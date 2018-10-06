Utility for build pipeline authors to allow trivial debugging of the Broccoli pipelines they author.
To allow consumers to debug the internals of various stages in your build pipeline,
you create a new instance of
BroccoliDebug and return it instead.
Something like this:
var BroccoliDebug = require('broccoli-debug');
let tree = new BroccoliDebug(input, `ember-engines:${this.name}:addon-input`);
Obviously, this would get quite verbose to do many times, so we have created a shortcut to easily create a number of debug trees with a shared prefix:
let debugTree = BroccoliDebug.buildDebugCallback(`ember-engines:${this.name}`);
let tree1 = debugTree(input1, 'addon-input');
// tree1.debugLabel => 'ember-engines:<some-name>:addon-input'
let tree2 = debugTree(input2, 'addon-output');
// tree2.debugLabel => 'ember-engines:<some-name>:addon-output
Folks wanting to inspect the state of the build pipeline at that stage, would do the following:
BROCCOLI_DEBUG=ember-engines:* ember b
Now you can take a look at the state of that input tree by:
ls DEBUG/ember-engines/*
interface BroccoliDebugOptions {
/**
The label to use for the debug folder. By default, will be placed in `DEBUG/*`.
*/
label: string
/**
The base directory to place the input node contents when debugging is enabled.
Chooses the default in this order:
* `process.env.BROCCOLI_DEBUG_PATH`
* `path.join(process.cwd(), 'DEBUG')`
*/
baseDir: string
/**
Should the tree be "always on" for debugging? This is akin to `debugger`, its very
useful while actively working on a build pipeline, but is likely something you would
remove before publishing.
*/
force?: boolean
}
class BroccoliDebug {
/**
Builds a callback function for easily generating `BroccoliDebug` instances
with a shared prefix.
*/
static buildDebugCallback(prefix: string): (node: any, labelOrOptions: string | BroccoliDebugOptions) => BroccoliNode
constructor(node: BroccoliNode, labelOrOptions: string | BroccoliDebugOptions);
debugLabel: string;
}
git clone git@github.com:broccolijs/broccoli-debug.git
cd broccoli-debug
yarn
yarn test