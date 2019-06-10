A Broccoli plugin to minify CSS with clean-css

a { color : #ff0000 ; } b { }

↓

a { color :red}

Installation

Use npm.

npm install --save-dev broccoli-clean-css

API

const BroccoliCleanCss = require ( 'broccoli-clean-css' );

class BroccoliCleanCss(node [, options])

node: string (directory path) or Object (Broccoli node)

options: Object (clean-css constructor options)

const BroccoliCleanCss = require ( 'broccoli-clean-css' ); module .exports = new BroccoliCleanCss( 'path/to/styles' );

There are some differences from the original clean-css:

returnPromise option defaults to true and cannot be disabled.

option defaults to and cannot be disabled. All problems that clean-css considers as warnings, for example broken CSS syntax, are regarded as errors.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 - 2019 Watanabe Shinnosuke

Licensed under the MIT License.