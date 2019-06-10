openbase logo
bcc

broccoli-clean-css

by shinnn
2.0.1 (see all)

A Broccoli plugin to minify CSS with clean-css

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

broccoli-clean-css

npm version Build Status codecov

A Broccoli plugin to minify CSS with clean-css

a {
  color: #ff0000;
}

b {
  /* nothing */
}


a{color:red}

Installation

Use npm.

npm install --save-dev broccoli-clean-css

API

const BroccoliCleanCss = require('broccoli-clean-css');

class BroccoliCleanCss(node [, options])

node: string (directory path) or Object (Broccoli node)
options: Object (clean-css constructor options)

//Brocfile.js
const BroccoliCleanCss = require('broccoli-clean-css');

module.exports = new BroccoliCleanCss('path/to/styles');

There are some differences from the original clean-css:

  • returnPromise option defaults to true and cannot be disabled.
  • All problems that clean-css considers as warnings, for example broken CSS syntax, are regarded as errors.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 - 2019 Watanabe Shinnosuke

Licensed under the MIT License.

