Prefix CSS using Autoprefixer

Issues with the output should be reported on the Autoprefixer issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import Autoprefixer from 'broccoli-autoprefixer' ; tree = new Autoprefixer(tree, options);

API

options

Type: object

See the Autoprefixer options.

In addition, you can set this option:

sourcemap

Type: boolean \ Default: true if the input has a sourcemap, otherwise false

Set to true to include a Base64-encoded sourcemap at the end of the output.

If a sourcemap already exists in the input, Autoprefixer will automatically include an updated sourcemap in the output. Set this value to false to strip out the sourcemap entirely.