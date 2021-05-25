openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
br

broccoli-rollup

by Chad Hietala
5.0.0 (see all)

Broccoli Plugin For Rollup

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

257K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

broccoli-rollup

Build Status

A broccoli plugin that uses rollup.js on its input.

Usage

Basic

// Brocfile.js
import rollup from 'broccoli-rollup';

export default () =>
  rollup('lib', {
    // nodeModulesPath: string Defaults to process.cwd()
    rollup: {
      input: 'index.js',
      output: {
        file: 'bundle.js',
        format: 'es',
      },
    },
  });

Code Splitting

// Brocfile.js
import rollup from 'broccoli-rollup';

export default () =>
  rollup('lib', {
    // nodeModulesPath: string Defaults to process.cwd()
    rollup: {
      input: 'index.js',
      output: {
        dir: 'chunks',
        format: 'es',
      },
    },
  });

Multiple Output

// Brocfile.js
import rollup from 'broccoli-rollup';

export default () =>
  rollup('lib', {
    // nodeModulesPath: string Defaults to process.cwd()
    rollup: {
      input: 'index.js',
      output: [
        {
          file: 'my-lib.amd.js',
          format: 'amd',
        },
        {
          file: 'my-lib.iife.js',
          name: 'MyLib',
          format: 'iife',
        },
      ],
    },
  });

Notes and Caveats

Broccoli is designed around immutable input and although rollup does expose enough in the build output for us to write it to disk, this doesn't work with the onwrite plugin hook and requires a significant amount of code to get feature parity with rollup's buildOutput.write(outputOptions).

We use the following build flow to achieve compatibility and feature parity with rollup's cli while still adhering to broccoli's immutable input constraints.

  1. sync node.inputPaths[0] to ${node.cachePath}/build
  2. symlink options.nodeModulesPath to ${node.cachePath}/node_modules
  3. change the working directory to ${node.cachePath}/build (rollup doesn't allow this to be passed in and plugins may also the use cwd)
  4. run rollup
  5. restore the working directory
  6. sync ${node.cachePath}/build to node.outputPath for all files that are different from the input.

If you have any plugins that require hard-coded paths into node_modules, please note that node_modules is symlinked above the build path.

So instead of doing node_modules/x you need to do ../node_modules/x.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial