392

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

broccoli-sass

Build Status

The broccoli-sass plugin compiles .scss and .sass files with libsass.

Installation

npm install --save-dev broccoli-sass

Usage

var BroccoliSass = require('broccoli-sass');

var outputNode = new BroccoliSass(inputNodes, inputFile, outputFile, options);

  • inputNodes: An array of nodes that act as the include paths for libsass. If you have a single node, pass [node].

  • inputFile: Relative path of the main .scss or .sass file to compile. Broccoli-sass expects to find this file in the first input node (inputNodes[0]).

  • outputFile: Relative path of the output CSS file.

  • options: A hash of options for libsass. Supported options are imagePath, outputStyle, precision, and sourceComments.

  • annotation: A human-readable description, to tell multiple instances of this plugin apart.

Example

var appCss = new BroccoliSass(['styles', 'vendor'], 'myapp/app.scss', 'assets/app.css');

This will compile styles/myapp/app.scss with vendor as an additional load path. The appCss node will contain a single assets directory with a large compiled app.css file in it.

