A broccoli plugin that uses rollup.js on its input.

Usage

Basic

import rollup from 'broccoli-rollup' ; export default () => rollup( 'lib' , { rollup : { input : 'index.js' , output : { file : 'bundle.js' , format : 'es' , }, }, });

Code Splitting

import rollup from 'broccoli-rollup' ; export default () => rollup( 'lib' , { rollup : { input : 'index.js' , output : { dir : 'chunks' , format : 'es' , }, }, });

Multiple Output

import rollup from 'broccoli-rollup' ; export default () => rollup( 'lib' , { rollup : { input : 'index.js' , output : [ { file : 'my-lib.amd.js' , format : 'amd' , }, { file : 'my-lib.iife.js' , name : 'MyLib' , format : 'iife' , }, ], }, });

Notes and Caveats

Broccoli is designed around immutable input and although rollup does expose enough in the build output for us to write it to disk, this doesn't work with the onwrite plugin hook and requires a significant amount of code to get feature parity with rollup's buildOutput.write(outputOptions) .

We use the following build flow to achieve compatibility and feature parity with rollup's cli while still adhering to broccoli's immutable input constraints.

sync node.inputPaths[0] to ${node.cachePath}/build symlink options.nodeModulesPath to ${node.cachePath}/node_modules change the working directory to ${node.cachePath}/build (rollup doesn't allow this to be passed in and plugins may also the use cwd) run rollup restore the working directory sync ${node.cachePath}/build to node.outputPath for all files that are different from the input.

If you have any plugins that require hard-coded paths into node_modules , please note that node_modules is symlinked above the build path.