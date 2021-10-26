openbase logo
broccoli-autoprefixer

by Sindre Sorhus
9.0.0 (see all)

Prefix CSS using Autoprefixer

Documentation
39.4K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

broccoli-autoprefixer

Prefix CSS using Autoprefixer

Issues with the output should be reported on the Autoprefixer issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev broccoli-autoprefixer

Usage

import Autoprefixer from 'broccoli-autoprefixer';

tree = new Autoprefixer(tree, options);

API

Autoprefixer(tree, options?)

options

Type: object

See the Autoprefixer options.

In addition, you can set this option:

sourcemap

Type: boolean\ Default: true if the input has a sourcemap, otherwise false

Set to true to include a Base64-encoded sourcemap at the end of the output.

If a sourcemap already exists in the input, Autoprefixer will automatically include an updated sourcemap in the output. Set this value to false to strip out the sourcemap entirely.

If you'd like to extract the inline sourcemap from the output, consider using a tool like broccoli-source-map.

