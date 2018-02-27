A CoffeeScript filter for Broccoli.
npm install --save-dev broccoli-coffee
var BroccoliCoffee = require('broccoli-coffee');
var outputNode = new BroccoliCoffee(inputNode, options);
All
.coffee files (as well as
.litcoffee and
.coffee.md) in
inputNode
will be replaced with compiled
.js files in
outputNode. All other files will
be passed through unchanged.
If
bare is true, the CoffeeScript compiler will not emit a top-level
function wrapper:
new BroccoliCoffee(node, {
bare: true
})
Source maps are not yet supported.