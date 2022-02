The broccoli-less-single plugin compiles .less files with less.js.

This plugin is designed to compile a single, primary input file into a single output file, with a node of @import d dependencies. This differs from broccoli-less, which compiles each .less file individually into a .css file and doesn't support @import s or a single output file depending on multiple inputs.

This code is based heavily on broccoli-sass

Installation

npm install --save-dev broccoli-less-single

Usage

const compileLess = require ( 'broccoli-less-single' ); const outputNode = compileLess(inputNodes, inputFile, outputFile, options)

inputNodes : An array of nodes that act as the include paths for less. If you have a single node, pass [node] .

inputFile : Relative path of the main .less file to compile. This file must exist in one of the inputNodes .

outputFile : Relative path of the output CSS file.

options : A hash of options for less + caching options.

Example

var appCss = compileLess(sourceNodes, 'myapp/app.less' , 'assets/app.css' )

h1 { font-size : 200em ; } @ import "sub.less" ; html , body { margin : 20px ; }

A sample project using bootstrap and broccoli-less-single can be found here.