Broccoli plugin to add fingerprint checksums to your files and update the source to reflect the new filenames.
Turns
<script src="assets/appname.js">
background: url('/images/foo.png');
Into
<script src="https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/assets/appname-342b0f87ea609e6d349c7925d86bd597.js">
background: url('https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/images/foo-735d6c098496507e26bb40ecc8c1394d.png');
npm install broccoli-asset-rev --save-dev
var AssetRev = require('broccoli-asset-rev');
var assetNode = new AssetRev(node, {
extensions: ['js', 'css', 'png', 'jpg', 'gif'],
exclude: ['fonts/169929'],
replaceExtensions: ['html', 'js', 'css'],
prepend: 'https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/'
});
extensions - Default:
['js', 'css', 'png', 'jpg', 'gif', 'map'] - The file types to add md5 checksums.
exclude - Default:
[] - An array of globs. If a filename contains any item in the exclude array, it will not be fingerprinted.
replaceExtensions - Default:
['html', 'css', 'js'] - The file types to replace source code with new checksum file names.
prepend - Default:
'' - A string to prepend to all of the assets. Useful for CDN urls like
https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/
generateRailsManifest - Default: none - If true, will generate a
manifest.json to be used by Sprockets for the Rails Asset Pipeline. The manifest will be fingerprinted by default but this can be avoided by adding
'manifest.json' to the
exclude list.
railsManifestPath - Default:
'assets/manifest-HASH.json' - The path in the destination folder to store the Rails manifest. Only for the default value,
HASH will be replace with the fingerprint of the file.
customHash - Default: none - If set, overrides the md5 checksum calculation with the result of calling
customHash(buffer, pathToFile). If it is not a
function,
customHash is used as the hash value. If it is set to
null, fingerprinting is skipped and only prepending occurs.
generateAssetMap - Default: false. If true, will generate a
assetMap.json file in a
assets directory on the output node. This file contains a mapping of the original asset name to the fingerprinted asset, like the following:
assetMapPath - Default:
'assets/assetMap-HASH.json' - The path in the destination folder to store the
assetMap.json in. Only for the default value,
HASH will be replace with the fingerprint of the file.
{
assets: {
css/file1.css: css/file1-sdaa7d6a87d6ada78ds.css,
images/image1.png: images/image1-sdaa7d6a87d6ada78ds.css,
}
}
fingerprintAssetMap - Default: false. If true, will fingerprint
assetMap.json.
ignore - Default:
[] - An array of strings. If a filename contains any item in the ignore array, the contents of the file will not be processed for fingerprinting.
annotation - Default: null. A human-readable description for this plugin instance.
The default settings are available if needed in your application or addon via:
var broccoliAssetRevDefaults = require( 'broccoli-asset-rev/lib/default-options' );
var app = new EmberApp({
fingerprint: {
exclude: ['fonts/169929'],
prepend: 'https://sudomain.cloudfront.net/'
}
});
enabled - Default:
app.env === 'production' - Boolean. Enables fingerprinting if true. True by default if current environment is production.
exclude - Default:
[] - An array of globs. If a filename contains any item in the exclude array, it will not be fingerprinted.
extensions - Default:
['js', 'css', 'png', 'jpg', 'gif', 'map'] - The file types to add md5 checksums.
prepend - Default:
'' - A string to prepend to all of the assets. Useful for CDN urls like
https://subdomain.cloudfront.net/
replaceExtensions - Default:
['html', 'css', 'js'] - The file types to replace source code with new checksum file names.
Originally authored by @rickharrison