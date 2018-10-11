return custom mask in input for ionic 3
npm install brmasker-ionic-3 --save
import { BrMaskerModule } from 'brmasker-ionic-3';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrMaskerModule
],
})
<ion-item>
<ion-input type="text" name="cpf" placeholder="CPF" [brmasker]="{mask:'000.000.000-00', len:14}"></ion-input>
</ion-item>
<input type="text" name="cpf" placeholder="CPF" [brmasker]="{mask:'000.000.000-00', len:14}" value="">
import { BrMaskerIonic3, BrMaskModel } from 'brmasker-ionic-3';
...
constructor(public brMaskerIonic3: BrMaskerIonic3) {}
...
protected createForm(): FormGroup {
return new FormGroup({
phone: new FormControl(this.createPhone())
});
}
private createPhone(): string {
const config: BrMaskModel = new BrMaskModel();
config.phone = true;
return this.brMaskerIonic3.writeCreateValue('99999999999', config);
}
BrMaskModel = {
mask: string;
len: number;
money: boolean;
decimal: number;
phone: boolean;
phoneNotDDD: boolean;
person: boolean;
percent:boolean;
type: 'alfa' | 'num' | 'all';
decimal: number = 2;
decimalCaracter: string = `,`;
thousand: string;
userCaracters = false;
numberAndTousand = false;
}
|Name
|type
|info
|mask
|string
|Optional
|len
|string
|Optional
|money
|boolean
|Optional
|decimal
|number
|Optional for 'money', default '2'
|phone
|boolean
|Optional
|phoneNotDDD
|boolean
|Optional
|person
|boolean
|Optional
|percent
|boolean
|Optional
|type
|string
|Optional default 'all'
|decimalCaracter
|string
|Optional default ','
|decimal
|number
|Optional default '2'
|thousand
|string
|Optional
|userCaracters
|boolean
|Optional default
false
|numberAndTousand
|boolean
|Optional default
false
<ion-item>
<ion-input type="text" name="cpf" placeholder="CPF/CNPJ" [brmasker]="{mask:'00/00/0000', len:10, type:'alfa'}"></ion-input>
</ion-item>
<ion-item>
<ion-input type="text" name="cpf" placeholder="CPF/CNPJ" [brmasker]="{mask:'00/00/0000', len:10, type:'num'}"></ion-input>
</ion-item>
<ion-item>
<ion-input type="text" name="cpf" placeholder="CPF/CNPJ" [brmasker]="{mask:'00/00/0000', len:10, type:'all'}"></ion-input>
</ion-item>
<ion-input type="text" placeholder="Use special character" [brmasker]="{mask:'00-00', len:5, userCaracters: true}"></ion-input>
999.999.999-99 /
99.999.999/9999-99
<ion-item>
<ion-input type="text" name="cpf" placeholder="CPF/CNPJ" [brmasker]="{person: true}"></ion-input>
</ion-item>
<input type="text" name="cpf" placeholder="CPF/CNPJ" [brmasker]="{person: true}" value="">
999,99
<ion-item>
<ion-input type="text" name="money" placeholder="(R$) Real" [brmasker]="{money: true}"></ion-input>
</ion-item>
<ion-item>
<ion-input type="text" formControlName="money" name="money" placeholder="Money" [brmasker]="{money: true, thousand: ',', decimalCaracter: '.', decimal: '3'}"></ion-input>
</ion-item>
<input type="text" name="money" placeholder="(R$) Real" [brmasker]="{money: true}" value="">
<ion-item>
<ion-input type="tel" formControlName="phone" [value]="form.get('phone').value" name="phone" placeholder="Phone" [brmasker]="{numberAndTousand: true, thousand: ','}"></ion-input>
</ion-item>
99,999 With Decimal
<ion-item>
<ion-input type="text" name="money" placeholder="(R$) Real" [brmasker]="{money: true, decimal: 3}"></ion-input>
</ion-item>
<input type="text" name="money" placeholder="(R$) Real" [brmasker]="{money: true, decimal: 3}" value="">
1% /
100%
<input type="text" name="percent" placeholder="% Percent" [brmasker]="{percent: true}" value="">
(99) 9999-9999 /
(99) 99999-9999
<ion-item>
<ion-input type="text" name="phone" placeholder="Phone" [brmasker]="{phone: true}"></ion-input>
</ion-item>
<input type="text" name="phone" placeholder="Phone" [brmasker]="{phone: true}" value="">
- . / ( ) , * + @ # $ & % :
[brmasker]="{mask:'00/00/0000', len:10}"
[brmasker]="{mask:'00.000-000', len:10}"
[brmasker]="{mask:'000.000.000-00', len:14}"
[brmasker]="{mask:'00.000.000/0000-00', len:18}"
[brmasker]="{mask:'(00) 0000-0000', len:14}"
[brmasker]="{mask:'(00) 00000-0000', len:15}"
npm run build
npm publish
import module
BrMaskerModule and service import
BrMaskerIonicServices3
import { BrMaskModel } from 'brmasker-ionic-3';
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrMaskerModule
],
})
...
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { BrMaskerIonicServices3, BrMaskServicesModel } from 'brmasker-ionic-3';
@Injectable()
export class Util {
constructor(private brMasker: BrMaskerIonicServices3) { }
mascaraCPFCNPJ(valor: string) {
return this.brMasker.writeValuePerson(valor);
}
}
writeCreateValue(value: string, config: BrMaskServicesModel): string
writeValuePercent(value: string): string
writeValuePerson(value: string): string
writeValueMoney(value: string, config: BrMaskServicesModel = new BrMaskServicesModel()): string
writeValueNumberAndThousand(value: string, config: BrMaskServicesModel = new BrMaskServicesModel()): string
writeValueusingSpecialCharacters(value: string, config: BrMaskServicesModel = new BrMaskServicesModel()): string
BrModel to
BrMaskModel
: