Broccoli concatenator that generates & propagates sourcemaps

This filter is designed to be fast & good enough. It can generates source maps substantially faster than you'll get via mozilla/source-map, because it's special-cased for straight line-to-line contenation.

It discovers input sourcemaps in relative URLs, including data URIs.

Usage

const node = concat(node);

Advanced Usage

const node = concat(node, { outputFile : '/output.js' , header : ";(function() {" , headerFiles : [ 'loader.js' ], inputFiles : [ '**/*' ], footerFiles : [ 'auto-start.js' ], footer : "}());" , sourceMapConfig : { enabled : true }, allowNone : false | true });

The structure of output.js will be as follows:

Debug Usage

note: this is intended for debugging purposes only, and will most likely negatively affect your build performace is left enabled

Setting the environment variable CONCAT_STATS=true will result a summary of each concatention being output to process.cwd() + 'concat-stats-for/*.json'

Each file within that directory represents a different contenation, and will contain:

outputFile – the output file that was created

sizes – a summary of each input file, and the associated pre-minified pre-gziped byte size.

Want more details? like uglified or compressed sizes? (or have more ideas) go checkout: https://github.com/stefanpenner/broccoli-concat-analyser

concat-stats-for/-file.json

{ "outputFile" : "path/to/output/File" , "sizes" : { "a.js" : 5 , "b.js" : 10 , } }

other files: