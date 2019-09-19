Promise-based wrapper over HTML5 Filesystem API
allowing to work with sandboxed filesystem in browser.
API is similar to Node.js fs module with some extra sugar. Currently it is supported only by Chrome.
npm install bro-fs
<script> tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/bro-fs"></script>
With
async/await:
const fs = require('bro-fs');
(async function () {
await fs.init({type: window.TEMPORARY, bytes: 5 * 1024 * 1024});
await fs.mkdir('dir');
await fs.writeFile('dir/file.txt', 'hello world');
const content = await fs.readFile('dir/file.txt');
console.log(content); // => "hello world"
})();
or with
.then():
fs.init({type: window.TEMPORARY, bytes: 5 * 1024 * 1024})
.then(() => fs.mkdir('dir'))
.then(() => fs.writeFile('dir/file.txt', 'hello world'))
.then(() => fs.readFile('dir/file.txt'))
.then(content => console.log(content)); // => "hello world"
See more usage examples in test directory.
Current:
Coming (draft):
Discussion:
MIT @ Vitaliy Potapov