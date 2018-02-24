openbase logo
broccoli-filter

by broccolijs
1.3.0 (see all)

Helper base class for Broccoli plugins that map input files into output files one-to-one

Readme

broccoli-filter

Build Status Build status

Helper base class for Broccoli plugins that map input files into output files one-to-one.

API

class Filter {
  /**
   * Abstract base-class for filtering purposes.
   *
   * Enforces that it is invoked on an instance of a class which prototypically
   * inherits from Filter, and which is not itself Filter.
   */
  constructor(inputNode: BroccoliNode, options: FilterOptions): Filter;

  /**
   * Abstract method `processString`: must be implemented on subclasses of
   * Filter.
   *
   * The return value is written as the contents of the output file
   */
  abstract processString(contents: string, relativePath: string): string;

  /**
   * Virtual method `getDestFilePath`: determine whether the source file should
   * be processed, and optionally rename the output file when processing occurs.
   *
   * Return `null` to pass the file through without processing. Return
   * `relativePath` to process the file with `processString`. Return a
   * different path to process the file with `processString` and rename it.
   *
   * By default, if the options passed into the `Filter` constructor contain a
   * property `extensions`, and `targetExtension` is supplied, the first matching
   * extension in the list is replaced with the `targetExtension` option's value.
   */
  virtual getDestFilePath(relativePath: string): string;
}

Options

  • extensions: An array of file extensions to process, e.g. ['md', 'markdown'].
  • targetExtension: The file extension of the corresponding output files, e.g. 'html'.
  • inputEncoding: The character encoding used for reading input files to be processed (default: 'utf8'). For binary files, pass null to receive a Buffer object in processString.
  • outputEncoding: The character encoding used for writing output files after processing (default: 'utf8'). For binary files, pass null and return a Buffer object from processString.
  • name, annotation: Same as broccoli-plugin; see there.

All options except name and annotation can also be set on the prototype instead of being passed into the constructor.

Example Usage

var Filter = require('broccoli-filter');

Awk.prototype = Object.create(Filter.prototype);
Awk.prototype.constructor = Awk;
function Awk(inputNode, search, replace, options) {
  options = options || {};
  Filter.call(this, inputNode, {
    annotation: options.annotation
  });
  this.search = search;
  this.replace = replace;
}

Awk.prototype.extensions = ['txt'];
Awk.prototype.targetExtension = 'txt';

Awk.prototype.processString = function(content, relativePath) {
  return content.replace(this.search, this.replace);
};

In Brocfile.js, use your new Awk plugin like so:

var node = new Awk('docs', 'ES6', 'ECMAScript 2015');

module.exports = node;

FAQ

Upgrading from 0.1.x to 1.x

You must now call the base class constructor. For example:

// broccoli-filter 0.1.x:
function MyPlugin(inputTree) {
  this.inputTree = inputTree;
}

// broccoli-filter 1.x:
function MyPlugin(inputNode) {
  Filter.call(this, inputNode);
}

Note that "node" is simply new terminology for "tree".

Source Maps

Can this help with compilers that are almost 1:1, like a minifier that takes a .js and .js.map file and outputs a .js and .js.map file?

Not at the moment. We don't know yet how to implement this and still have the API look beautiful. Such cases complicate the caching logic, as we have to make sure to rebuild a file if either the .js or the .js.map file changes.

For now, your best bet is the broccoli-multifilter plugin base class.

