ServiceWorker generator for Broccoli and Ember.js. Derived from broccoli-manifest.
For more details on ServiceWorker check out the following:
ember install broccoli-serviceworker
By default the service worker will be generated for production builds and the service worker registration logic will be added to your index.html automatically. If you wish to add your own logic to the generated service worker, you can place that code in .js files in app/serviceworkers. Your code will have full access to Service Worker Toolbox as well as any included tools that you specify with the swIncludeFiles option. Additionally, you can further customize broccoli-serviceworker by setting configurations in your environment.js file:
//app/config/environment.js
ENV.serviceWorker = {
enabled: true,
debug: true,
sourcemaps: true,
precacheURLs: ['/mystaticresource'],
excludePaths: ['test.*', 'robots.txt',],
fallback: [
'/online.html /offline.html'
],
networkFirstURLs: [
'/api/todos'
],
includeRegistration: true,
serviceWorkerFile: "service-worker.js",
skipWaiting: true,
swIncludeFiles: [
'bower_components/pouchdb/dist/pouchdb.js'
],
swEnvironment: {
foo: ENV.foo,
}
};
The following options are available:
{
excludePaths: ['index.html', new RegExp(/.\.map$/)],
}
swEnvironment variable.
The following options allow you to specify routes that use sw-toolbox's built-in handlers. Each of these options accepts an array of URLs that can be strings or regular expressions.
{
route: '/api/todos',
method: 'any',
options: {
origin: 'https://api.example.com'
}
}
The following hooks are available to your service worker code. Implement a hook by defining a
function by the hook's name and it will be called.
brocswPostDeleteCacheHook(cacheName) -- When a new version of the service worker is loaded, old caches are automatically deleted. This hook is called for each stale cache right after it has been deleted. This hook must return a
Promise.
npm install --save broccoli-serviceworker
Use
broccoli-serviceworker as your last filter in the
Brocfile.js like this
var writeServiceWorker = require('broccoli-serviceworker');
...
var completeTree = mergeTrees([appJs, appCss, publicFiles]);
module.exports = mergeTrees([completeTree, writeServiceWorker((completeTree)]);
Upgrade your
index.html (see below) and you are done.
You can the options specified above as the second argument to
writeServiceWorker:
writeServiceWorker(completeTree, {
serviceWorkerFile: "service-worker.js",
excludePaths: ['test.*', 'online.html',],
precacheURLs: ['/api/offlineStates'],
fallback: [
'/api/states /api/offlineStates'
],
networkFirstURLs: [
'/api/todos'
],
skipWaiting: true
});
One additional option is available for usage with Broccoli.js:
In order to use the generated serviceworker, you will need to register the serviceworker. This is done automatically if using as an Ember.js addon. If you're not using Ember.js, you can use the following code:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
...
<script>
if ('serviceWorker' in navigator) {
navigator.serviceWorker.register('./service-worker.js', {scope: './'})
.catch(function(error) {
alert('Error registering service worker:'+error);
});
} else {
alert('service worker not supported');
}
</script>
</html>