openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bc

broccoli-coffee

by Jo Liss
1.0.1 (see all)

CoffeeScript preprocessor for Broccoli

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

broccoli-coffee

Build Status

A CoffeeScript filter for Broccoli.

Installation

npm install --save-dev broccoli-coffee

Usage

var BroccoliCoffee = require('broccoli-coffee');
var outputNode = new BroccoliCoffee(inputNode, options);

All .coffee files (as well as .litcoffee and .coffee.md) in inputNode will be replaced with compiled .js files in outputNode. All other files will be passed through unchanged.

Options

bare

If bare is true, the CoffeeScript compiler will not emit a top-level function wrapper:

new BroccoliCoffee(node, {
  bare: true
})

Source Maps

Source maps are not yet supported.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial