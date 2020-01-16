Broadlink RM

Introduction

This module allows you to control the IR and RF interfaces within Broadlink RM devices.

Thanks

Thanks to @momodalo (https://github.com/momodalo/broadlinkjs/) and @mjg59 (https://github.com/mjg59/python-broadlink/) work to which this is largely based on.