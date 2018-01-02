For changes see the Changelog. You can also find older versions at 0.x
Brisket is a framework for building single page web apps using isomorphic JavaScript. A Brisket app is both a traditional web site AND a single page web application at the same time. Brisket provides the tools that you need to spend your time focusing on your application's logic rather than on "what environment is my code running in?".
Using generator-brisket is the fastest way to get started.
Install Yeoman:
npm install -g yo
To install generator-brisket from npm, run:
npm install -g generator-brisket
Create a directory for your app:
mkdir projectname
cd projectname
Finally, initiate the generator and run your app:
yo brisket && npm start
Your first brisket app will be available at http://localhost:8080
Now that you have a working app, check out our Recipes for common use cases.
window.Brisket.version.
Install the Brisket into your project:
npm install brisket --save
Check the Bundling With Browserify Recipe!
Please refer to package.json for Brisket's dependencies
Brisket officially supports Node.js
>=4.0.0 i.e. it is tested in the latest versions of Node. However Brisket likely works with Node
0.10.0,
0.11.0,
0.12.0, and io.js
>=3.0.0.
Chrome, Firefox, Safari, iOS 6+, Android 4+, Internet Explorer 9+
For support in older versions of IE you can include your favorite shim libraries in the head of your layout. For example to support IE8 include the following in your head tag:
<!--[if lt IE 9]>
<script type='text/javascript' src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/es5-shim/2.3.0/es5-shim.min.js'></script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/es5-shim/2.3.0/es5-sham.min.js'></script>
<![endif]-->
To support IE7, include the snippet above AND the following:
<!--[if lt IE 8]>
<script type='text/javascript' src='http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/json3/3.3.1/json3.min.js'></script>
<![endif]-->
Note: In IEs < 10, the single page app functionality that Brisket provides will not work since pushState is not available. Brisket does not support hash tag SPA's. When the SPA functionality is disabled, Brisket will operate like a standard website i.e. clicking application links will cause a page reload.
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
To run the test suite:
$ npm test
To run benchmarks:
$ npm run benchmarks
jsdom error with Legacy Node.js and io.js
For Node.js 0.10.x, 0.11.x and 0.12.x, specify the version of jsdom to be v3.x,
rm -rf ./node_modules/brisket/node_modules/jsdom
npm install jsdom@3 --save
For io.js, specify the version of jsdom to be v6.x,
rm -rf ./node_modules/brisket/node_modules/jsdom
npm install jsdom@6 --save
Apache License (Version 2). See license text in LICENSE.
Brisket originated at Bloomberg Finance LP. The name 'Brisket' is a service mark of Bloomberg LP.