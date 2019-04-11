Desktop browser for macOS, Windows, and Linux.
Deprecation notice: this repository is for the older Muon (our fork of Electron) version of Brave.
The newer version of the browser (
brave-core) can be found here.
Development is being wound down on this version as issues are migrated to the new code-base
If you're experiencing issues with Brave or would like to contribute, please check out the new code-base instead
For other versions of our browser, please see:
To download the latest release, see our releases page.
You can also visit our website to get the latest stable release (along with a more user-friendly download page).
The Muon version of Brave has only one active release channel: Release. This will be deprecated as we move to
brave-core. Both the Beta channel and Developer channel are already using the
brave-core code-base.
Join the Q&A community if you'd like to get more involved with Brave. You can ask for help, discuss features you'd like to see, and a lot more. We'd love to have your help so that we can continue improving Brave.
If you're setting up using Windows, please see the Building on Windows wiki entry for a full walkthrough.
For other platforms (macOS, Linux) You'll need certain packages installed before you can build and run Brave locally.
the current LTS version of
nodejs
Install from your package manager, nvm, or download from https://nodejs.org
npm version 5 or greater (to make use of the
package-lock.json)
apt-get install build-essential rpm ninja-build
dnf install rpm-build
dnf group install "Development Tools" "C Development Tools and Libraries"
After installing the prerequisites:
Clone the git repository from GitHub:
# For beta testers:
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/brave/browser-laptop
# For devs over HTTPS:
git clone https://github.com/brave/browser-laptop
# For devs over SSH:
git clone git@github.com:brave/browser-laptop.git
Open the working directory:
cd browser-laptop
Install the Node dependencies:
npm install
Instead of
npm install you may also install with yarn running
yarn install.
Additional notes on troubleshooting installation issues are in the Troubleshooting page in the Wiki.
Some platforms are available as pre-configured VMs. See the readme for details.
To run a development version of the browser requires a few steps. The easiest way is just to use two terminals. One terminal can be used just to watch for changes to the code
npm run watch
Now actually run Brave in another terminal
npm start
Some errors related to brave/electron update can be fixed by doing a clean install:
rm -rf node_modules/
npm install
If this does not work, please clear out your ~/.electron first and try again.
To run the webdriver tests
npm run watch-test or npm run watch-all
Now run tests in another terminal
npm test
See docs/tests.md for more information.
Brave uses port 8080 to communicate between its client and server sides by default. If you are using port 8080 for something else (e.g. a web proxy) then you can set the node config to make it use a different one.
e.g. npm config set brave:port 9001
Additional notes on troubleshooting development issues are in the Troubleshooting page in the Wiki.
By default, we provide pre-built binaries when you
npm install with our own fork of electron-prebuilt.
If you want to modify the code to Muon (Brave's Electron fork), then you'll need to build it. An example of why you might do that would be exposing a new event to the webview (from Muon).
To start this process, you'll want to check out our browser-laptop-bootstrap repo. From there, you can follow the steps in our wiki to get up and running.
Please see our wiki entry for more information about packaging.