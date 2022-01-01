A more obvious dgram broadcast.
broadcast stream has the correct defaults to just work for broadcast on your local network.
broadcast on a port on your local network.
var createStream = require('broadcast-stream')
var stream = createStream(8999)
stream.on('data', function (msg) {
console.log(msg.toString())
console.log(msg.address, msg.port, msg.echo)
})
setInterval(function () {
stream.write(new Buffer(new Date().toString(), 'utf8'))
}, 1000)
stream on the
port. If
loopback is false, do not output your own messages.
returns a stream.
msg is the message as a buffer,
msg also has
msg.address and
msg.port set to the address and port that originated the message.
if msg is a message that this stream sent, it will also have
msg.loopback = true.
udp does not have back-pressure, but the stream api does. if the stream is paused, it will just drop messages. if when the stream is resumed, it will emit the latest message.
MIT