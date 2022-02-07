The broccoli-postcss plugin runs your
css through postcss plugins of your choosing.
npm install --save-dev broccoli-postcss
const compileCSS = require('broccoli-postcss')
const outputTree = compileCSS(tree, options)
Due to changes in the plugin API of Postcss V8 some plugins will need to be updated after upgrading Postcss. This should be as simple as updating this package from V5 to V6, however compatibility is not guaranteed.
Type:
array
A list of plugin objects to be used by Postcss (a minimum of 1 plugin is required).
There are two supported methods for defining plugins:
Object form
plugins: [
{
module: require('some-plugin'),
options: { /* options for `some-plugin` */ }
}
]
Function form
plugins: [
require('some-plugin')({ /* options for `some-plugin` */ })
]
Note: additional options (defined below) that are merged with the individual plugin options are only supported for plugins defined in "object form".
Type:
array
A list of browsers to support. Follows the browserslist format. Will be passed to each plugin and can be overridden using the plugin’s options.
Type:
object
Default:
{ inline: false, annotation: false }
An object of options to describe how Postcss should handle source maps.
Type:
array
Default:
[]
Array of GlobStrings|RegExps|Functions to describe a whitelist of files to get processed by Postcss.
Type:
array
Default:
[]
Array of GlobStrings|RegExps|Functions to describe a blacklist of files to be ignored by Postcss.
/* Brocfile.js */
var compileCSS = require('broccoli-postcss')
var cssnext = require('postcss-cssnext')
var options = {
plugins: [
{
module: cssnext,
options: {
browsers: ['last 2 version']
}
},
],
map: false,
include: ['styles/*.css'],
exclude: ['vendor/bootstrap/**/*']
}
var outputTree = compileCSS('app/styles', options)
module.exports = outputTree