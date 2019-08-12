breakdance

Breakdance is a node.js library for converting HTML to markdown. Highly pluggable, flexible and easy to use. It's time for your markup to get down.

Breakdance is a node.js library for converting HTML to markdown. You can use breakdance to:

Migrate HTML blog posts to markdown

Convert wiki pages to markdown

Convert HTML documentation to markdown

Convert HTML presentations or slide decks to markdown

Convert busy web pages into readable markdown documents.

Visit our website for detailed documentation, examples, recipes, and advice on authoring and finding plugins.

Why should I use breakdance?

Breakdance uses cheerio to parse HTML, and snapdragon for rendering, which provides granular control over the entire conversion process in a way that is easy to understand, reason about, and customize. If you see something you don't like, it's easy to change!

Generates well-formatted markdown

Comprehensive HTML tag coverage.

Granular control over every HTML element and attributes

Even converts HTML tables to markdown!

Extremely pluggable

Every part of the conversion is customizable:

options are available for customizing output of any HTML tag if you don't like the defaults

plugins are easy to write if you'd like to share your customizations with the world

HTML-to-markdown example

Tables

The following HTML table from bootstrap's docs:

< h2 id = tables-hover-rows > Hover rows </ h2 > < p > Add < code > .table-hover </ code > to enable a hover state on table rows within a < code > <tbody> </ code > . </ p > < div class = bs-example data-example-id = hoverable-table > < table class = "table table-hover" > < thead > < tr > < th > # </ th > < th > First Name </ th > < th > Last Name </ th > < th > Username </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > < tr > < th scope = row > 1 </ th > < td > Mark </ td > < td > Otto </ td > < td > @mdo </ td > </ tr > < tr > < th scope = row > 2 </ th > < td > Jacob </ td > < td > Thornton </ td > < td > @fat </ td > </ tr > < tr > < th scope = row > 3 </ th > < td > Larry </ td > < td > the Bird </ td > < td > @twitter </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table > </ div >

Would render to the following markdown:

## Hover rows Add `. table -hover` to enable a hover state on table rows within a `<tbody>`. | # | First Name | Last Name | Username | | | 1 | Mark | Otto | @mdo | | 2 | Jacob | Thornton | @fat | | 3 | Larry | the Bird | @twitter |

See the documentation for more examples.

About

