Command line tool for compressing static resources with brotli and gzip.
npm install bread-compressor-cli -D
Call the tool with npx
npx bread-compressor dist
or insert a script in package.json
"scripts": {
"compress": "bread-compressor dist"
},
and run it with npm
npm run compress
The tool ignores by default files with the suffix .gz, .br, .zip, .png, .jpeg, .jpg, .woff and .woff2.
You can disable this with the
-n option and all files will be compressed.
You can specify multiple paths in one call, the tool processes all files that match the globs.
Compress files in dist and www folder and subfolders.
These globs are shortcuts for dist/**/ and www/**/
Only compress .css, .js and .html files in the dist folder and subfolders.
bread-compressor "dist/**/*.css" "dist/**/*.js" "dist/**/*.html"
Compress files in dist folder and subfolder, except big.txt and files ending with .pdf
bread-compressor dist "!big.txt" "!*.pdf"
See the globby project site for more information about the supported glob patterns:
https://github.com/sindresorhus/globby
The tool compresses the files by default with gzip and brotli. You can set the
-a option
if you only want to compress with gzip or brotli.
Compress only with gzip
bread-compressor -a gzip dist
Compress only with brotli
bread-compressor -a brotli dist
The tool prints out a summary with the
-s option.
gzip
Number of Files : 7
Uncompressed : 53,467 Bytes
Compressed : 11,799 Bytes
Compression Ratio: 22.07%
Compression Time : 4.341 s
brotli
Number of Files : 7
Uncompressed : 53,467 Bytes
Compressed : 9,830 Bytes
Compression Ratio: 18.39%
Compression Time : 0.562 s
You can pass options to the underlying zopfli library.
bread-compressor --zopfli-numiterations=15 --zopfli-blocksplittinglast=true dist
See the project site of @gfx/zopfli for more information.
You can pass options to the underlying brotli library.
bread-compressor --brotli-mode=0 --brotli-quality=10 --brotli-lgwin=21 dist
See the project site of brotli for more information.
By default, two tasks will run concurrently. You can change this number with the
-l option
Run 4 compression tasks concurrently.
bread-compressor -l 4 dist
This tool depends on @gfx/zopfli and node-zopfli-es for GZip compression and brotli and iltorb for Brotli compression.
Other dependecies are commander for command line argument parsing, chalk for terminal output styling, globby for glob matching and promise-limit for limiting concurrent tasks.
Current versions of the major browsers send
br in the
Accept-Encoding header when the request is sent over TLS
Support introduced in version ...
To take advantage of precompressed resources you need a server that is able to understand the
Accept-Encoding header and serve files ending with
.gz and
.br accordingly.
Nginx supports Gzip compressed files out of the box with the
gzip_static directive.
Add this to a
http,
server or
location section and Nginx will automatically search for files ending with .gz when the request contains an
Accept-Encoding header with the value
gzip.
gzip_static on;
See the documentation for more information.
To enable Brotli support you either
https://css-tricks.com/brotli-static-compression/
https://blog.desgrange.net/post/2017/04/10/pre-compression-with-gzip-and-brotli-in-apache.html
Support for Brotli introduced in version 5.2