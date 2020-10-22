When using a build chain based on broccoli-concat, this tool will show you the size and contents of the concatenated bundles, including:

raw size

uglified size (for JS right now)

compressed size (including uglify if applicable)

Interactive Demo

Ember addon

For usage in an Ember app, ember-cli-bundle-analyzer wraps this library as an Ember addon and integrates it more tightly into your development workflow.

See the instructions on its documentation page.

Usage

To directly use this tool, follow these steps:

npm install -g broccoli-concat-analyser CONCAT_STATS=true ember s broccoli-concat-analyser ./concat-stats-for open ./concat-stats-for/index.html in any browser for the foamtree interactive map

Notes:

Be sure to have the latest version of broccoli-concat installed

The process output can be found in the .out.json files in the directory: ./concat-stats-for

Remove the ./concat-stats-for directory and run step 2 after any changes for an updated output

Features

got ideas? Submit PRs!