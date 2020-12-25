openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
brc

brcast

by Alessandro Arnodo
3.0.2 (see all)

Tiny data broadcaster with 0 dependencies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

754K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Brcast

Tiny data broadcaster with 0 dependencies

Travis Code Coverage David npm npm JavaScript Style Guide MIT License

The current size of brcast/dist/brcast.umd.min.js is:

gzip size

It's like a data store you can subscribe to, with a setter to pump data in. For browsers and node.

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses node and npm. Go check them out if you don't have them locally installed.

$ npm install --save brcast

Then with a module bundler like rollup or webpack, use as you would anything else:

// using ES6 modules
import brcast from 'brcast'

// using CommonJS modules
var brcast = require('brcast')

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/brcast/dist/brcast.umd.js"></script>

You can find the library on window.brcast.

Usage

import brcast from 'brcast'

let broadcast = brcast()

// subscribe
const subscriptionId = broadcast.subscribe(state => console.log(state))

// setState sets the state and invoke all subscription callbacks passing in the state
broadcast.setState(1)

// setState returns the current state
broadcast.getState()

// unsubscribe to unbind the handler
broadcast.unsubscribe(subscriptionId)

API

brcast([initialState])

Creates a broadcast object.

Arguments

1 - [initialState] (any): The initial state.

Returns

(broadcast): An object that holds the state.

broadcast.setState(state)

Store the new state.

Arguments

1 - state (any): The new state.

Returns

Nothing.

broadcast.getState()

Get the stored state.

Returns

(Any): The stored state.

broadcast.subscribe(handler)

Subscribe to state changes.

Arguments

1 - handler (Function): The callback to be invoked any time the state changes.

Returns

(Number): The subscription id to be used to unsubscribe.

broadcast.unsubscribe(subscriptionId)

Unsubscribe the change listener.

Arguments

1 - subscriptionId (Number): The subscription id returned by subscribing.

Returns

Nothing.

Tests

$ npm run test

MIT License © Alessandro Arnodo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial