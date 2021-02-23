Slice media queries with ease
Breakpoint Slicer is a set of Sass mixins that makes working with mediaqueries effortless and fun.
@include at(s) // => @media (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 599px)
@include from(s) // => @media (min-width: 400px)
@include to(s) // => @media (max-width: 599px)
@include between(xs, l) // => @media (min-width: 200px) and (max-width: 799px)
See below how to customize breakpoints!
Breakpoint Slicer v.3 is a complete rewrite.
Breakpoint Slicer had been evolving, improving its ergonomics while maintaining compatibility with old versions and supporting now obsolete practices. As a result, it ended up being a bit messy.
It's time to shed the legacy and redesign Breakpoint Slicer with simplicity and leveraging new Sass features such as modules and maps.
See CHANGELOG.md for the list of breaking changes (there are many! 🙈).
Concept
Most media query heleprs operate with breakpoints. Here they are on a scale:
Breakpoint: 0 200px 400px 600px 800px 1000px 1200px 1400px
├─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────>
Breakpoint Slicer operates with slices instead of breakpoints. A slice is a range of viewport sizes between two consequetive breakpoints.
Breakpoint: 0 200px 400px 600px 800px 1000px 1200px 1400px
├─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────>
Slice: xxs xs s m l xl xxl xxxl
Slices make it much easier to reason about media queries. Take any viewport width, and you can say which slice it corresponds to.
Given the slices defined above, screen width of
1024px falls into the
xl slice, and screen width of
1920px falls into the
xxxl slice.
The goal of Breakpoint Slicer is to let you quickly apply media queries using slice names instead of px breakpoints.
Breakpoint Slicer offers four handy mixins that let you set breakpoint ranges easily:
at,
from,
to and
between:
Styles under
at(m) are applied when browser window width is inside the
m slice.
Styles under
from(m) are applied when browser window width is inside the
m slice or larger.
Styles under
to(m) are applied when browser window width is inside the
m slice or smaller.
Styles under
between(s, l) are applied when browser window width is inside the
s slice,
l slice (inclusive) and any slices in between, if any.
Breakpoint: 0 200px 400px 600px 800px 1000px 1200px 1400px
├─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────>
Slice: · xxs xs · s · m · l · xl xxl xxxl
· · · · ·
· · · at(m) · ·
· · ├────────┤· ·
· · · · ·
· · · from(m) · ·
· · ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────>
· · · ·
· · to(m) · ·
├──────────────────────────────────────┤· ·
· ·
· between(s, l) ·
├────────────────────────────┤·
|Mixin incovation
|Resulting media query
|at(m)
|(min-width: 600px) and (max-width: 799px)
|from(m)
|(min-width: 600px)
|to(m)
|(max-width: 799px)
|between(s, l)
|(min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 999px)
Note that each slice includes its left breakpoint but does not include its right breakpoint.
Note that the last slice does not have a right edge. When it is invoked, the media query will have no max-width value.
Some mixin invocations are synonomous:
Breakpoint: 0 200px 400px 600px 800px 1000px 1200px 1400px
├─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────>
Slice: · xxs · xs s m · l xl xxl · xxxl
· · · ·
· at(xxs) · · · at(xxxl)
├────────┤· · ├─────────>
· · · ·
· to(xxs) · · · from(xxxl)
├────────┤· · ├─────────>
· ·
· to(m) · from(l)
├──────────────────────────────────────┤├───────────────────────────────────────>
· ·
· between(xxs, m) · between(l, xxxl)
├──────────────────────────────────────┤├───────────────────────────────────────>
…and some become meaningless and will produce an error, preventing you from accidentally covering all viewports with a useless media query:
Breakpoint: 0 200px 400px 600px 800px 1000px 1200px 1400px
├─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────>
Slice: · xxs xs s m l xl xxl xxxl
·
· from(xxs)
├───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────>
·
· to(xxxl)
├───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────>
npm install -D breakpoint-slicer
yarn add -D breakpoint-slicer
@use "node_modules/breakpoint-slicer" as bs;
.foo {
@include bp.at(s) {
color: red;
}
}
Use this only if your Sass version does not support Sass modules.
Import
breakpoint-slicer early in your stylesheet:
@import 'breakpoint-slicer';
This will expose mixins into the global scope:
.foo {
@include at(s) {
color: red;
}
}
Breakpoint Slicer lets you define your own set of slices.
Slices are defined as a map like this:
$slices: (
small: 0px,
medium: 400px,
large: 800px,
);
Keys are slice names and values are left breakpoints of each slice.
⚠ One slice must have a left breakpoint of
0px.
It is recommended that you list slices in the incremental order.
You can pass a slices map to any of the mixins, ad-hoc style:
.foo {
@include bp.at(small, $slices: $slices) {
color: red;
}
}
This approach is only useful if you have to deal with more than one set of slices per Sass module/partial.
This is how you can override default slices at the top of your Sass module:
// config.scss
$slices: (
small: 0px,
medium: 400px,
large: 800px,
);
// my-module.scss
@use "config";
@use "node_modules/breakpoint-slicer" as bs with ($slices: config.$slices);
.foo {
@include bp.at(small) {
color: red;
}
}
⚠ Use this only if your Sass version does not support Sass modules.
Define
$slices globally next to your
breakpoint-slicer invocation:
@import 'breakpoint-slicer';
$slices: (
small: 0px,
medium: 400px,
large: 800px,
);
This will make mixins use your slices definition globally, unless overridded with an argumetn:
```scss
.foo {
@include at(medium) {
color: red;
}
}
.bar {
@include at(tablet-landscape, $slices: $other-slices) {
color: blue;
}
}
Use the
$media variable in the same manner as you use
$slices, as explained above.
💡 Here only the ad-hoc variant is demonstrated, but
@use and global invocations are also possible.
If you need something simple like
screen, you can do
$media: screen.
If you need to use spaces, then wrap it in parens like this:
$media: (screen and (orientation: portrait)).
.foo {
@include at(s, $media: (screen and (orientation: portrait))) {
color: red;
}
}
produces:
@media screen and (orientation: portrait)) and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 599px) {
.foo {
color: red;
}
}
You can pass media types/features split with commas, e. g
$media: (screen, print):
.foo {
@include at(s, $media: (screen, print)) {
color: red;
}
}
The generated media query will be duplicated for each type/feature in the list:
@media screen and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 599px), print and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 599px) {
.foo {
color: red;
}
}
Built by Andrey Mikhaylov (@lolmaus) and contributors.
MIT.