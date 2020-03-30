Copy multiple trees of files on top of each other, resulting in a single merged tree.
npm install --save-dev broccoli-merge-trees
function call
const broccoliMergeTrees = require('broccoli-merge-trees');
let mergedNode = broccoliMergeTrees(inputNodes, options);
new
const { MergeTrees } = require('broccoli-merge-trees');
let mergedNode = new MergeTrees(inputNodes, options);
inputNodes: An array of nodes, whose contents will be merged
options: A hash of options
overwrite: By default, broccoli-merge-trees throws an error when a file
exists in multiple nodes. If you pass
{ overwrite: true }, the output
will contain the version of the file as it exists in the last input
node that contains it.
annotation: A note to help tell multiple plugin instances apart.
destDir: A string representing the destination path that merged files will be copied to.
If this is your
Brocfile.js:
const mergeTrees = require('broccoli-merge-trees');
module.exports = function() {
return mergeTrees(['public','scripts']);
};
And your project contains these files:
.
├─ public
│ ├─ index.html
│ └─ images
│ └─ logo.png
├─ scripts
│ └─ app.js
├─ Brocfile.js
…
Then running
broccoli build the-output will generate this folder:
the-output
├─ app.js
├─ index.html
└─ images
└─ logo.png
The parent folders,
public and
scripts in this case, are not included in the output. The output tree contains only the files within each folder, all mixed together.
If this is your
Brocfile.js:
var BroccoliMergeTrees = require('broccoli-merge-trees');
module.exports = new BroccoliMergeTrees(['public', 'scripts'], {
destDir: 'assets'
});
Then running
broccoli build the-output will generate this folder:
the-output
└─ assets
├─ app.js
├─ index.html
└─ images
└─ logo.png
Clone this repo and run the tests like so:
npm install
npm test
Issues and pull requests are welcome. If you change code, be sure to re-run
npm test. Oftentimes it's useful to add or update tests as well.