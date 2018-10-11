New version for ionic 4 br-mask

return custom mask in input for ionic 3

Required

node v8.2.1 or up

npm 5.3.0 or up

ionic 3.9.2

install

npm install brmasker-ionic-3 --save

Usage

import { BrMaskerModule } from 'brmasker-ionic-3' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ BrMaskerModule ], })

Only Example

VSCODE

HTML

correct usage

< ion-item > < ion-input type = "text" name = "cpf" placeholder = "CPF" [ brmasker ]= "{mask:'000.000.000-00', len:14}" > </ ion-input > </ ion-item >

usage in input

< input type = "text" name = "cpf" placeholder = "CPF" [ brmasker ]= "{mask:'000.000.000-00', len:14}" value = "" >

Features

import { BrMaskerIonic3, BrMaskModel } from 'brmasker-ionic-3' ; ... constructor(public brMaskerIonic3: BrMaskerIonic3) {} ... protected createForm(): FormGroup { return new FormGroup({ phone : new FormControl( this .createPhone()) }); } private createPhone(): string { const config: BrMaskModel = new BrMaskModel(); config.phone = true ; return this .brMaskerIonic3.writeCreateValue( '99999999999' , config); }

Inputs

brmasker: BrMaskModel

BrMaskModel = { mask : string; len: number; money: boolean; decimal: number; phone: boolean; phoneNotDDD: boolean; person: boolean; percent:boolean; type: 'alfa' | 'num' | 'all' ; decimal: number = 2 ; decimalCaracter: string = `,` ; thousand: string; userCaracters = false ; numberAndTousand = false ; }

Name type info mask string Optional len string Optional money boolean Optional decimal number Optional for 'money', default '2' phone boolean Optional phoneNotDDD boolean Optional person boolean Optional percent boolean Optional type string Optional default 'all' decimalCaracter string Optional default ',' decimal number Optional default '2' thousand string Optional userCaracters boolean Optional default false numberAndTousand boolean Optional default false

Example use of alphanumeric characters

< ion-item > < ion-input type = "text" name = "cpf" placeholder = "CPF/CNPJ" [ brmasker ]= "{mask:'00/00/0000', len:10, type:'alfa'}" > </ ion-input > </ ion-item >

Example use of number characters

< ion-item > < ion-input type = "text" name = "cpf" placeholder = "CPF/CNPJ" [ brmasker ]= "{mask:'00/00/0000', len:10, type:'num'}" > </ ion-input > </ ion-item >

< ion-item > < ion-input type = "text" name = "cpf" placeholder = "CPF/CNPJ" [ brmasker ]= "{mask:'00/00/0000', len:10, type:'all'}" > </ ion-input > </ ion-item >

Example use of all characters

< ion-input type = "text" placeholder = "Use special character" [ brmasker ]= "{mask:'00-00', len:5, userCaracters: true}" > </ ion-input >

Example for CPF/CNPJ 999.999.999-99 / 99.999.999/9999-99

< ion-item > < ion-input type = "text" name = "cpf" placeholder = "CPF/CNPJ" [ brmasker ]= "{person: true}" > </ ion-input > </ ion-item >

usage in input

< input type = "text" name = "cpf" placeholder = "CPF/CNPJ" [ brmasker ]= "{person: true}" value = "" >

Example for Real 999,99

< ion-item > < ion-input type = "text" name = "money" placeholder = "(R$) Real" [ brmasker ]= "{money: true}" > </ ion-input > </ ion-item >

Example for Money

< ion-item > < ion-input type = "text" formControlName = "money" name = "money" placeholder = "Money" [ brmasker ]= "{money: true, thousand: ',', decimalCaracter: '.', decimal: '3'}" > </ ion-input > </ ion-item >

usage in input

< input type = "text" name = "money" placeholder = "(R$) Real" [ brmasker ]= "{money: true}" value = "" >

Example for thousand number

< ion-item > < ion-input type = "tel" formControlName = "phone" [ value ]= "form.get('phone').value" name = "phone" placeholder = "Phone" [ brmasker ]= "{numberAndTousand: true, thousand: ','}" > </ ion-input > </ ion-item >

Example for Real 99,999 With Decimal

< ion-item > < ion-input type = "text" name = "money" placeholder = "(R$) Real" [ brmasker ]= "{money: true, decimal: 3}" > </ ion-input > </ ion-item >

usage in input

< input type = "text" name = "money" placeholder = "(R$) Real" [ brmasker ]= "{money: true, decimal: 3}" value = "" >

Example for Percent 1% / 100%

< input type = "text" name = "percent" placeholder = "% Percent" [ brmasker ]= "{percent: true}" value = "" >

Example for Phone (99) 9999-9999 / (99) 99999-9999

< ion-item > < ion-input type = "text" name = "phone" placeholder = "Phone" [ brmasker ]= "{phone: true}" > </ ion-input > </ ion-item >

usage in input

< input type = "text" name = "phone" placeholder = "Phone" [ brmasker ]= "{phone: true}" value = "" >

Characters

- . / ( ) , * + @ # $ & % :

data

[brmasker]="{mask:'00/00/0000', len:10}"

cep

[brmasker]="{mask:'00.000-000', len:10}"

custom cpf

[brmasker]="{mask:'000.000.000-00', len:14}"

custom cnpj

[brmasker]="{mask:'00.000.000/0000-00', len:18}"

custom telefone

[brmasker]="{mask:'(00) 0000-0000', len:14}"

custom whatsapp

[brmasker]="{mask:'(00) 00000-0000', len:15}"

Build for developer

Only use if you change the component

Build

npm run build

Publish

npm publish

use in services

import module BrMaskerModule and service import BrMaskerIonicServices3

import { BrMaskModel } from 'brmasker-ionic-3' ; ... @NgModule({ imports : [ BrMaskerModule ], }) ... import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrMaskerIonicServices3, BrMaskServicesModel } from 'brmasker-ionic-3' ; @Injectable() export class Util { constructor (private brMasker: BrMaskerIonicServices3) { } mascaraCPFCNPJ(valor: string) { return this .brMasker.writeValuePerson(valor); } }

writeCreateValue(value : string, config: BrMaskServicesModel): string write ValuePercent( value : string ) : string write ValuePerson( value : string ) : string write ValueMoney( value : string , config : BrMaskServicesModel = new BrMaskServicesModel() ): string write ValueNumberAndThousand( value : string , config : BrMaskServicesModel = new BrMaskServicesModel() ): string write ValueusingSpecialCharacters( value : string , config : BrMaskServicesModel = new BrMaskServicesModel() ): string

Changelog

add phoneNotDDD

fix numberAndTousand for number null

fix exports

fix publish

add services for mask

add thousand in number

fix tag

adding special character shape

Remove DevDependencies for fix bugs

New mask for money, add thousand

Refactored moneyMask so it includes a leading 0 for when we have only

Create a writeCreateValue for initial value

Change name model from BrModel to BrMaskModel

Add decimal in money mask

Fix mask type caracter

Fix mask caracter :

Fix mask pool

Replace percent symbol

percent mask #pull #23

fix(events): ionic has changed event names #pull #22

Updating devdependencies

fix number in phone and person

fix compiler project for npm