A fast, reliable asset pipeline, supporting constant-time rebuilds and compact build definitions. Comparable to the Rails asset pipeline in scope, though it runs on Node and is backend-agnostic.
For more information and guides/documentation, checkout broccoli.build
For background and architecture, see the introductory blog post.
For the command line interface, see broccoli-cli.
npm install --save-dev broccoli
npm install --global broccoli-cli
A
Brocfile.js file in the project root contains the build specification. It
should export a function that returns a tree. Note: the Brocfile historically
could export a tree/string directly, however this is now deprecated in favor
of a function that can receive options
A tree can be any string representing a directory path, like
'app' or
'src'. Or a tree can be an object conforming to the Plugin API
Specification. A
Brocfile.js will usually
directly work with only directory paths, and then use the plugins in the
Plugins section to generate transformed trees.
The following simple
Brocfile.js would export the
app/ subdirectory as a
tree:
export default () => 'app';
With that Brocfile, the build result would equal the contents of the
app
tree in your project folder. For example, say your project contains these
files:
app
├─ main.js
└─ helper.js
Brocfile.js
package.json
…
Running
broccoli build the-output (a command provided by
broccoli-cli) would generate
the following folder within your project folder:
the-output
├─ main.js
└─ helper.js
The function that is exported from
module.exports is passed an options hash by Broccoli
that can be used when assembling the build.
The options hash is populated by the CLI environment when running
broccoli build
or
broccoli serve. It currently only accepts a single option
--environment, which
is passed as
env in the
options hash.
Additionally
--prod and
--dev are available aliases to
--environment=production
and
--environment=development respectively.
options:
env: Defaults to
development, and can be overridden with the CLI argument
--environment=X
For example:
export default (options) => {
// tree = ... assemble tree
// In production environment, minify the files
if (options.env === 'production') {
tree = minify(tree);
}
return tree;
}
A
Brocfile.ts can be used in place of a
Brocfile.js and Broccoli will automatically parse this
through ts-node to provide TypeScript
support. This allows developers to leverage type information when assembling a build pipeline. By default,
Broccoli provides type information for the options object passed to the build function.
import { BrocfileOptions } from 'broccoli';
export default (options: BrocfileOptions) => {
// tree = ... assemble tree
// In production environment, minify the files
if (options.env === 'production') {
tree = minify(tree);
}
return tree;
};
Typescript by default only allows the ES6 modules
import/export syntax to work
when importing ES6 modules. In order to import a CommonJS module (one that uses
require() or module.exports, you must
use the following syntax:
import foo = require('foo');
export = 'bar';
You'll note the syntax is slightly different from the ESM syntax, but reads fairly well.
Brocfile.js
The following
Brocfile.js exports the
app/ subdirectory as
appkit/:
// Brocfile.js
import Funnel from 'broccoli-funnel';
export default () => new Funnel('app', {
destDir: 'appkit'
})
Broccoli supports ES6 modules via esm for
Brocfile.js. Note, TypeScript requires the use of a different syntax, see the TypeScript section above.
You can also use regular CommonJS
require and
module.exports if you prefer, however ESM is the future of Node,
and the recommended syntax to use.
That example uses the plugin
broccoli-funnel.
In order for the
import call to work, you must first put the plugin in your
devDependencies and install it, with
npm install --save-dev broccoli-funnel
With the above
Brocfile.js and the file tree from the previous example,
running
broccoli build the-output would generate the following folder:
the-output
└─ appkit
├─ main.js
└─ helper.js
You can find plugins under the broccoli-plugin keyword on npm.
In addition to using Broccoli via the combination of
broccoli-cli and a
Brocfile.js, you can also use Broccoli programmatically to construct your own build output via the
Builder class. The
Builder is one of the core APIs in Broccoli, and is responsible for taking a graph of Broccoli nodes and producing an actual build artifact (i.e. the output usually found in your
dist directory after you run
broccoli build). The output of a
Builder's
build method is a Promise that resolves when all the operations in the graph are complete. You can use this promise to chain together additional operations (such as error handling or cleanup) that will execute once the build step is complete.
By way of example, let's assume we have a graph of Broccoli nodes constructed via a combination of
Funnel and
MergeTrees:
// non Brocfile.js, regular commonjs
const Funnel = require('broccoli-funnel');
const MergeTrees = require('broccoli-merge-trees');
const html = new Funnel(appRoot, {
files: ['index.html'],
annotation: 'Index file'
})
const js = new Funnel(appRoot, {
files: ['app.js'],
destDir: '/assets',
annotation: 'JS Files'
});
const css = new Funnel(appRoot, {
srcDir: 'styles',
files: ['app.css'],
destDir: '/assets',
annotation: 'CSS Files'
});
const public = new Funnel(appRoot, {
annotation: 'Public Files'
});
const tree = new MergeTrees([html, js, css, public]);
At this point,
tree is a graph of nodes, each of which can represent either an input or a transformation that we want to perform. In other words,
tree is an abstract set of operations, not a concrete set of output files.
In order to perform all the operations described in
tree, we need to do the following:
Builder instance, passing in the graph we constructed before
build method, which will traverse the graph, performing each operation and eventually writing the output to a temporary folder indicated by
builder.outputPath
Since we typically want do more than write to a temporary folder, we'll also use a library called
TreeSync to sync the contents of the temp file with our desired output directory. Finally, we'll clean up the temporary folder once all our operations are complete:
const { Builder } = require('broccoli');
const TreeSync = require('tree-sync');
const MergeTrees = require('broccoli-merge-trees');
// ...snip...
const tree = new MergeTrees([html, js, css, public]);
const builder = new Builder(tree);
const outputDir = 'dist';
const outputTree = new TreeSync(builder.outputPath, outputDir);
builder.build()
.then(() => {
// Calling `sync` will synchronize the contents of the builder's `outPath` with our output directory.
return outputTree.sync();
})
.then(() => {
// Now that we're done with the build, clean up any temporary files were created
return builder.cleanup();
})
.catch(err => {
// In case something in this process fails, we still want to ensure that we clean up the temp files
console.log(err);
return builder.cleanup();
});
Shared code for writing plugins.
See docs/node-api.md.
Also see docs/broccoli-1-0-plugin-api.md on how to upgrade from Broccoli 0.x to the Broccoli 1.x API.
broccoli serve on a production server. While this is
theoretically safe, it exposes a needlessly large amount of attack surface
just for serving static assets. Instead, use
broccoli build to precompile
your assets, and serve the static files from a web server of your choice.
#broccolijs on Freenode. Ask your question and stick around for a few
hours. Someone will see your message eventually.
Broccoli was originally written by Jo Liss and is licensed under the MIT license.
The Broccoli logo was created by Samantha Penner (Miric) and is licensed under CC0 1.0.