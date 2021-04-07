🚀 A simple and flexible implementation of toast style notifications for Vue.js.
🌟 Inspired by toasted-notes for React - which I think is really cool. ❤️
Here are a few Codesandbox starters you can use to get started with Breadstick in your Vue or Nuxt App.
Install
breadstick and its peer dependency,
animejs, using yarn or npm.
npm install breadstick animejs --save
You can then register
BreadstickBakery as a Vue plugin.
import Vue from 'vue'
import { BreadstickBakery } from 'breadstick'
// This exposes `this.$breadstick` in your Vue template.
Vue.use(BreadstickBakery)
After installing Breadstick, we import it and register it as a client-side plugin. This is because Breadstick it makes use of some DOM APIs. Code is similiar to the Vue plugin shown above.
Breadstick can be used to render different types of notifications out of the box. You can render simple string notifications as well as custom styled notifications. This makes it really convenient.
Invoke a notification using the
notify method to display a message to the user.
Breadstick defaults the notification duration to 5 seconds in the
top position.
this.$breadstick.notify('🥞 Show me the pancakes')
You can display notifications in different positions, including top-left, top, top-right, bottom-left, bottom, and bottom-right.
[
'top-left',
'top',
'top-right',
'bottom-left',
'bottom',
'bottom-right'
].forEach(position => {
this.$breadstick.notify("Using position " + position, {
position
})
})
With JSX or Vue's render function, breadstick is able to render a custom element or Vue component
this.$breadstick.notify(
<div>I am a custom HTML element</div>
)
You can clear all notifications by calling breadstick's
closeAll method
this.$breadstick.closeAll()
Whereas breadstick shines in making simple notifications for your Vue app, it's real strength is shown in allowing you to create custom notifications through it's render function callback.
This is particularly useful if you want use custom themed elements or Vue components inside of your toast notification. In the following snippet, we render a custom
Alert component to display a toast notification.
This is particularly useful for building your own themed notification component library.
Here is an advanced examples of how to use breadstick to render you own authored toast notifications.
render function callback
Breadstick exposes Vue's
createElement function in the render callback that you can use to render your own components in a toast notification. This can be useful in a context where Vue's
this context may not be available.
In a Vue component, you can even use that component's
this.$createElement to render your own element/component and return it in the render function callback so breadstick can display it.
// Import your custom `Alert` component and render it in breadstick
import Alert from './components/Alert'
export default {
mounted () {
this.$breadstick.notify(({ h, onClose }) => {
return h(Alert, {
on: {
click: onClose
}
}, 'A render function Alert notification')
})
}
}
You can also use JSX if you like :).
// Import your custom `Alert` component and render it in breadstick
import Alert from './components/Alert'
export default {
mounted () {
breadstick.notify(({ onClose }) => {
return (
<Alert onClick={onClose}>
An JSX Alert notification
</Alert>
)
}
}
}
notify(String|VNode|Function, options)
{ String | VNode | Function } Message
{ Object } options
Breadstick's
notify method accepts two parameters. The first parameter can be a
String,
VNode (Object), or
Function and the second is the options object.
If a string is passed in the first argument, breadstick will render a notificiation with the string in the top center position with it's default internal component.
this.$breadstick.notify('Simple notification.')
If a
VNode is passed, Breadstick treats it like a rendered component and renders it instead.
this.$breadstick.notify(
<div>I am a custom HTML element</div>
)
If a callback
Function is passed in the first argument, it will expose an object with two parameters:
h and the
onClose which are both functions. Using a render callback allows you to tap into the close function. It's your best option if you want to completely re-style your toast notification
this.$breadstick.notify(({ h, onClose }) => {
return h('div', 'My custom notification')
})
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Values
position
String
top
top,
right,
bottom,
left,
top-left,
top-right,
bottom-right,
bottom-left
duration
Number
|5000
|Any number in milliseconds
closeAll()
Function
The
closeAll method closes all toast notifications that are visible in the UI at the time of invocation. Nice a succinct way to dismiss all notifications
Breadstick still has a few more features coming up. These include:
Here's our contribution guide.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Jonathan Bakebwa
💻 📖
|
Omereshone Kelvin Oghenerhoro
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!