Broccoli Stew

Provides commonly used convenience functions for developing broccoli based build pipelines.

What's inside

Currently the following methods are available:

env - Conditionally runs a callback based upon the current environment.

mv - Moves an input tree to a different location.

- Moves an input tree to a different location. rename - Renames files in a tree.

rename - Renames files in a tree.

- Match files in a tree. map - Maps files, allow for simple content mutation.

find - Match files in a tree.

- Logs out files in the passed tree. debug - Writes the passed tree to disk at the root of the project.

map - Maps files, allow for simple content mutation.

- Remove files from a tree. afterBuild - Calls a callback function after the tree is read.

log - Logs out files in the passed tree.

Ok, but tell me more