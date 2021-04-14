This filter is designed to be fast & good enough. It can generates source maps substantially faster than you'll get via mozilla/source-map, because it's special-cased for straight line-to-line contenation.
It discovers input sourcemaps in relative URLs, including data URIs.
const node = concat(node);
const node = concat(node, {
outputFile: '/output.js',
header: ";(function() {",
headerFiles: ['loader.js'],
inputFiles: ['**/*'],
footerFiles: ['auto-start.js'],
footer: "}());",
sourceMapConfig: { enabled: true },
allowNone: false | true // defaults to false, and will error if trying to concat but no files are found.
});
The structure of
output.js will be as follows:
// - header
// - ordered content of the files in headerFiles
// - un-ordered content of files matched by inputFiles, but not in headerFiles or footerFiles
// - ordered content of the files in footerFiles
// - footer
note: this is intended for debugging purposes only, and will most likely negatively affect your build performace is left enabled
Setting the environment variable
CONCAT_STATS=true will result a summary of
each concatention being output to
process.cwd() + 'concat-stats-for/*.json'
Each file within that directory represents a different contenation, and will contain:
Want more details? like uglified or compressed sizes? (or have more ideas) go checkout: https://github.com/stefanpenner/broccoli-concat-analyser
concat-stats-for/-file.json
{
"outputFile": "path/to/output/File",
"sizes": {
"a.js": 5,
"b.js": 10,
}
}
other files: