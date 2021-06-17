Given an input node, the Broccoli Funnel plugin returns a new node with only a subset of the files from the input node. The files can be moved to different paths. You can use regular expressions to select which files to include or exclude.
funnel(inputNode, options)
inputNode {Single node}
A Broccoli node (formerly: "tree"). A node in Broccoli can be either a string that references a directory in your project or a node object returned from running another Broccoli plugin.
If your project has the following file structure:
.
├── Brocfile.js
└── src/
├── css/
│ ├── reset.css
│ └── todos.css
├── icons/
│ ├── check-mark.png
│ └── logo.jpg
└── javascript/
├── app.js
└── todo.js
You can select a subsection of the tree via Funnel:
const funnel = require('broccoli-funnel');
const cssFiles = funnel('src/css');
/*
cssFiles contains the following files:
├── reset.css
└── todos.css
*/
// export the node for Broccoli to begin processing
module.exports = cssFiles;
srcDir {String}
A string representing the portion of the input node to start the funneling
from. This will be the base path for any
include/
exclude regexps.
Default:
'.', the root path of the input node.
If your project has the following file structure:
.
├── Brocfile.js
└── src/
├── css/
│ ├── reset.css
│ └── todos.css
├── icons/
│ ├── check-mark.png
│ └── logo.jpg
└── javascript/
├── app.js
└── todo.js
You can select a subsection of the node via Funnel:
const funnel = require('broccoli-funnel');
const merge = require('broccoli-merge-trees');
// root of our source files
const projectFiles = 'src';
/* get a new node of only files in the 'src/css' directory
cssFiles contains the following files:
├── reset.css
└── todos.css
*/
const cssFiles = funnel(projectFiles, {
srcDir: 'css'
});
/* get a new node of only files in the 'src/icons' directory
imageFiles contains the following files:
├── check-mark.png
└── logo.jpg
*/
const imageFiles = funnel(projectFiles, {
srcDir: 'icons'
});
module.exports = merge([cssFiles, imageFiles]);
destDir {String}
A string representing the destination path that filtered files will be copied to.
Default:
'.', the root path of input node.
If your project has the following file structure:
.
├── Brocfile.js
└── src/
├── css/
│ ├── reset.css
│ └── todos.css
├── icons/
│ ├── check-mark.png
│ └── logo.jpg
└── javascript/
├── app.js
└── todo.js
You can select a subsection of the directory structure via Funnel and copy it to a new location:
const funnel = require('broccoli-funnel');
const cssFiles = funnel('src/css', {
destDir: 'build'
});
/*
cssFiles contains the following files:
build/
├── reset.css
└── todos.css
*/
module.exports = cssFiles;
allowEmpty {Boolean}
When using
srcDir/
destDir options only (aka no filtering via
include/
exclude options), if the
srcDir were missing an error would be thrown.
Setting
allowEmpty to true, will prevent that error by creating an empty directory at the destination path.
include {Array of GlobStrings|RegExps|Functions}
One or more matcher expression (regular expression, glob string, or function). Files within the node whose names match this
expression will be copied (with the location inside their parent directories
preserved) to the
destDir.
Default:
[].
If your project has the following file structure
.
├── Brocfile.js
└── src/
├── css/
│ ├── reset.css
│ └── todos.css
├── icons/
│ ├── check-mark.png
│ └── logo.jpg
└── javascript/
├── app.js
└── todo.js
You can select files that match a glob expression and copy those subdirectories to a new location, preserving their location within parent directories:
const funnel = require('broccoli-funnel');
// finds all files that match /todo/ and moves them
// the destDir
const todoRelatedFiles = funnel('src', {
include: ['**/todo*']
});
/*
todoRelatedFiles contains the following files:
.
├── css
│ └── todos.css
└── javascript
└── todo.js
*/
module.exports = todoRelatedFiles;
exclude {Array of Glob Strings|Function}
One or more matcher expression (regular expression, glob string, or function). Files within the node whose names match this
expression will not be copied to the
destDir if they otherwise would have
been.
Note, in the case when a file matches both an include and exclude pattern, the exclude pattern wins
Default:
[].
If your project has the following file structure:
.
├── Brocfile.js
└── src/
├── css/
│ ├── reset.css
│ └── todos.css
├── icons/
│ ├── check-mark.png
│ └── logo.jpg
└── javascript/
├── app.js
└── todo.js
You can select files that match a glob expression and exclude them from copying:
const funnel = require('broccoli-funnel');
// finds all files in 'src' EXCEPT `todo.js` in any directory
// or sub-directory and adds them to a node.
const nobodyLikesTodosAnyway = funnel('src', {
exclude: ['**/todo.js']
});
/*
nobodyLikesTodosAnyway contains the following files:
.
├── css
│ └── reset.css
├── icons
│ ├── check-mark.png
│ └── logo.jpg
└── javascript
└── app.js
*/
module.exports = nobodyLikesTodosAnyway;
files {Array of Strings}
One or more relative file paths. Files within the node whose relative paths match
will be copied (with the location inside their parent directories
preserved) to the
destDir.
Default:
[].
If your project has the following file structure
.
├── Brocfile.js
└── src/
├── css/
│ ├── reset.css
│ └── todos.css
├── icons/
│ ├── check-mark.png
│ └── logo.jpg
└── javascript/
├── app.js
└── todo.js
You can select a specific list of files copy those subdirectories to a new location, preserving their location within parent directories:
const funnel = require('broccoli-funnel');
// finds these specific files and moves them to the destDir
const someFiles = funnel('src', {
files: ['css/reset.css', 'icons/check-mark.png']
});
/*
someFiles contains the following files:
.
├── css
│ └── reset.css
└── icons
└── check-mark.png
*/
module.exports = someFiles;
getDestinationPath {Function}
This method will get called for each file, receiving the currently processing
relativePath as its first argument. The value returned from
getDestinationPath will be used as the destination for the new node. This is
a very simple way to rename files or move them from one path to another (replacing the need
for
broccoli-file-mover for example).
The return value of this method is cached for each input file. This means that
getDestinationPath will only be called once per
relativePath.
In the following example,
getDestinationPath is used to move
main.js to
ember-metal.js:
const node = funnel('packages/ember-metal/lib', {
destDir: 'ember-metal',
getDestinationPath: function(relativePath) {
if (relativePath === 'lib/main.js') {
return 'ember-metal.js';
}
return relativePath;
}
});
If you desire to extend funnel follow the below snippet
const { Funnel } = require('broccoli-funnel');
class CustomFunnel extends Funnel {
// cutstom implementation
}
I know, right?
Running the tests:
npm install
npm test
This project is distributed under the MIT license.