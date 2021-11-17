Britecharts

Britecharts is a client-side reusable Charting Library based on D3.js v5 that offers easy and intuitive use of charts and components that can be composed together to create amazing visualizations.

Britecharts components have been written in ES2016 with a Test Driven methodology, so they are fully tested, and we are committed to keeping them that way.

Key Features

Reusability

Composability

Great design

Usage

The typical use of Britecharts involves creating a chart using its simple API, then rendering it on a container which has previously had data applied to it. The code will look like this:

barChart .width (500) .height (300); barContainer .datum ( dataset ) .call ( barChart );

API

All the components expose some common API methods like width, height, and margin. Additionally, each chart or component can expose specific methods you can find in the documentation:

API, Demo Line Chart

API, Demo Bar Chart

API, Demo Donut Chart

API, Demo Stacked Bar Chart

API, Demo Grouped Bar Chart

API, Demo Bullet Chart

API, Demo Brush Chart

API, Demo Scatter Plot

API, Demo Sparkline Chart

API, Demo Stacked Area Chart

API, Demo Step Chart

API, Demo Mini Tooltip

API, Demo Tooltip

API, Demo Legend

Installation

Britecharts components are distributed in UMD modules, each one exposing a D3.js component written with the Reusable API pattern. To use any of the Britecharts modules, you will need to require the chart in your JS file using AMD/CommonJS modules or adding a script tag with the src pointing to the file. You would also need to load the d3-selection submodule to select the chart container.

npm install britecharts d3-selection

You can also load Britecharts from our CDN as we do in this demo page or play around in our JSBin and CodePen demo projects.

They also provide some minimal CSS styling, that can be loaded independently or as a bundle. Check our Styling Britecharts tutorial to see more options.

Roadmap

This project is in active development. You can check our plans for the next release to see what's coming, and vote for your favorite proposals on the issues page.

To give your feedback, you can open a new issue. You can also find us in the D3.js slack group, in the #britecharts channel. If you want to help, you can check the contributing guide.

If you work with Angular, check out ngx-britecharts and their demos. We are also preparing a wrapper for React, and we will be talking about it on our twitter.

Acknowledgments

Sun Dai designs Britecharts, and two books inspired the code, Developing a D3.js Edge and Mastering D3.js. It also leveraged a significant number of examples and articles from the D3.js community overall.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

License

Copyright 2019 Eventbrite

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

https://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Read more in the license document