bri

bricklayer

by Adem ilter
0.4.3 (see all)

Lightweight and independent Pinterest-like cascading grid layout library

Readme

Bricklayer is a Lightweight and Independent Pinterest-like Cascading Grid Layout Library

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ademilter/bricklayer npm version Bower version

Image

  • 💎 Simpler than any other cascading grid layout tools.
  • ❄️ Lightweight, no fat. (1.5KB gzipped)
  • 👷‍♂️ No frameworks required.
  • 💧 Responsive support with no glitches.
  • Easy configuration.
  • 💀 No inline styles, static positioning.
  • 📦 Integrates with jQuery, Angular.js and React.js easily.

Browser Support

This plugin works seamlessly with, Safari, Firefox, Chrome and all other modern browsers.

Contribution

Check out our awesome contributors! Maybe you want to buy some coffee for them ☕️

We need contributions for:

  • Improving documentation
  • Building fancy web pages
  • Typo fixes

Credits

License

Bricklayer - Cascading Grid Layouts

Copyright © 2016 Adem İlter

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

