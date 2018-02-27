A CoffeeScript filter for Broccoli.

Installation

npm install --save-dev broccoli-coffee

Usage

var BroccoliCoffee = require ( 'broccoli-coffee' ); var outputNode = new BroccoliCoffee(inputNode, options);

All .coffee files (as well as .litcoffee and .coffee.md ) in inputNode will be replaced with compiled .js files in outputNode . All other files will be passed through unchanged.

Options

bare

If bare is true, the CoffeeScript compiler will not emit a top-level function wrapper:

new BroccoliCoffee(node, { bare : true })

Source Maps

Source maps are not yet supported.