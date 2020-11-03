Broccoli plugin to add fingerprint checksums to your files and update the source to reflect the new filenames.

Turns

< script src = "assets/appname.js" > background: url( '/images/foo.png' );

Into

< script src = "https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/assets/appname-342b0f87ea609e6d349c7925d86bd597.js" > background: url( 'https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/images/foo-735d6c098496507e26bb40ecc8c1394d.png' );

Installation

npm install broccoli-asset-rev --save-dev

Usage

var AssetRev = require ( 'broccoli-asset-rev' ); var assetNode = new AssetRev(node, { extensions : [ 'js' , 'css' , 'png' , 'jpg' , 'gif' ], exclude : [ 'fonts/169929' ], replaceExtensions : [ 'html' , 'js' , 'css' ], prepend : 'https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/' });

Options

extensions - Default: ['js', 'css', 'png', 'jpg', 'gif', 'map'] - The file types to add md5 checksums.

- Default: - The file types to add md5 checksums. exclude - Default: [] - An array of globs. If a filename contains any item in the exclude array, it will not be fingerprinted.

- Default: - An array of globs. If a filename contains any item in the exclude array, it will not be fingerprinted. replaceExtensions - Default: ['html', 'css', 'js'] - The file types to replace source code with new checksum file names.

- Default: - The file types to replace source code with new checksum file names. prepend - Default: '' - A string to prepend to all of the assets. Useful for CDN urls like https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/

- Default: - A string to prepend to all of the assets. Useful for CDN urls like generateRailsManifest - Default: none - If true, will generate a manifest.json to be used by Sprockets for the Rails Asset Pipeline. The manifest will be fingerprinted by default but this can be avoided by adding 'manifest.json' to the exclude list.

- Default: none - If true, will generate a to be used by Sprockets for the Rails Asset Pipeline. The manifest will be fingerprinted by default but this can be avoided by adding to the list. railsManifestPath - Default: 'assets/manifest-HASH.json' - The path in the destination folder to store the Rails manifest. Only for the default value, HASH will be replace with the fingerprint of the file.

- Default: - The path in the destination folder to store the Rails manifest. Only for the default value, will be replace with the fingerprint of the file. customHash - Default: none - If set, overrides the md5 checksum calculation with the result of calling customHash(buffer, pathToFile) . If it is not a function , customHash is used as the hash value. If it is set to null , fingerprinting is skipped and only prepending occurs.

- Default: none - If set, overrides the md5 checksum calculation with the result of calling . If it is not a , is used as the hash value. If it is set to , fingerprinting is skipped and only prepending occurs. generateAssetMap - Default: false. If true, will generate a assetMap.json file in a assets directory on the output node. This file contains a mapping of the original asset name to the fingerprinted asset, like the following:

- Default: false. If true, will generate a file in a directory on the output node. This file contains a mapping of the original asset name to the fingerprinted asset, like the following: assetMapPath - Default: 'assets/assetMap-HASH.json' - The path in the destination folder to store the assetMap.json in. Only for the default value, HASH will be replace with the fingerprint of the file.

{ assets : { css/file1.css: css/file1-sdaa7d6a87d6ada78ds.css, images/image1.png: images/image1-sdaa7d6a87d6ada78ds.css, } }

fingerprintAssetMap - Default: false. If true, will fingerprint assetMap.json .

- Default: false. If true, will fingerprint . ignore - Default: [] - An array of strings. If a filename contains any item in the ignore array, the contents of the file will not be processed for fingerprinting.

- Default: - An array of strings. If a filename contains any item in the ignore array, the contents of the file will not be processed for fingerprinting. annotation - Default: null. A human-readable description for this plugin instance.

Default settings

The default settings are available if needed in your application or addon via: var broccoliAssetRevDefaults = require( 'broccoli-asset-rev/lib/default-options' );

Ember CLI addon usage

var app = new EmberApp({ fingerprint : { exclude : [ 'fonts/169929' ], prepend : 'https://sudomain.cloudfront.net/' } });

Ember CLI addon options

enabled - Default: app.env === 'production' - Boolean. Enables fingerprinting if true. True by default if current environment is production.

- Default: - Boolean. Enables fingerprinting if true. exclude - Default: [] - An array of globs. If a filename contains any item in the exclude array, it will not be fingerprinted.

- Default: - An array of globs. If a filename contains any item in the exclude array, it will not be fingerprinted. extensions - Default: ['js', 'css', 'png', 'jpg', 'gif', 'map'] - The file types to add md5 checksums.

- Default: - The file types to add md5 checksums. prepend - Default: '' - A string to prepend to all of the assets. Useful for CDN urls like https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/

- Default: - A string to prepend to all of the assets. Useful for CDN urls like replaceExtensions - Default: ['html', 'css', 'js'] - The file types to replace source code with new checksum file names.

Contributors

Originally authored by @rickharrison