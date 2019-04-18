BridJS

BridJS is a BridJ-like API for runtime binding C function and struct without writing any extra native code.

Key features

BridJS binds native function at runtime, you never need to compile any extra native code

Uncompromised speed and power by dyncall

Support implicit type wrapping/unwrapping (struct<->pointer and string<->number etc... )

Support complex struct type (sub-struct and array field), and access theme straightforwardly.

Execute any native function either by synchronous or by asynchronous way

Whatever the native callbacks are invoked by any other thread, BridJS always forward callback to V8's default thread

Limitation

Like BridJ, BridJS also has some limitations:

Pass structs by value not supported yet (neither as function arguments nor as function return values)

BridJS does not support C++, COM, Objective-C...

Requirement

nodejs v0.10.8 or higher

Windows x64, Linux x86/x64 & Mac OSX

Installation

If node.js version is higher or equal than v0.12.0:

npm install bridjs

If node.js version is lower or equal than v0.10.38:

npm install bridjs@0.1.9-3

Tutorial

1. C function

If C code is something like this:

double testMultiplyFunction(const int16_t w, const int32_t x,const long y, const LONGLONG z, const double e);

You can define JavaScript prototype like this:

var bridjs = require( 'bridjs' ); var NativeModule = bridjs.defineModule({ testMultiplyFunction: bridjs.defineFunction( "double testMultiplyFunction(int16_t,int32_t ,long ,longlong , double)" ) }, libraryPath); var nativeModule = new NativeModule(); var result = nativeModule.testMultiplyFunction(2,2,2,2,2.5);

Bind C function API

bridjs.defineModule({ functionName1: bridjs.DefineFunction(returnType, arg0Type, arg2Type...), //Or functionName2: bridjs.DefineFunction( "function declaration in C" ), ... },libraryFile);

2. C struct

If C code is something like this:

typedef struct{ double x; double y; double z; } Point3d; tydef struct{ char x; Point3d y; char str[10]; } ComplexStruct double testComplexStructFunction(const ComplexStruct* pTestStruct)

You can define JavaScript prototype like this:

var Point3d = bridjs.defineStruct({ x : { type : "double" , order: 0}, y : { type : "double" , order: 1}, z : { type : "double" , order: 2} }); var ComplexStruct = bridjs.defineStruct({ x:{ type : "char" , order: 0}, y:{ type : Point3d, order: 1}, z:{ type : "char[10]" , order: 2} }); var NativeModule = bridjs.defineModule({ testComplexStructFunction : bridjs.defineFunction( "double testComplexStructFunction(ComplexStruct*)" }, libraryPath); var complexStruct = new ComplexStruct(); var nativeModule = new NativeModule(); complexStruct.x = 's' ; complexStruct.y.x = 2; complexStruct.str.set(3) = 's' ; var result = nativeModule.testComplexStructFunction(bridjs.byPointer(complexStruct));

Bind C struct API

bridjs.defineStruct({ element1 : bridjs.structField(elementType,order), //Or element2 : { type : "<elementType>" , order: <order>}, element3 : bridjs.structArrayField(arrayType,arrayLength,order) ... });

3. Invoke native function asynchronously

/*You can execute any native function asynchronously (not in default thread), and get return value from callback*/ bridjs.aysnc(nativeModule).testMultiplyFunction(2,2,2,2,2.5, function (returnValue){ console.log( "Return value = " +returnValue) });

Async execute native function API

bridjs.async(moduleInstance). function (param1, param2,....callbackFunction);

4. C function pointer

If C code is something like this:

typedef double (*MultiplyCallbackFunction)(const int16_t w, const int32_t x,const long y, const LONGLONG z, const double e); void testCallbackFunction(MultiplyCallbackFunction callbackFunction);

You can define JavaScript prototype like this:

var callbackFunctionDefine = bridjs.defineFunction( "double (int16_t, int32_t, long, longlong, double)" ); var callback = bridjs.newCallback(callbackFunctionDefine, function (w, x, y, z, e) { console.log( "Callback function was invoked" ); return w*x*y*z*e; }); var NativeModule = bridjs.defineModule({ testCallbackFunction : bridjs.defineFunction( "void testCallbackFunction(MultiplyCallbackFunction callbackFunction)" , {MultiplyCallbackFunction:callbackFunctionDefine}) }, libraryPath); var nativeModule = new NativeModule(); nativeModule.testAsyncCallbackFunction(callback);

Create function pointer API

bridjs.newCallback(functionSignature,callbackFunction);

5. Pass primitive type by pointer

If C code is something like this:

const double* testValuePassByPointerFunction(const double *returnValue);

You can define JavaScript prototype like this:

var NativeModule = bridjs.defineModule({ testValuePassByPointerFunction: bridjs.defineFunction( "double* testValuePassByPointerFunction(double*)" ) }, libraryPath); var nativeDouble = new bridjs.NativeValue.double(2.5); var nativeModule = new NativeModule(); var returnNativeDouble = nativeModule.testValuePassByPointerFunction(bridjs.byPointer(nativeDouble)); var result = returnNativeDouble.get();

License