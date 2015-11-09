The broccoli-sass plugin compiles
.scss and
.sass files with
libsass.
npm install --save-dev broccoli-sass
var BroccoliSass = require('broccoli-sass');
var outputNode = new BroccoliSass(inputNodes, inputFile, outputFile, options);
inputNodes: An array of nodes that act as the include paths for
libsass. If you have a single node, pass
[node].
inputFile: Relative path of the main
.scss or
.sass file to compile.
Broccoli-sass expects to find this file in the first input node
(
inputNodes[0]).
outputFile: Relative path of the output CSS file.
options: A hash of options for libsass. Supported options are
imagePath,
outputStyle,
precision, and
sourceComments.
annotation: A human-readable description, to tell multiple instances of
this plugin apart.
var appCss = new BroccoliSass(['styles', 'vendor'], 'myapp/app.scss', 'assets/app.css');
This will compile
styles/myapp/app.scss with
vendor as an additional load
path. The
appCss node will contain a single
assets directory with
a large compiled
app.css file in it.