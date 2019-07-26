broadway

Lightweight App extensibility and hookable middleware customization.

Usage

broadway is designed to be the littlest possible extensibility for server applications. It is does not take any other external dependencies besides those to expose basic "start middleware".

Additional functionality may be added through .mixin(base, redefine) :

var express = require ( 'express' ), App = require ( 'broadway' ); var app = new App({ http : 8080 }); app.mixin(express()); app.preboot( function ( app, options, next ) { console .log( 'Starting up...' ); next(); }); app.start( function ( err ) { if (err) { console .error( 'Error on startup: %s' , err.message); return process.exit( 1 ); } console .log( 'Listening over HTTP on port %s' , this .given.http); });

"Hookable" middleware

Because broadway exposes a generic hook mechanism from understudy it is possible to write hooks into your middleware easily. Consider the following example that defines hookable "auth" handlers into its existing authorization middleware:

var express = require ( 'express' ), basicAuth = require ( 'basic-auth' ), App = require ( 'broadway' ); var app = new App({ http : 8080 }, express()); app.use( function auth ( req, res, next ) { app.perform( 'auth' , req, res, function ( done ) { var creds = basicAuth(req); if (req.authed) { return done(); } else if (!creds || creds.name !== 'bob' || creds.pass !== 'secret' ) { res.writeHead( 401 , { 'WWW-Authenticate' : 'Basic realm="example"' }); res.end( 'Unauthorized

' ); return ; } done(); }, next); }); app.before( 'auth' , function ( req, res, next ) { var bearerToken = req.headers[ 'x-auth-token' ]; if (bearerToken === 'golden-ticket' ) { req.authed = true ; } next(); });

Tests

All tests are written with mocha and should be run with npm :

$ npm test

License: MIT