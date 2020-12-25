Brcast

Tiny data broadcaster with 0 dependencies

The current size of brcast/dist/brcast.umd.min.js is:

It's like a data store you can subscribe to, with a setter to pump data in. For browsers and node.

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses node and npm. Go check them out if you don't have them locally installed.

$ npm install --save brcast

Then with a module bundler like rollup or webpack, use as you would anything else:

import brcast from 'brcast' var brcast = require ( 'brcast' )

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/brcast/dist/brcast.umd.js" > </ script >

You can find the library on window.brcast .

Usage

import brcast from 'brcast' let broadcast = brcast() const subscriptionId = broadcast.subscribe( state => console .log(state)) broadcast.setState( 1 ) broadcast.getState() broadcast.unsubscribe(subscriptionId)

API

Creates a broadcast object.

Arguments

1 - [ initialState ] (any): The initial state.

Returns

( broadcast ): An object that holds the state.

Store the new state.

Arguments

1 - state (any): The new state.

Returns

Nothing.

Get the stored state.

Returns

( Any ): The stored state.

Subscribe to state changes.

Arguments

1 - handler (Function): The callback to be invoked any time the state changes.

Returns

( Number ): The subscription id to be used to unsubscribe.

Unsubscribe the change listener.

Arguments

1 - subscriptionId (Number): The subscription id returned by subscribing.

Returns

Nothing.

Tests

$ npm run test

MIT License © Alessandro Arnodo