broadlinkjs-rm

by Luke Rhodes
0.7.6 (see all)

Control the IR and RF interfaces within Broadlink RM devices.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

90

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Broadlink RM

Introduction

This module allows you to control the IR and RF interfaces within Broadlink RM devices.

Thanks

Thanks to @momodalo (https://github.com/momodalo/broadlinkjs/) and @mjg59 (https://github.com/mjg59/python-broadlink/) work to which this is largely based on.

