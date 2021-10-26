Prefix CSS using Autoprefixer
Issues with the output should be reported on the Autoprefixer issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev broccoli-autoprefixer
import Autoprefixer from 'broccoli-autoprefixer';
tree = new Autoprefixer(tree, options);
Type:
object
See the Autoprefixer options.
In addition, you can set this option:
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true if the input has a sourcemap, otherwise
false
Set to
true to include a Base64-encoded sourcemap at the end of the output.
If a sourcemap already exists in the input, Autoprefixer will automatically include an updated sourcemap in the output. Set this value to
false to strip out the sourcemap entirely.
If you'd like to extract the inline sourcemap from the output, consider using a tool like
broccoli-source-map.