breakpoints-js is a lightweight, pure javascript library for attaching callbacks to breakpoints.

Main files

dist/ ├── breakpoints .js ├── breakpoints .es .js └── breakpoints .min .js

Quick start

Download the production version or the development version.

Install From Bower

bower install breakpoints.js --save

Install From Npm

npm install breakpoints-js --save

Install From Yarn

yarn add breakpoints-js

###Build From Source

If you want build from source:

git clone git@github.com:amazingSurge/breakpoints-js.git cd breakpoints-js npm install npm install -g gulp-cli babel-cli gulp build

Done!

Usage

Before you try anything, you need to include breakpoints.js in your page.

< script src = "breakpoints.min.js" > </ script >

You may need provide a matchMedia polyfill if you wish to support old/incapable browsers.

Then you can init the script easily by code

<script type= "text/javascript" > Breakpoints(); </ script >

Examples

There are some example usages that you can look at to get started. They can be found in the examples folder.

Defaults

It will use the bootstrap media query breakpoints by default:

Breakpoints.defaults = { xs : { min : 0 , max : 767 }, sm : { min : 768 , max : 991 }, md : { min : 992 , max : 1199 , }, lg : { min : 1200 , max : Infinity } };

You can set up your own breakpoints when initialize it:

<script type= "text/javascript" > Breakpoints({ mobile : { min : 0 , max : 767 }, tablet : { min : 768 , max : 991 }, destop : { min : 992 , max : Infinity } }); </ script >

Methods

is

Check if the current screen is a specific size.

Breakpoints.is( 'xs' );

get

Return the size object that you can operate it handily.

var sm = Breakpoints.get( 'sm' ); sm.on( 'enter' , function ( ) { }); sm.off( 'enter' ); sm.min sm.max sm.media sm.isMatched(); Breakpoints.get( 'sm' ).on({ enter : function ( ) { }, leave : function ( ) { } });

current

Return the current screen size object

Breakpoints.current();

on

Attach an event handler function for one or more events to the size

Breakpoints.on( 'md' , { enter : function ( ) { console .info( 'enter ' + this .name); }, leave : function ( ) { console .info( 'leave ' + this .name); } }); Breakpoints.on( 'lg' , 'enter' , function ( ) { console .info( 'hello lg' ); });

Passing data to the callback

Breakpoints.on( 'sm' , "enter" , { name : "Addy" }, function ( data ) { console .info(data.name + ' enter ' + this .name); }); Breakpoints.on( 'sm' , "leave" , { name : "Karl" }, function ( data ) { console .info(data.name + ' leave ' + this .name); });

Unite sizes

Breakpoints.on( 'md lg' , { enter : function ( ) { console .info( 'enter ' + this .name); }, leave : function ( ) { console .info( 'leave ' + this .name); } });

one

The handler attached to the size will executed at most once.

Breakpoints.one( 'md' , 'enter' , function ( ) { console .info( 'this only appear once when enter md' ); });

off

Remove event handlers attached to size.

Breakpoints.off( 'sm' ); Breakpoints.off( 'md' , 'enter' ); var enterHandler = function ( ) {}; Breakpoints.on( 'lg' , 'enter' , enterHandler); Breakpoints.off( 'lg' , { enter : enterHandler }) Breakpoints.off( 'lg' , 'enter' , enterHandler);

change

Attach an event handler to the size change event

Breakpoints.on( 'change' , function ( ) { console .info( 'enter ' + this .current.name); }); var changeHandler = function ( ) { }; Breakpoints.on( 'change' , changeHandler); Breakpoints.off( 'change' , changeHandler); Breakpoints.off( 'change' );

Browser support

Tested on all major browsers.

Latest ✓ Latest ✓ Latest ✓ Latest ✓ 9-11 ✓ Latest ✓

matchMedia browser support work perfect on all modern browsers (IE10+, firefox, chrome, android and safari).

browser support work perfect on all modern browsers (IE10+, firefox, chrome, android and safari). With some polyfills (like the ones included in matchMedia.js) Breakpoints works perfect in IE6-9 as well.

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing. Make sure you're using the latest version of jquery-scrollTo before submitting an issue. There are several ways to help out:

Bug reports

Feature requests

Pull requests

Write test cases for open bug issues

Contribute to the documentation

Development

jquery-scrollTo is built modularly and uses Gulp as a build system to build its distributable files. To install the necessary dependencies for the build system, please run:

npm install -g gulp npm install -g babel-cli npm install

Then you can generate new distributable files from the sources, using:

gulp build

More gulp tasks can be found here.

Changelog

To see the list of recent changes, see Releases section.

Copyright and license

Copyright (C) 2016 amazingSurge.

Licensed under the LGPL license.

