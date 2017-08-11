A Broccoli plugin built on top of broccoli-caching-writer that processes SVGs with svgstore

Installation

npm install --save broccoli-svgstore

Usage

broccoli-svgstore accepts an inputNode -- or a list of inputNodes -- and converts the contents of SVG files found within each node's directory root into SVG <symbol/> s (processing them with svgstore ).

The transformed content is then written into a single file (see: the outputFile option), and returned as an output node of the Broccoli build processes.

var svgstore = require ( "broccoli-svgstore" ); var outputNode = svgstore(inputNodes, { outputFile : "/assets/icons.svg" });

For a specific example, check out ember-cli-svgstore's use of broccoli-svgstore

Within your markup, you should now be able to "use" each symbol inside of other SVGs:

< svg > < use xlink:href = "icon-doge" /> </ svg >

API

inputNode|inputNodes {inputNode or Array of inputNodes}: A standalone Broccoli Node, or a list of them. The root of each node's source directory will form the starting point for a recursive search of .svg files.

options {Object}: Options for broccoli-svgstore

Options

outputFile {string}: The name of the file -- including any directory path -- to which output will be written (starting from the root directory of your build destination). Required: true Default: null

annotation {string}: a Broccoli Plugin annotation Required: false Default: null