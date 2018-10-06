Utility for build pipeline authors to allow trivial debugging of the Broccoli pipelines they author.

Heavily inspired by @stefanpenner's broccoli-stew's debug 's helper, but improved in a few ways:

Supports leaving debug trees in the build with minimal cost when not being used.

Supports binary files (e.g. does not write .png 's as utf8 text).

's as text). Adds debug style debug matching.

Usage

Pipeline Authors

To allow consumers to debug the internals of various stages in your build pipeline, you create a new instance of BroccoliDebug and return it instead.

Something like this:

var BroccoliDebug = require ( 'broccoli-debug' ); let tree = new BroccoliDebug(input, `ember-engines: ${ this .name} :addon-input` );

Obviously, this would get quite verbose to do many times, so we have created a shortcut to easily create a number of debug trees with a shared prefix:

let debugTree = BroccoliDebug.buildDebugCallback( `ember-engines: ${ this .name} ` ); let tree1 = debugTree(input1, 'addon-input' ); let tree2 = debugTree(input2, 'addon-output' );

Consumers

Folks wanting to inspect the state of the build pipeline at that stage, would do the following:

BROCCOLI_DEBUG=ember-engines:* ember b

Now you can take a look at the state of that input tree by:

ls DEBUG/ember-engines

API

interface BroccoliDebugOptions { label: string baseDir: string force?: boolean } class BroccoliDebug { static buildDebugCallback(prefix: string ): ( node: any , labelOrOptions: string | BroccoliDebugOptions ) => BroccoliNode constructor ( node: BroccoliNode, labelOrOptions: string | BroccoliDebugOptions ); debugLabel: string ; }

Development

Installation

git clone git@github.com:broccolijs/broccoli-debug.git

cd broccoli-debug

yarn

Testing