BreakJS

Responsive breakpoints in Javascript made simple. Designed for React.

Ever confused when writing media queries for multiple breakpoints and trying to render different layouts for different screen sizes? You'll probably end up with with complex, nested SASS/LESS/Stylus classes for each element. At some point you'll realise that achieving the desired outcome is not possible with the DOM you are rendering, and you need to add complexity via hidden elements. Eventually, it is better to control your layout purely with Javascript and use CSS just for styling. If you happen to use React.js or similar, BreakJS will work very well. See example with React.

See also react-break.

Install

npm install breakjs --save

or

bower install breakjs -S

Usage

1. Include BreakJS

Node:

var Breakjs = require ( 'breakjs' );

or browser:

< script src = "path/to/break.bundle.min.js" > </ script >

2. Construct your BreakJS layout object as follows:

var layout = Breakjs({ mobile : 0 , phablet : 550 , tablet : 768 , desktop : 992 });

3. Use the BreakJS methods to examine the layout and add event listeners:

layout.is( 'mobile' ); layout.is( 'phablet' ); layout.atLeast( 'mobile' ); layout.atMost( 'phablet' ); layout.atLeast( 'tablet' ); layout.addChangeListener( function ( layout ) { console .log(layout); });

How does it work?

BreakJS makes it a breeze to control your layout with Javascript. It provides you a declarative way to define breakpoints and is simply an abstraction on top of the matchMedia browser API.

Under the hood, BreakJS constructs media queries according to the given breakpoints. In the usage example above, window width from zero to 549px equates mobile layout, 550px to 767px equates phablet layout, and so on. The highest given breakpoint will have an upper limit of Number.MAX_VALUE.

Note that if your first breakpoint is not zero, the layout methods might not work intuitively.

Browser Compatibility

Out of the box, BreakJS supports Chrome 9+, Firefox 6+, IE 10+, Opera 12.1+ and Safari 5.1+.

With matchMedia polyfill BreakJS will work on almost any browser, including IE 6 and newer.

API

Returns the breakpoint name that matches the current layout.

Check if the current layout matches the given breakpoint.

Check if the current layout matches the given breakpoint or any wider breakpoint.

Check if the current layout matches the given breakpoint or any narrower breakpoint.

Executes the callback function when a change in the layout is detected.

Removes the change listener.

Example with React

Intended use with React:

var layout = Breakjs({ mobile : 0 , phablet : 550 , tablet : 768 , desktop : 992 }); var myApp = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { layout : layout.current()}; }, componentDidMount : function ( ) { layout.addChangeListener( this .onLayoutChange); }, componentWillUnmount : function ( ) { layout.removeChangeListener( this .onLayoutChange); }, onLayoutChange : function ( layout ) { this .setState({ layout : layout}); }, render : function ( ) { switch ( this .state.layout) { case 'mobile' : return ( < MobileApp /> ); case 'phablet': return ( < PhabletApp /> ); case 'tablet': return ( < TabletApp /> ); default: return ( < DesktopApp /> ); } } });

Why is BreakJS needed?

If you build modern single page applications, you will most likely want to display different layouts for mobile, tablet and desktop devices. Conventionally, responsiveness has been accomplished by CSS media queries. Media queries, however, do not allow you to change the layout, i.e., the order of the DOM elements. Sometimes this is fine, but if you make kick-ass applications, you probably want to create completely different layouts for mobile and desktop.

License

MIT