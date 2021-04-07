🚀 A simple and flexible implementation of toast style notifications for Vue.js.

Breadstick

🌟 Inspired by toasted-notes for React - which I think is really cool. ❤️

🌟 Features

Functional Stacking, Positioning, Timing & Dismissal API. Breadstick exposes a function that allows you to to control the stacking, positioning and dismissal of authored toast style notifications.

Utilize the render callback to create beautiful custom notifications. Functional default styles. Import the provided css for some nice styling defaults or write your own styles.

Import the provided css for some nice styling defaults or write your own styles. Vue framework-agnostic notification. Breadstick is un-opininated about the styling of your Vue toast notifications. It's main strengths are in handling the business logic of stacking, positioning, timing & dismissal of your toast notifications.

📚 Table of Contents

🥳 Breadstick Starters

Here are a few Codesandbox starters you can use to get started with Breadstick in your Vue or Nuxt App.

⚡️ Installation

Install breadstick and its peer dependency, animejs , using yarn or npm.

npm install breadstick animejs --save

You can then register BreadstickBakery as a Vue plugin.

import Vue from 'vue' import { BreadstickBakery } from 'breadstick' Vue.use(BreadstickBakery)

Installing with Nuxt

After installing Breadstick, we import it and register it as a client-side plugin. This is because Breadstick it makes use of some DOM APIs. Code is similiar to the Vue plugin shown above.

🤖 Examples

Breadstick can be used to render different types of notifications out of the box. You can render simple string notifications as well as custom styled notifications. This makes it really convenient.

🍊 Basic usage

Invoke a notification using the notify method to display a message to the user. Breadstick defaults the notification duration to 5 seconds in the top position.

this .$breadstick.notify( '🥞 Show me the pancakes' )

📚 Using different positions

You can display notifications in different positions, including top-left, top, top-right, bottom-left, bottom, and bottom-right.

[ 'top-left' , 'top' , 'top-right' , 'bottom-left' , 'bottom' , 'bottom-right' ].forEach( position => { this .$breadstick.notify( "Using position " + position, { position }) })

🏠 Using custom element

With JSX or Vue's render function, breadstick is able to render a custom element or Vue component

this .$breadstick.notify( < div > I am a custom HTML element </ div > )

📭 Close all notifications

You can clear all notifications by calling breadstick's closeAll method

this .$breadstick.closeAll()

🏗 Advanced usage

Whereas breadstick shines in making simple notifications for your Vue app, it's real strength is shown in allowing you to create custom notifications through it's render function callback.

This is particularly useful if you want use custom themed elements or Vue components inside of your toast notification. In the following snippet, we render a custom Alert component to display a toast notification.

This is particularly useful for building your own themed notification component library.

Here is an advanced examples of how to use breadstick to render you own authored toast notifications.

🌮 With Vue's render function callback

Breadstick exposes Vue's createElement function in the render callback that you can use to render your own components in a toast notification. This can be useful in a context where Vue's this context may not be available.

In a Vue component, you can even use that component's this.$createElement to render your own element/component and return it in the render function callback so breadstick can display it.

import Alert from './components/Alert' export default { mounted () { this .$breadstick.notify( ( { h, onClose } ) => { return h(Alert, { on : { click : onClose } }, 'A render function Alert notification' ) }) } }

🚚 With JSX

You can also use JSX if you like :).

import Alert from './components/Alert' export default { mounted () { breadstick.notify( ( { onClose } ) => { return ( < Alert onClick = {onClose} > An JSX Alert notification </ Alert > ) } } }

💼 API

Arguments { String | VNode | Function } Message { Object } options



Breadstick's notify method accepts two parameters. The first parameter can be a String , VNode (Object), or Function and the second is the options object.

If a string is passed in the first argument, breadstick will render a notificiation with the string in the top center position with it's default internal component.

this .$breadstick.notify( 'Simple notification.' )

If a VNode is passed, Breadstick treats it like a rendered component and renders it instead.

this .$breadstick.notify( < div > I am a custom HTML element </ div > )

If a callback Function is passed in the first argument, it will expose an object with two parameters: h and the onClose which are both functions. Using a render callback allows you to tap into the close function. It's your best option if you want to completely re-style your toast notification

this .$breadstick.notify( ( { h, onClose } ) => { return h( 'div' , 'My custom notification' ) })

Options

Option Type Default Values position String top top , right , bottom , left , top-left , top-right , bottom-right , bottom-left duration Number 5000 Any number in milliseconds

Type: Function The closeAll method closes all toast notifications that are visible in the UI at the time of invocation. Nice a succinct way to dismiss all notifications

Breadstick still has a few more features coming up. These include:

Indefinitely display toast notification

🤝 Contributing

Here's our contribution guide.

❤️ Support this project

If you like this project, please consider supporting it by buying my a coffee!

