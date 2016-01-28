A BroccoliJs plugin for sprite generation

Use this plugin in a project built using BroccoliJs to add CSS image sprites to it. Includes instructions for how to integrate into an ember-cli also included, and direct support is planned.

Supported stylesheet formats: SCSS, SASS, LESS, Stylus, CSS

npm install --save broccoli-sprite

Installation dependencies

You may optionally install one of the following (before installing broccoli-sprite )

GraphicsMagick On Ubuntu: sudo apt-get install graphicsmagick On Windows: Instructions here

node canvas Ensure that you have NodeJs version is v0.10.29 (>= v0.11.x will not work) On Ubuntu: sudo apt-get install libcairo2-dev libjpeg8-dev libpango1.0-dev libgif-dev build-essential g++ npm install -g canvas



Usage

In Brocfile.js , add the following:

var broccoliSprite = require ( 'broccoli-sprite' ); var spritesTree = broccoliSprite( 'public' , { src : [ 'public/images/sprites/*.png' ], spritePath : 'assets/sprites.png' , stylesheetPath : 'assets/sprites.css' , stylesheet : 'css' , stylesheetOptions : { prefix : 'sprite-' , spritePath : '/assets/sprites.png' , }, optiping : (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ), });

… and be sure to merge spritesTree into the main tree.

Note that it is important to specify stylesheetOptions.spritePath , as otherwise a relative path will be used, and this will not work with fingerprinting, which is enabled by default in when building with environment=production .

Usage in ember-cli apps

It used to be rather complicated, but now ember-cli's addon/ plugin system has more features, and thus it is really as simple as npm install ing a module.

You will, however, need to install a different package: ember-sprite. Look for a one-liner installation instruction there!

Configuration Options

broccoli-sprite wraps around the excellent node-sprite-generator library.

When you call broccoliSprite , it accepts two arguments: tree and options .

tree

This is any broccoli tree. In an ember-cli app, this would most likely be 'public' .

options

These options are passed into node-sprite-generator , so follow the options specified here. You may also pass in optiping , which is read by broccoli-sprite. If true , then optiping compression will be applied to the generated sprites. This adds considerable build time, but can drastically reduce your sprite file size.

There are a few things to note:

src is the full path, not the path within the tree. Notice that in the example above, the tree is 'public' , and "public" is repeated in the path within src .

The same is not true for output paths though, spritePath and stylesheetPath , which must be specified relative to the tree. Notice that "public" is not repeated within these paths.

Contributors

Maintained by bguiz.

Additional contributions from:

Licence

GPL v3