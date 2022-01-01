A more obvious dgram broadcast.

broadcast stream has the correct defaults to just work for broadcast on your local network.

Example

broadcast on a port on your local network.

var createStream = require ( 'broadcast-stream' ) var stream = createStream( 8999 ) stream.on( 'data' , function ( msg ) { console .log(msg.toString()) console .log(msg.address, msg.port, msg.echo) }) setInterval( function ( ) { stream.write( new Buffer( new Date ().toString(), 'utf8' )) }, 1000 )

api

stream = createStream (port, loopback=true)

stream on the port . If loopback is false, do not output your own messages. returns a stream.

msg is the message as a buffer, msg also has msg.address and msg.port set to the address and port that originated the message. if msg is a message that this stream sent, it will also have msg.loopback = true .

udp does not have back-pressure, but the stream api does. if the stream is paused, it will just drop messages. if when the stream is resumed, it will emit the latest message.

License

MIT