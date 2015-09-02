openbase logo
bsc

broccoli-static-compiler

by Jo Liss
0.2.2

This Broccoli compiler copies static files.

Overview

Readme

broccoli-static-compiler

This plugin is deprecated. Use broccoli-funnel instead.

Pick files out of a tree, optionally moving them.

(The package name is for historical reasons. We might change it when we hit 1.0.)

Installation

npm install --save-dev broccoli-static-compiler

Usage Example

var pickFiles = require('broccoli-static-compiler');
var imagesTree = pickFiles(sourceTree, {
  srcDir: '/todomvc',
  files: ['**/*.png', '**/*.jpg'],
  destDir: '/assets'
});

This would copy /todomvc/icons/check-mark.png to /assets/icons/check-mark.png.

Options

srcDir (required), destDir (required)

The destDir directory will be created, and all files and directories inside of srcDir will be recursively copied into destDir.

files (optional)

A list of glob patterns. If provided, instead of copying all files, only files matched by any of the patterns will be copied. You must only specify files, not directories, in this list.

