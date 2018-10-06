openbase logo
broccoli-debug

by broccolijs
0.6.5 (see all)

Debugging tools for Broccoli

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

broccoli-debug Build Status Build status

Utility for build pipeline authors to allow trivial debugging of the Broccoli pipelines they author.

Heavily inspired by @stefanpenner's broccoli-stew's debug's helper, but improved in a few ways:

  • Supports leaving debug trees in the build with minimal cost when not being used.
  • Supports binary files (e.g. does not write .png's as utf8 text).
  • Adds debug style debug matching.

Usage

Pipeline Authors

To allow consumers to debug the internals of various stages in your build pipeline, you create a new instance of BroccoliDebug and return it instead.

Something like this:

var BroccoliDebug = require('broccoli-debug');

let tree = new BroccoliDebug(input, `ember-engines:${this.name}:addon-input`);

Obviously, this would get quite verbose to do many times, so we have created a shortcut to easily create a number of debug trees with a shared prefix:

let debugTree = BroccoliDebug.buildDebugCallback(`ember-engines:${this.name}`);

let tree1 = debugTree(input1, 'addon-input');
// tree1.debugLabel => 'ember-engines:<some-name>:addon-input'

let tree2 = debugTree(input2, 'addon-output');
// tree2.debugLabel => 'ember-engines:<some-name>:addon-output

Consumers

Folks wanting to inspect the state of the build pipeline at that stage, would do the following:

BROCCOLI_DEBUG=ember-engines:* ember b

Now you can take a look at the state of that input tree by:

ls DEBUG/ember-engines/*

API

interface BroccoliDebugOptions {
  /**
    The label to use for the debug folder. By default, will be placed in `DEBUG/*`.
  */
  label: string

  /**
    The base directory to place the input node contents when debugging is enabled.

    Chooses the default in this order:

    * `process.env.BROCCOLI_DEBUG_PATH`
    * `path.join(process.cwd(), 'DEBUG')`
  */
  baseDir: string

  /**
    Should the tree be "always on" for debugging? This is akin to `debugger`, its very
    useful while actively working on a build pipeline, but is likely something you would
    remove before publishing.
  */
  force?: boolean
}

class BroccoliDebug {
  /**
    Builds a callback function for easily generating `BroccoliDebug` instances
    with a shared prefix.
  */
  static buildDebugCallback(prefix: string): (node: any, labelOrOptions: string | BroccoliDebugOptions) => BroccoliNode
  constructor(node: BroccoliNode, labelOrOptions: string | BroccoliDebugOptions);
  debugLabel: string;
}

Development

Installation

  • git clone git@github.com:broccolijs/broccoli-debug.git
  • cd broccoli-debug
  • yarn

Testing

  • yarn test

