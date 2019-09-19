Promise-based wrapper over HTML5 Filesystem API allowing to work with sandboxed filesystem in browser.

API is similar to Node.js fs module with some extra sugar. Currently it is supported only by Chrome.

Tested in:



install from npm: npm install bro-fs

include directly from CDN via <script> tag: < script src = "https://unpkg.com/bro-fs" > </ script >

tag: download manually the latest release

With async/await :

const fs = require ( 'bro-fs' ); ( async function ( ) { await fs.init({ type : window .TEMPORARY, bytes : 5 * 1024 * 1024 }); await fs.mkdir( 'dir' ); await fs.writeFile( 'dir/file.txt' , 'hello world' ); const content = await fs.readFile( 'dir/file.txt' ); console .log(content); })();

or with .then() :

fs.init({ type : window .TEMPORARY, bytes : 5 * 1024 * 1024 }) .then( () => fs.mkdir( 'dir' )) .then( () => fs.writeFile( 'dir/file.txt' , 'hello world' )) .then( () => fs.readFile( 'dir/file.txt' )) .then( content => console .log(content));

See more usage examples in test directory.

W3C Specs

Current:

Coming (draft):

Discussion:

