be written
(starting from the root directory of your build destination).
Required:
true
Default:
null
annotation {string}: a Broccoli Plugin annotation
Required:
false
Default:
null
svgstoreOpts {Object}: Options to be passed on to
svgstore during the processing step.
svgstore's options documentation
Required:
false
Default:
{}
fileSettings {Object}: a hash of per-file settings.
That is, each root key should correspond to a file name of an SVG that
will be found in this node. It's value should then be an Object with any of the following settings:
id {string}: A custom id to be used for this SVG's final
<symbol>.
svgstoreOpts {Object}: same as
options.svgstoreOpts, but scoped to the file
Example usage:
var outputNode = svgstore(inputNodes, {
outputFile: "/assets/icons.svg",
fileSettings: {
twitter: { id: 'icon-twitter' },
menu: {
id: 'icon-hamburger-menu',
svgstoreOpts: {
symbolAttrs: { preserveAspectRatio: 'xMinYMid' }
}
}
});