When using a build chain based on broccoli-concat, this tool will show you the size and contents of the concatenated bundles, including:
For usage in an Ember app, ember-cli-bundle-analyzer wraps this library as an Ember addon and integrates it more tightly into your development workflow.
See the instructions on its documentation page.
To directly use this tool, follow these steps:
npm install -g broccoli-concat-analyser
CONCAT_STATS=true ember s
broccoli-concat-analyser ./concat-stats-for
Notes:
got ideas? Submit PRs!