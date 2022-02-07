openbase logo
broccoli-postcss

by Jeff Jewiss
6.0.0 (see all)

🌳 Postcss compiler as a Broccoli filter.

Overview

Readme

broccoli-postcss

The broccoli-postcss plugin runs your css through postcss plugins of your choosing.

Installation

npm install --save-dev broccoli-postcss

Usage

const compileCSS = require('broccoli-postcss')
const outputTree = compileCSS(tree, options)

Compatibility

Due to changes in the plugin API of Postcss V8 some plugins will need to be updated after upgrading Postcss. This should be as simple as updating this package from V5 to V6, however compatibility is not guaranteed.

  • V6 broccoli-postcss -> Postcss V8
  • V5 broccoli-postcss -> Postcss V7

API

broccoliPostcss(tree, [options])

options

plugins

Type: array

A list of plugin objects to be used by Postcss (a minimum of 1 plugin is required).

There are two supported methods for defining plugins:

  1. Object form

    plugins: [
  {
    module: require('some-plugin'),
    options: { /* options for `some-plugin` */ }
  }
]

  2. Function form

    plugins: [
  require('some-plugin')({ /* options for `some-plugin` */ })
]

Note: additional options (defined below) that are merged with the individual plugin options are only supported for plugins defined in "object form".

browsers

Type: array

A list of browsers to support. Follows the browserslist format. Will be passed to each plugin and can be overridden using the plugin’s options.

map

Type: object Default: { inline: false, annotation: false }

An object of options to describe how Postcss should handle source maps.

include

Type: array Default: []

Array of GlobStrings|RegExps|Functions to describe a whitelist of files to get processed by Postcss.

exclude

Type: array Default: []

Array of GlobStrings|RegExps|Functions to describe a blacklist of files to be ignored by Postcss.

Example

/* Brocfile.js */
var compileCSS = require('broccoli-postcss')
var cssnext = require('postcss-cssnext')

var options =  {
  plugins: [
    {
      module: cssnext,
      options: {
          browsers: ['last 2 version']
      }
    },
  ],
  map: false,
  include: ['styles/*.css'],
  exclude: ['vendor/bootstrap/**/*']
}

var outputTree = compileCSS('app/styles', options)
module.exports = outputTree

