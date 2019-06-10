A Broccoli plugin to minify CSS with clean-css
a {
color: #ff0000;
}
b {
/* nothing */
}
↓
a{color:red}
npm install --save-dev broccoli-clean-css
const BroccoliCleanCss = require('broccoli-clean-css');
node:
string (directory path) or
Object (Broccoli node)
options:
Object (clean-css constructor options)
//Brocfile.js
const BroccoliCleanCss = require('broccoli-clean-css');
module.exports = new BroccoliCleanCss('path/to/styles');
There are some differences from the original clean-css:
returnPromise option defaults to
true and cannot be disabled.
Copyright (c) 2014 - 2019 Watanabe Shinnosuke
Licensed under the MIT License.