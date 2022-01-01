openbase logo
bs

broadcast-stream

by Dominic Tarr
0.2.2 (see all)

a more obvious interface for local udp broadcast

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

261

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

broadcast-stream

A more obvious dgram broadcast.

broadcast stream has the correct defaults to just work for broadcast on your local network.

Example

broadcast on a port on your local network.

var createStream = require('broadcast-stream')

var stream = createStream(8999)

stream.on('data', function (msg) {
  console.log(msg.toString())
  console.log(msg.address, msg.port, msg.echo)
})

setInterval(function () {
  stream.write(new Buffer(new Date().toString(), 'utf8'))
}, 1000)

api

stream = createStream (port, loopback=true)

stream on the port. If loopback is false, do not output your own messages. returns a stream.

stream.on('data', msg)

msg is the message as a buffer, msg also has msg.address and msg.port set to the address and port that originated the message. if msg is a message that this stream sent, it will also have msg.loopback = true.

back-pressure

udp does not have back-pressure, but the stream api does. if the stream is paused, it will just drop messages. if when the stream is resumed, it will emit the latest message.

License

MIT

