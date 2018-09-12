breakpoints-jsis a lightweight, pure javascript library for attaching callbacks to breakpoints.
dist/
├── breakpoints.js
├── breakpoints.es.js
└── breakpoints.min.js
Download the production version or the development version.
bower install breakpoints.js --save
npm install breakpoints-js --save
yarn add breakpoints-js
###Build From Source
If you want build from source:
git clone git@github.com:amazingSurge/breakpoints-js.git
cd breakpoints-js
npm install
npm install -g gulp-cli babel-cli
gulp build
Done!
Before you try anything, you need to include breakpoints.js in your page.
<script src="breakpoints.min.js"></script>
You may need provide a matchMedia polyfill if you wish to support old/incapable browsers.
Then you can init the script easily by code
<script type="text/javascript">
Breakpoints();
</script>
There are some example usages that you can look at to get started. They can be found in the examples folder.
It will use the bootstrap media query breakpoints by default:
Breakpoints.defaults = {
// Extra small devices (phones)
xs: {
min: 0,
max: 767
},
// Small devices (tablets)
sm: {
min: 768,
max: 991
},
// Medium devices (desktops)
md: {
min: 992,
max: 1199,
},
// Large devices (large desktops)
lg: {
min: 1200,
max: Infinity
}
};
You can set up your own breakpoints when initialize it:
<script type="text/javascript">
Breakpoints({
mobile: {
min: 0,
max: 767
},
tablet: {
min: 768,
max: 991
},
destop: {
min: 992,
max: Infinity
}
});
</script>
Check if the current screen is a specific size.
Breakpoints.is('xs'); // return true or false
Return the size object that you can operate it handily.
// get size object
var sm = Breakpoints.get('sm');
// attach events
sm.on('enter', function(){
// do something
});
// remove event handler
sm.off('enter');
// get min width
sm.min // 768
// get max width
sm.max // 991
// get media query
sm.media // "(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 991px)"
// check if it's current size
sm.isMatched(); // true or false
// you can do in a chain
Breakpoints.get('sm').on({
enter: function(){
},
leave: function(){
}
});
Return the current screen size object
Breakpoints.current();
Attach an event handler function for one or more events to the size
Breakpoints.on('md', {
enter: function() {
console.info('enter '+ this.name);
},
leave: function() {
console.info('leave '+ this.name);
}
});
Breakpoints.on('lg', 'enter', function(){
console.info('hello lg');
});
Breakpoints.on('sm', "enter", {
name: "Addy"
}, function(data) {
console.info(data.name + ' enter '+ this.name);
});
Breakpoints.on('sm', "leave", {
name: "Karl"
}, function(data) {
console.info(data.name + ' leave '+ this.name);
});
Breakpoints.on('md lg', {
enter: function() {
console.info('enter '+ this.name);
},
leave: function() {
console.info('leave '+ this.name);
}
});
The handler attached to the size will executed at most once.
Breakpoints.one('md', 'enter', function(){
console.info('this only appear once when enter md');
});
Remove event handlers attached to size.
// remove all events attached to sm size
Breakpoints.off('sm');
// remove all enter type events attached to md size
Breakpoints.off('md', 'enter');
// remove specific event handler
var enterHandler = function(){};
Breakpoints.on('lg', 'enter', enterHandler);
Breakpoints.off('lg', {
enter: enterHandler
})
// alternative way
Breakpoints.off('lg', 'enter', enterHandler);
Attach an event handler to the size change event
// attach handler to change event
Breakpoints.on('change', function(){
console.info('enter ' + this.current.name);
});
// altrnative example
var changeHandler = function(){
// do something
};
Breakpoints.on('change', changeHandler);
// remove the handler
Breakpoints.off('change', changeHandler);
// remove all change handlers
Breakpoints.off('change');
Tested on all major browsers.
|Latest ✓
|Latest ✓
|Latest ✓
|Latest ✓
|9-11 ✓
|Latest ✓
matchMedia browser support work perfect on all modern browsers (IE10+, firefox, chrome, android and safari).
To see the list of recent changes, see Releases section.
Copyright (C) 2016 amazingSurge.
Licensed under the LGPL license.