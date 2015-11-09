The broccoli-sass plugin compiles .scss and .sass files with libsass.

Installation

npm install --save-dev broccoli-sass

Usage

var BroccoliSass = require ( 'broccoli-sass' ); var outputNode = new BroccoliSass(inputNodes, inputFile, outputFile, options);

inputNodes : An array of nodes that act as the include paths for libsass. If you have a single node, pass [node] .

inputFile : Relative path of the main .scss or .sass file to compile. Broccoli-sass expects to find this file in the first input node ( inputNodes[0] ).

outputFile : Relative path of the output CSS file.

options : A hash of options for libsass. Supported options are imagePath , outputStyle , precision , and sourceComments .

annotation : A human-readable description, to tell multiple instances of this plugin apart.

Example

var appCss = new BroccoliSass([ 'styles' , 'vendor' ], 'myapp/app.scss' , 'assets/app.css' );