bs

broccoli-stew

by Stefan Penner
3.0.0 (see all)

foundation of any healthy brocfile

Popularity

Downloads/wk

313K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Broccoli Stew Build Status Build status Inline docs

Provides commonly used convenience functions for developing broccoli based build pipelines.

What's inside

Currently the following methods are available:

  • env - Conditionally runs a callback based upon the current environment.
  • mv - Moves an input tree to a different location.
  • rename - Renames files in a tree.
  • find - Match files in a tree.
  • map - Maps files, allow for simple content mutation.
  • log - Logs out files in the passed tree.
  • debug - Writes the passed tree to disk at the root of the project.
  • rm - Remove files from a tree.
  • afterBuild - Calls a callback function after the tree is read.
  • npm.main - Create a tree with Node module's main entry

Ok, but tell me more

