BridJS is a BridJ-like API for runtime binding C function and struct without writing any extra native code.
Like BridJ, BridJS also has some limitations:
If node.js version is higher or equal than v0.12.0:
npm install bridjs
If node.js version is lower or equal than v0.10.38:
npm install bridjs@0.1.9-3
If C code is something like this:
double testMultiplyFunction(const int16_t w, const int32_t x,const long y, const LONGLONG z, const double e);
You can define JavaScript prototype like this:
var bridjs = require('bridjs');
var NativeModule = bridjs.defineModule({
testMultiplyFunction: bridjs.defineFunction("double testMultiplyFunction(int16_t,int32_t ,long ,longlong , double)")
}, libraryPath);
var nativeModule = new NativeModule();
var result = nativeModule.testMultiplyFunction(2,2,2,2,2.5);
Bind C function API
bridjs.defineModule({
functionName1: bridjs.DefineFunction(returnType, arg0Type, arg2Type...),
//Or
functionName2: bridjs.DefineFunction("function declaration in C"),
...
},libraryFile);
If C code is something like this:
typedef struct{
double x;
double y;
double z;
} Point3d;
tydef struct{
char x;
Point3d y;
char str[10];
} ComplexStruct
double testComplexStructFunction(const ComplexStruct* pTestStruct)
You can define JavaScript prototype like this:
var Point3d = bridjs.defineStruct({
x : {type: "double", order: 0},
y : {type: "double", order: 1},
z : {type: "double", order: 2}
});
var ComplexStruct = bridjs.defineStruct({
x:{type: "char", order: 0},
y:{type: Point3d, order: 1},
z:{type: "char[10]", order: 2}
});
var NativeModule = bridjs.defineModule({
testComplexStructFunction : bridjs.defineFunction("double testComplexStructFunction(ComplexStruct*)"}, libraryPath);
var complexStruct = new ComplexStruct();
var nativeModule = new NativeModule();
complexStruct.x = 's';
complexStruct.y.x = 2;
complexStruct.str.set(3) = 's';
var result = nativeModule.testComplexStructFunction(bridjs.byPointer(complexStruct));
Bind C struct API
bridjs.defineStruct({
element1 : bridjs.structField(elementType,order),
//Or
element2 : {type: "<elementType>", order: <order>},
element3 : bridjs.structArrayField(arrayType,arrayLength,order)
...
});
/*You can execute any native function asynchronously (not in default thread), and get return value from callback*/
bridjs.aysnc(nativeModule).testMultiplyFunction(2,2,2,2,2.5, function(returnValue){
console.log("Return value = "+returnValue)
});
Async execute native function API
bridjs.async(moduleInstance).function(param1, param2,....callbackFunction);
If C code is something like this:
typedef double (*MultiplyCallbackFunction)(const int16_t w, const int32_t x,const long y, const LONGLONG z, const double e);
void testCallbackFunction(MultiplyCallbackFunction callbackFunction);
You can define JavaScript prototype like this:
var callbackFunctionDefine = bridjs.defineFunction("double (int16_t, int32_t, long, longlong, double)");
var callback = bridjs.newCallback(callbackFunctionDefine, function(w, x, y, z, e) {
console.log("Callback function was invoked");
return w*x*y*z*e;
});
var NativeModule = bridjs.defineModule({
testCallbackFunction : bridjs.defineFunction("void testCallbackFunction(MultiplyCallbackFunction callbackFunction)", {MultiplyCallbackFunction:callbackFunctionDefine})
}, libraryPath);
var nativeModule = new NativeModule();
nativeModule.testAsyncCallbackFunction(callback);
Create function pointer API
bridjs.newCallback(functionSignature,callbackFunction);
If C code is something like this:
const double* testValuePassByPointerFunction(const double *returnValue);
You can define JavaScript prototype like this:
var NativeModule = bridjs.defineModule({
testValuePassByPointerFunction: bridjs.defineFunction("double* testValuePassByPointerFunction(double*)")
}, libraryPath);
var nativeDouble = new bridjs.NativeValue.double(2.5);
var nativeModule = new NativeModule();
var returnNativeDouble = nativeModule.testValuePassByPointerFunction(bridjs.byPointer(nativeDouble));
var result = returnNativeDouble.get();
BSD License. See the
LICENSE file.