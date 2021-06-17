Broccoli Funnel

Given an input node, the Broccoli Funnel plugin returns a new node with only a subset of the files from the input node. The files can be moved to different paths. You can use regular expressions to select which files to include or exclude.

Documentation

inputNode {Single node}

A Broccoli node (formerly: "tree"). A node in Broccoli can be either a string that references a directory in your project or a node object returned from running another Broccoli plugin.

If your project has the following file structure:

. ├── Brocfile.js └── src/ ├── css/ │ ├── reset.css │ └── todos.css ├── icons/ │ ├── check-mark.png │ └── logo.jpg └── javascript/ ├── app.js └── todo.js

You can select a subsection of the tree via Funnel:

const funnel = require ( 'broccoli-funnel' ); const cssFiles = funnel( 'src/css' ); module .exports = cssFiles;

Options

srcDir {String}

A string representing the portion of the input node to start the funneling from. This will be the base path for any include / exclude regexps.

Default: '.' , the root path of the input node.

If your project has the following file structure:

. ├── Brocfile.js └── src/ ├── css/ │ ├── reset.css │ └── todos.css ├── icons/ │ ├── check-mark.png │ └── logo.jpg └── javascript/ ├── app.js └── todo.js

You can select a subsection of the node via Funnel:

const funnel = require ( 'broccoli-funnel' ); const merge = require ( 'broccoli-merge-trees' ); const projectFiles = 'src' ; const cssFiles = funnel(projectFiles, { srcDir : 'css' }); const imageFiles = funnel(projectFiles, { srcDir : 'icons' }); module .exports = merge([cssFiles, imageFiles]);

destDir {String}

A string representing the destination path that filtered files will be copied to.

Default: '.' , the root path of input node.

If your project has the following file structure:

. ├── Brocfile.js └── src/ ├── css/ │ ├── reset.css │ └── todos.css ├── icons/ │ ├── check-mark.png │ └── logo.jpg └── javascript/ ├── app.js └── todo.js

You can select a subsection of the directory structure via Funnel and copy it to a new location:

const funnel = require ( 'broccoli-funnel' ); const cssFiles = funnel( 'src/css' , { destDir : 'build' }); module .exports = cssFiles;

allowEmpty {Boolean}

When using srcDir / destDir options only (aka no filtering via include / exclude options), if the srcDir were missing an error would be thrown. Setting allowEmpty to true, will prevent that error by creating an empty directory at the destination path.

include {Array of GlobStrings|RegExps|Functions}

One or more matcher expression (regular expression, glob string, or function). Files within the node whose names match this expression will be copied (with the location inside their parent directories preserved) to the destDir .

Default: [] .

If your project has the following file structure

. ├── Brocfile.js └── src/ ├── css/ │ ├── reset.css │ └── todos.css ├── icons/ │ ├── check-mark.png │ └── logo.jpg └── javascript/ ├── app.js └── todo.js

You can select files that match a glob expression and copy those subdirectories to a new location, preserving their location within parent directories:

const funnel = require ( 'broccoli-funnel' ); const todoRelatedFiles = funnel( 'src' , { include : [ '**/todo*' ] }); module .exports = todoRelatedFiles;

exclude {Array of Glob Strings|Function}

One or more matcher expression (regular expression, glob string, or function). Files within the node whose names match this expression will not be copied to the destDir if they otherwise would have been.

Note, in the case when a file matches both an include and exclude pattern, the exclude pattern wins

Default: [] .

If your project has the following file structure:

. ├── Brocfile.js └── src/ ├── css/ │ ├── reset.css │ └── todos.css ├── icons/ │ ├── check-mark.png │ └── logo.jpg └── javascript/ ├── app.js └── todo.js

You can select files that match a glob expression and exclude them from copying:

const funnel = require ( 'broccoli-funnel' ); const nobodyLikesTodosAnyway = funnel( 'src' , { exclude : [ '**/todo.js' ] }); module .exports = nobodyLikesTodosAnyway;

files {Array of Strings}

One or more relative file paths. Files within the node whose relative paths match will be copied (with the location inside their parent directories preserved) to the destDir .

Default: [] .

If your project has the following file structure

. ├── Brocfile.js └── src/ ├── css/ │ ├── reset.css │ └── todos.css ├── icons/ │ ├── check-mark.png │ └── logo.jpg └── javascript/ ├── app.js └── todo.js

You can select a specific list of files copy those subdirectories to a new location, preserving their location within parent directories:

const funnel = require ( 'broccoli-funnel' ); const someFiles = funnel( 'src' , { files : [ 'css/reset.css' , 'icons/check-mark.png' ] }); module .exports = someFiles;

getDestinationPath {Function}

This method will get called for each file, receiving the currently processing relativePath as its first argument. The value returned from getDestinationPath will be used as the destination for the new node. This is a very simple way to rename files or move them from one path to another (replacing the need for broccoli-file-mover for example).

The return value of this method is cached for each input file. This means that getDestinationPath will only be called once per relativePath .

In the following example, getDestinationPath is used to move main.js to ember-metal.js :

const node = funnel( 'packages/ember-metal/lib' , { destDir : 'ember-metal' , getDestinationPath : function ( relativePath ) { if (relativePath === 'lib/main.js' ) { return 'ember-metal.js' ; } return relativePath; } });

Extending Funnel

If you desire to extend funnel follow the below snippet

const { Funnel } = require ( 'broccoli-funnel' ); class CustomFunnel extends Funnel { }

Running the tests:

npm install npm test

License

This project is distributed under the MIT license.