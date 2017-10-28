Bricklayer is a Lightweight and Independent Pinterest-like Cascading Grid Layout Library

💎 Simpler than any other cascading grid layout tools.

than any other cascading grid layout tools. ❄️ Lightweight , no fat. (1.5KB gzipped)

, no fat. 👷‍♂️ No frameworks required .

. 💧 Responsive support with no glitches.

support with no glitches. ⚡ Easy configuration.

configuration. 💀 No inline styles , static positioning.

, static positioning. 📦 Integrates with jQuery, Angular.js and React.js easily.

Playgrounds

Browser Support

This plugin works seamlessly with, Safari, Firefox, Chrome and all other modern browsers.

Contribution

Check out our awesome contributors! Maybe you want to buy some coffee for them ☕️

We need contributions for:

Improving documentation

Building fancy web pages

Typo fixes

Credits

Adem İlter - creator, owner of the whole idea, maintainer of artwork.

Fatih Kadir Akın - creator, maintainer of JavaScript parts.

Yasir Buğra Eryılmaz - retouch of logo

