JSCS was merged into ESLint, so this project is no longer being worked on.

Broccoli plugin for jscs

Usage

var jscs = require ( 'broccoli-jscs' ); var tree = jscs(someTree); var tree = jscs( 'folderName' );

As a Ember CLI Addon, simply npm install --save-dev broccoli-jscs and supply the options you would like:

var app = new EmberApp({ jscsOptions : { configPath : '/my/path/.jscsrc' , enabled : true , disableTestGenerator : false } });

You can also supply the options in the .jscsrc file if you wish:

{ "excludeFiles" : [ "path/to/file" ], }

Documentation

options.configPath {String}

Will look in the root of the provided tree for a .jscsrc . Use this option if you would like to use a .jscsrc file from a different path.

Default: '.jscsrc'

options.config {Object}

Specify the options for JSCS programatically, accepts the same kind of JSON style object as you would provide in the .jscsrc file. This option will be overriden when a .jscsrc file is in the root or when options.configPath is set.

Default: '{}'

options.enabled {true|false}

This will eliminate processing altogether.

Default: false

options.logError {Function}

The function used to log to console. You can provide a custom function to log anywhere, perhaps a file or web service.

The function receives the following argument:

message - A generated string of errors found.

options.disableTestGenerator {true|false}

If true tests will not be generated.

Default: false

options.testFramework {String}

This setting determines what kind of tests are generated. If a custom testGenerator is set testFramework will be ignored.

This setting currently supports the following test frameworks:

qunit (default)

(default) mocha

options.testGenerator {Function}

The function used to generate test modules. You can provide a custom function for your client side testing framework of choice.

The function receives the following arguments:

relativePath - The relative path to the file being tested.

- The relative path to the file being tested. errors - A generated string of errors found.

Default generates QUnit style tests:

var path = require ( 'path' ); function ( relativePath, errors ) { return "module('JSCS - " + path.dirname(relativePath) + "');

" + "test('" + relativePath + " should pass jscs', function() {

" + " ok(" + !errors + ", '" + relativePath + " should pass jscs." + errors + "');

" + "});

" ; };

options.excludeFiles {String}

Exclude files or directories from processing. Supports globbing. Example:

var app = new EmberApp({ jscsOptions : { excludeFiles : [ 'ember-runtime/ext/rsvp.js' ] excludeFiles : [ 'webclient/tests/**' ] } });

Tests

Running the tests: