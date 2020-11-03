openbase logo
by ember-cli
3.0.0 (see all)

Broccoli plugin to add fingerprint checksums and CDN URLs to your assets

Readme

broccoli-asset-rev

Broccoli plugin to add fingerprint checksums to your files and update the source to reflect the new filenames.

Turns

<script src="assets/appname.js">
background: url('/images/foo.png');

Into

<script src="https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/assets/appname-342b0f87ea609e6d349c7925d86bd597.js">
background: url('https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/images/foo-735d6c098496507e26bb40ecc8c1394d.png');

Installation

npm install broccoli-asset-rev --save-dev

Usage

var AssetRev = require('broccoli-asset-rev');

var assetNode = new AssetRev(node, {
  extensions: ['js', 'css', 'png', 'jpg', 'gif'],
  exclude: ['fonts/169929'],
  replaceExtensions: ['html', 'js', 'css'],
  prepend: 'https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/'
});

Options

  • extensions - Default: ['js', 'css', 'png', 'jpg', 'gif', 'map'] - The file types to add md5 checksums.
  • exclude - Default: [] - An array of globs. If a filename contains any item in the exclude array, it will not be fingerprinted.
  • replaceExtensions - Default: ['html', 'css', 'js'] - The file types to replace source code with new checksum file names.
  • prepend - Default: '' - A string to prepend to all of the assets. Useful for CDN urls like https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/
  • generateRailsManifest - Default: none - If true, will generate a manifest.json to be used by Sprockets for the Rails Asset Pipeline. The manifest will be fingerprinted by default but this can be avoided by adding 'manifest.json' to the exclude list.
  • railsManifestPath - Default: 'assets/manifest-HASH.json' - The path in the destination folder to store the Rails manifest. Only for the default value, HASH will be replace with the fingerprint of the file.
  • customHash - Default: none - If set, overrides the md5 checksum calculation with the result of calling customHash(buffer, pathToFile). If it is not a function, customHash is used as the hash value. If it is set to null, fingerprinting is skipped and only prepending occurs.
  • generateAssetMap - Default: false. If true, will generate a assetMap.json file in a assets directory on the output node. This file contains a mapping of the original asset name to the fingerprinted asset, like the following:
  • assetMapPath - Default: 'assets/assetMap-HASH.json' - The path in the destination folder to store the assetMap.json in. Only for the default value, HASH will be replace with the fingerprint of the file.
{
    assets: {
        css/file1.css: css/file1-sdaa7d6a87d6ada78ds.css,
        images/image1.png: images/image1-sdaa7d6a87d6ada78ds.css,
    }
}
  • fingerprintAssetMap - Default: false. If true, will fingerprint assetMap.json.
  • ignore - Default: [] - An array of strings. If a filename contains any item in the ignore array, the contents of the file will not be processed for fingerprinting.
  • annotation - Default: null. A human-readable description for this plugin instance.

Default settings

The default settings are available if needed in your application or addon via: var broccoliAssetRevDefaults = require( 'broccoli-asset-rev/lib/default-options' );

Ember CLI addon usage

var app = new EmberApp({
  fingerprint: {
    exclude: ['fonts/169929'],
    prepend: 'https://sudomain.cloudfront.net/'
  }
});

Ember CLI addon options

  • enabled - Default: app.env === 'production' - Boolean. Enables fingerprinting if true. True by default if current environment is production.
  • exclude - Default: [] - An array of globs. If a filename contains any item in the exclude array, it will not be fingerprinted.
  • extensions - Default: ['js', 'css', 'png', 'jpg', 'gif', 'map'] - The file types to add md5 checksums.
  • prepend - Default: '' - A string to prepend to all of the assets. Useful for CDN urls like https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/
  • replaceExtensions - Default: ['html', 'css', 'js'] - The file types to replace source code with new checksum file names.

Contributors

Originally authored by @rickharrison

