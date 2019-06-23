Provides commonly used convenience functions for developing broccoli based build pipelines.
Currently the following methods are available:
env - Conditionally runs a callback based upon the current environment.
mv - Moves an input tree to a different location.
rename - Renames files in a tree.
find - Match files in a tree.
map - Maps files, allow for simple content mutation.
log - Logs out files in the passed tree.
debug - Writes the passed tree to disk at the root of the project.
rm - Remove files from a tree.
afterBuild - Calls a callback function after the tree is read.
npm.main - Create a tree with Node module's main entry