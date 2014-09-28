A javascript library for homebrew beer calculations both in the browser and on the server. Features include:

Support for multiple Javascript runtimes Node.js 0.6.x, 0.8.x, 0.10.x, 0.11.x Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer 9+, Safari, Opera, etc

Calculate estimated OG, FG, IBU, ABV, SRM color, calories, and more

Tinseth and Rager IBU calculation formula support Pellets vs. whole hops support Late addition boil support Dry hopping support

Automatically generated recipe instructions and timeline

Estimate monetary recipe cost in USD based on ingredients

Grade recipes based on recipe completeness

Built-in unit conversions (kg <-> lb/oz, liter <-> gallon, temps, etc)

Color in °SRM to name, °EBC, °Lovibond, RGB conversions, CSS color, etc

Plugin support to add additional features

Lightweight - about 28kb when minified

Plugins provide the following features:

Brauhaus.js was developed with and for Malt.io, a community website for homebrewers to create recipes and share their love of homebrewing beer.

Interactive Examples

Installation

There are two ways to use Brauhaus.js - either in a web browser (client-side) or on e.g. Node.js (server-side).

Web Browser (client-side use)

To use Brauhaus.js in a web browser, simply download the following file and include it as you would any other script:

Plugins:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/scripts/brauhaus.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

For Node.js, you can easily install Brauhaus.js and plugins using npm :

npm install brauhaus

Quick Example (CoffeeScript)

Here is an example of how to use the library from CoffeeScript:

Brauhaus = require 'brauhaus' require 'brauhaus-beerxml' r = new Brauhaus.Recipe name: 'My test brew' description: 'A new test beer using Brauhaus.js!' batchSize: 20.0 boilSize: 10.0 r.add 'fermentable' , name: 'Extra pale malt' color: 2.5 weight: 4.2 yield: 78.0 r.add 'hop' , name: 'Cascade hops' weight: 0.028 aa: 5.0 use: 'boil' form: 'pellet' r.add 'yeast' name: 'Wyeast 3724 - Belgian Saison' type: 'ale' form: 'liquid' attenuation: 80 r.mash = new Brauhaus.Mash name: 'My mash' ph: 5.4 r.mash.addStep name: 'Saccharification' type: 'Infusion' time: 60 temp: 68 waterRatio: 2.75 r.calculate() console .log "Original Gravity: #{ r.og.toFixed 3 } " console .log "Final Gravity: #{ r.fg.toFixed 3 } " console .log "Color: #{ r.color.toFixed 1 } ° SRM ( #{ r.colorName() } )" console .log "IBU: #{ r.ibu.toFixed 1 } " console .log "Alcohol: #{ r.abv.toFixed 1 } % by volume" console .log "Calories: #{ Math.round r.calories } kcal"

Quick Example (Javascript)

Here is an example of how to use the library form Javascript:

var Brauhaus = require ( 'brauhaus' ); require ( 'brauhaus-beerxml' ); var r = new Brauhaus.Recipe({ name : 'My test brew' , description : 'A new test beer using Brauhaus.js!' , batchSize : 20.0 , boilSize : 10.0 }); r.add( 'fermentable' , { name : 'Extra pale malt' , color : 2.5 , weight : 4.2 , yield : 78.0 }); r.add( 'hop' , { name : 'Cascade hops' , weight : 0.028 , aa : 5.0 , use : 'boil' , form : 'pellet' }); r.add( 'yeast' , { name : 'Wyeast 3724 - Belgian Saison' , type : 'ale' , form : 'liquid' , attenuation : 80 }); r.mash = new Brauhaus.Mash({ name : 'My mash' , ph : 5.4 }); r.mash.addStep({ name : 'Saccharification' , type : 'Infusion' , time : 60 , temp : 68 , waterRatio : 2.75 }); r.calculate(); console .log( 'Original Gravity: ' + r.og.toFixed( 3 )); console .log( 'Final Gravity: ' + r.fg.toFixed( 3 )); console .log( 'Color: ' + r.color.toFixed( 1 ) + '° SRM (' + r.colorName() + ')' ); console .log( 'IBU: ' + r.ibu.toFixed( 1 )); console .log( 'Alcohol: ' + r.abv.toFixed( 1 ) + '% by volume' ); console .log( 'Calories: ' + Math .round(r.calories) + ' kcal' );

Brauhaus Configuration

The following values may be configured and will apply to all recipes, ingredients, etc.

Property Type Default Description BURNER_ENERGY number 9000 Heat source output in kilojoules per hour COLOR_NAMES array ... An array of color names for °SRM color ranges MASH_HEAT_LOSS number 5 Degrees C lost per hour during mash RELATIVE_SUGAR_DENSITY object ... Keys are types of sugar, values are relative density ROOM_TEMP number 23 Room temperature in degrees C

Duration Functions

The following functions are available to parse and display durations of time:

Parse a string value into a duration in minutes. Supports many optional suffixes like w , wk , wks , week , weeks , d , day , days , h , hr , hrs , hour , hours , m , min , mins , minute , minutes , s , sec , second , and seconds .

>>> Brauhaus.parseDuration( '2 days' ) 2880 >>> Brauhaus.parseDuration( '1hr 3 minutes' ) 63 >>> Brauhaus.parseDuration( '12' ) 12

Generates a human-friendly display string from a number of minutes. Approximate, if set, determines the maximum number of units to return, rounding the last unit. For example, a setting of 2 would return days and hours; or hours and minutes; but never days, hours, and minutes.

>>> Brauhaus.displayDuration( 65 ) '1 hour 5 minutes' >>> Brauhaus.displayDuration( 2833 ) '1 day 23 hours 13 minutes' >>> Brauhaus.displayDuration( 2833 , 2 ) '1 day 23 hours' >>> Brauhaus.displayDuration( 2833 , 1 ) '2 days'

Conversion Functions

The following functions are available to convert between various forms:

Convert kilograms to pounds.

>>> Brauhaus.kgToLb( 2.5 ) 5.51155

Convert pounds to kilograms.

>>> Brauhaus.lbToKg( 5.51155 ) 2.5

Convert kilograms to pounds and ounces.

>>> Brauhaus.kgToLbOz( 2.5 ) { lb : 5 , oz : 8.184799999999996 }

Convert pounds and ounces to kilograms.

>>> Brauhaus.lbOzToKg( 5 , 8.184799999999996 ) 2.5

Convert liters to gallons.

>>> Brauhaus.litersToGallons( 20.0 ) 5.283440000000001

Convert gallons to liters.

>>> Brauhaus.gallonsToLiters( 5.283440000000001 ) 20.0

Convert l/kg to qt/lb.

>>> Brauhaus.litersPerKgToQuartsPerLb( 5.0 ) 2.3965285450000002

Convert qt/lb to l/kg.

>>> Brauhaus.quartsPerLbToLitersPerKg( 2.3965285450000002 ) 5.0

Convert a temperature from celcius to fahrenheit.

>>> Brauhaus.cToF( 20.0 ) 68.0

Convert a temperature from fahrenheit to celcius.

>>> Brauhaus.fToC( 68.0 ) 20.0

Convert a yield percentage to parts per gallon.

>>> Brauhaus.yieldToPpg( 75 ) 34.6605

Convert parts per gallon to a yield percentage.

>>> Brauhaus.ppgToYield( 34.6605 ) 75.0001

Color Conversions

Colors can be easily converted into various useful formats for the screen and web.

Convert a color in °SRM to °EBC.

>>> Brauhaus.srmToEbc( 10 ) 19.7

Convert a color in °EBC to °SRM.

>>> Brauhaus.ebcToSrm ( 20 ) 10.16

Convert a color in °SRM to °Lovibond.

>>> Brauhaus.srmToLovibond( 10 ) 7.9433042964712826

Convert a color in °Lovibond to °SRM.

>>> Brauhaus.lovibondToSrm( 3.5 ) 3.9811000000000005

Convert a color in °SRM to a RGB triplet.

>>> Brauhaus.srmToRgb( 8 ) [ 208 , 88 , 13 ]

Convert a color in °SRM to a form usable in a CSS color string.

>>> Brauhaus.srmToCss( 8 ) 'rgb(208, 88, 14)'

Convert a color in °SRM to a human-readable color.

>>> Brauhaus.srmToName( 8 ) 'deep gold'

Other Utilities

Get the time in minutes to heat a volume of water in liters by a number of degrees C given the heat source defined by Brauhaus.BURNER_ENERGY .

>>> Brauhaus.timeToHeat( 10.0 , 80.0 ) 22.34666666666667

Brauhaus Objects

The following list of objects are available within Brauhaus:

Fermentable

Spice

Yeast

MashStep

Mash

Recipe

Serialization

A Brauhaus object can be easily serialized and deserialized from a JSON format. Deserialization can be from a JSON string or an object (i.e. the value given by JSON.parse(...) ). For example, to serialize and deserialize a recipe object:

var r, serialized; r = new Brauhaus.Recipe(...); serialized = JSON .stringify(r); serialized = '...' ; r = new Brauhaus.Recipe(serialized); serialized = JSON .parse( '...' ); r = new Brauhaus.Recipe(serialized);

Note: there is also a BeerXML plugin available which can serialize / deserialize BeerXML 1.0.

A fermentable is some kind of a sugar that yeast can metabolize into CO2 and alcohol. Fermentables can be malts, malt extracts, honey, sugar, etc. Each fermentable can have the following properties:

Property Type Default Description color number 2.0 Color in °SRM late bool false Late addition name string New fermentable Name of the fermentable weight number 1.0 Weight in kilograms yield number 75.0 Percentage yield

Get the addition type of fermentable, one of mash , steep , or boil .

>>> f.addition() 'steep'

Get the color triplet for this fermentable. Shortcut for Brauhaus.srmToRgb(f.color) .

>>> f.colorRgb() [ 233 , 157 , 63 ]

Get the CSS-friendly color string for this fermentable. Shortcut for Brauhaus.srmToCss(f.color) .

>>> f.colorCss() 'rgb(233, 157, 63)'

Get the human-readable name for the color of this fermentable. Shortcut for Brauhaus.srmToName(f.color) .

>>> f.colorName() 'deep gold'

Get the gravity units of this fermentable for a number of liters, based on the weight and yield. These units make the original gravity when divided by 1000 and added to one.

>>> f.gu( 20.0 ) 32

Get the gravity in degrees plato for this fermentable for a number of liters, based on the weight and yield.

>>> f.plato( 20.0 ) 7.5301

Get the parts per gallon from the yield percentage.

>>> f.ppg() 36

Guess the price in USD per kilogram of this fermentable, based on the name. Prices are an approximation based on multiple online homebrew supply store prices. You should use toFixed(2) to display these.

>>> f.price() 13.5025

Get the type of fermentable, either extract or grain .

>>> f.type() 'grain'

A shortcut for Brauhaus.kgToLb(f.weight) to get the weight in pounds.

>>> f.weightLb() 2.2

A shortcut for Brauhaus.kgToLbOz(f.weight) to get the weight in pounds and ounces.

>>> f.weightLbOz() { lb : 2 , oz : 4.3 }

A spice is some kind of substance added to flavor or protect a brew. Spices can be hops, coriander, orange peel, cinnamon, whirlfloc, Irish moss, rose hips, etc. Each spice can have the following properties:

Property Type Default Description aa number 0.0 Alpha-acid percentage (0 - 100) form string pellet Form, like pellet, whole, ground, crushed, etc name string New spice Name of the spice time number 60 Time in minutes to add the spice use string boil When to use the spice (mash, boil, primary, etc) weight number 1.0 Weight in kilograms

Calculate the IBU of a spice for the given method, early OG, and batch size in liters. Available methods are 'tinseth' and 'rager' . The early OG is usually calculated as the sum of gravity values for all non-late fermentables.

>>> s.bitterness( 'tinseth' , 1.045 , 19 ) 12.4

True if the spice is added after the boil, otherwise false. This is useful for determining if dry hopping is taking place.

>>> s.dry() false

Guess the price in USD per kilogram of this spice, based on the name. Prices are an approximation based on multiple online homebrew supply store prices. You should use toFixed(2) to display these.

>>> s.price() 2.5318

Get the utilization factor based on the form of a spice. For example, pellets are easier to utilize than whole leaf hops.

>>> s.utilizationFactor() 1.15

A shortcut for Brauhaus.kgToLb(s.weight) to get the weight in pounds.

>>> s.weightLb() 0.0625

A shortcut for Brauhaus.kgToLbOz(s.weight) to get the weight in pounds and ounces.

>>> s.weightLbOz() { lb : 0 , oz : 1 }

Yeast are the biological workhorse that transform sugars into alcohol. Yeast can be professional strains like Wyeast 3068, harvested from bottles, harvested from the air, or other bugs like bacteria that produce acid.

Property Type Default Description attenuation number 75.0 Percentage of sugars the yeast can convert form string liquid Liquid or dry name string New yeast Name of the yeast type string ale Ale, lager, or other

Guess the price in USD per packet of this yeast, based on the name. Prices are an approximation based on multiple online homebrew supply store prices. You should use toFixed(2) to display these.

>>> y.price() 7

A single step in a multi-step mash, such as infusing water, changing the temperature, or decocting mash to boil.

Property Type Default Description endTemp number unset Temperature in degrees C after this step name string Saccharification A name to give this step rampTime number unset Time in minutes to ramp to the given temperature temp number 68 Temperature in degrees C to hold the mash time number 60 Duration of this step in minutes type string Infusion Type of mash step: Infusion , Temperature , or Decoction waterRatio number 3.0 Ratio in liters per kg of water to infuse or decoct

An array of available mash step types: Infusion , Temperature , and Decoction . They can generally be broken down as follows:

Infusion : adding hot water to the mash to raise its overall temperature

: adding hot water to the mash to raise its overall temperature Temperature : usually adding heat via some source, like a stovetop or gas burner

: usually adding heat via some source, like a stovetop or gas burner Decoction : removing and boiling some of the mash, then adding it back to raise the overall temperature

An automatically generated description of the step. If the first argument is true , then use SI units (liters, kilograms, celcius). If it is false , then use quarts, pounds and fahrenheit. If a second argument is passed, then it is used as the total grain weight of the recipe to determine the exact amount of water or mash to add/remove.

>>> mashStep.description() 'Infuse 3.0l per kg of grain for 60 minutes at 68C' >>> mashStep.description( false ) 'Infuse 1.44qt per lb of grain for 60 minutes at 154.4F' >>> mashStep.description( true , 3.3 ) 'Infuse 10.0l for 60 minutes at 68C' >>> mashStep.description( false , 3.3 ) 'Infuse 10.57qt for 60 minutes at 154.4F'

Get the step end temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for Brauhaus.cToF(mashStep.endTemp) .

>>> mashStep.endTempF() 150.0

Get the step temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for Brauhaus.cToF(mashStep.temp) .

>>> mashStep.tempF() 154.0

Get the water ratio in quarts per pound of grain. Shortcut for Brauhaus.litersPerKgToQtPerLb(mashStep.waterRatio) .

>>> mashStep.waterRatioQtPerLb() 1.5

A recipe mash description for all-grain or partial-mash recipes. The mash includes information like a name, notes for the brewer, grain temperature, PH, etc.

Property Type Default Description grainTemp number 23 Grain temperature in degrees C name string unset Name of the mash, e.g. Single step infusion @68C notes string unset Notes for the brewer ph number unset Target PH of the mash spargeTemp number 76 Sparge temperature in degrees C steps array [] A list of Brauhaus.MashStep objects

Add a new mash step with the passed options.

>>> mash.prototype.addStep({ name : 'Test step' , type : 'Infusion' , waterRatio : 3.0 , temp : 68 , time : 60 })

Get the grain temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for Brauhaus.cToF(mash.grainTemp) .

>>> mash.grainTempF() 75.0

Get the sparge temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for Brauhaus.cToF(mash.spargeTemp) .

>>> mash.spargeTempF() 170.0

A beer recipe, containing ingredients like fermentables, spices, and yeast. Calculations can be made for bitterness, alcohol content, color, and more. Many values are unset by default and will be calculated when the Recipe.prototype.calculate() method is called. The brewDayDuration , boilStartTime and boilEndTime are unset until the Recipe.prototype.timeline() method is called.

Property Type Default Description abv number unset Alcohol percentage by volume abw number unset Alcohol percentage by weight agingDays number 14.0 Number of days to age keg/bottles agingTemp number 20.0 Temperature during aging in °C author string Anonymous Brewer Recipe author batchSize number 20.0 Total size of batch in liters boilSize number 10.0 Size of wort that will be boiled in liters boilStartTime number unset Time in minutes when the boil starts boilEndTime number unset Time in minutes when the boil ends bottlingPressure number 0.0 Bottle pressure in volumes of CO2 bottlingTemp number 0.0 Bottling temperature in °C brewDayDuration number unset Duration in minutes for the brew day buToGu number unset Bitterness units to gravity units ratio bv number unset Balance value (bitterness / sweetness ratio) calories number unset Calories per serving (kcal) color number unset Color in °SRM description string Recipe description Recipe description text fermentables array [] Array of Brauhaus.Fermentable objects fg number unset Final gravity (e.g. 1.012) fgPlato number unset Final gravity in °Plato ibu number unset Bitterness in IBU ibuMethod string tinseth IBU calculation method, tinseth or rager mashEfficiency number 75.0 Efficiency percentage for the mash name number New recipe Recipe name text og number unset Original gravity (e.g. 1.048) ogPlato number unset Original gravity in °Plato price number unset Approximate price in USD primaryDays number 14.0 Number of days in primary fermenter primaryTemp number 20.0 Temperature of primary fermenter in °C primingCornSugar number unset Kg of corn sugar to prime primingDme number unset Kg of dry malt extract to prime primingHoney number unset Kg of honey to prime primingSugar number unset Kg of (table) sugar to prime realExtract number unset Real extract of the recipe secondaryDays number 0.0 Number of days in secondary fermenter secondaryTemp number 0.0 Temperature of secondary fermenter in °C servingSize number 0.355 Serving size in liters steepTime number 20 Time in minutes to steep ingredients spices array [] Array of Brauhaus.Spice objects steepEfficiency number 50.0 Efficiency percentage for steeping steepTime number 20.0 Time to steep in minutes style object null Recipe style (see Brauhaus.STYLES ) tertiaryDays number 0.0 Number of days in tertiary fermenter tertiaryTemp number 0.0 Temperature of tertiary fermenter in °C timelineMap object null Map used to generate a brew timeline yeast array [] Array of Brauhaus.Yeast objects

Add a new ingredient to the recipe. type can be one of fermentable , hop , spice , or yeast . The data is what will be sent to the constructor of the ingredient defined by type .

>>> r.add( 'fermentable' , { name : 'Pale malt' , weight : 4.0 , yield : 75 , color : 3.5 }); >>> r.fermentables [ < Brauhaus.Fermentable object ' Pale malt '> ] >>> r.add('hop', { name: 'Cascade', weight: 0.028, time: 60, aa: 5.3, form: 'pellet' }); >>> r.add('spice', { name: 'Coriander', weight: 0.014 time: 5 form: 'ground' }); >>> r.add('yeast', { name: 'Wyeast 3056' type: 'ale' form: 'liquid' attenuation: 75 });

Get the recipe batch size in gallons. Shortcut for Brauhaus.litersToGallons(r.batchSize) .

>>> r.batchSizeGallons() 5.025

Get the recipe boil size in gallons. Shortcut for Brauhaus.litersToGallons(r.boilSize) .

>>> r.boilSizeGallons() 3.125

Get the total number of whole bottles (i.e. servings) for this recipe. This is a shortcut that is equivalent to Math.floor(r.batchSize / r.servingSize) .

>>> r.bottleCount() 56

Calculate alcohol, bitterness, color, gravities, etc. This method must be called before trying to access those values. See the quick examples above for a more complete example of calculate() usage.

>>> r.calculate() >>> r.ibu 28.5

Grade this recipe's completeness. Returned is a Number , where a completely blank recipe is zero and the higher the number, the higher the recipe completeness / quality. Some items carry more weight than others.

>>> r.grade() 4.5

Get the total grain weight in kg. Note that this only includes fermentables that are mashed or steeped. Things like malt extract syrup are excluded.

>>> r.grainWeight() 4.0

Scale a recipe and its ingredients to a new batch size and boil size in liters. Gravity and bitterness units are preserved. This does not recalculate the recipe, it merely adjusts various weights and volumes.

>>> r.scale( 10 , 6.5 ) >>> r.calculate() >>> r.ibu 28.5

Generate a brew timeline from a recipe. If siUnits is true , then generate the timeline in metric units, otherwise output imperial units. Returns a list of [duration, description] items where duration is a time in minutes from the start of the recipe and description is the step description text.

>>> r.timeline() [ [ 0 , 'Heat 10l of water to 68C (about 20 minutes)' ], [ 20 , 'Add 1kg CaraMunich (10 GU) and steep for 20 minutes' ], [ 40.16 , 'Remove grains. This is now your wort. Top up to 10l and bring to a boil (about 12 minutes)' ], [ 62.52 , 'Add 28g of Cascade hops (30 IBU)' ], ... ]

It's possible to display a human-friendly version of this information with some utility methods used in a loop. For example:

>>> timeline = r.timeline() >>> for ( var x = 0 ; x < timeline.length; x++) { >>> var duration = timeline[x][ 0 ]; >>> var description = timeline[x][ 1 ]; >>> console .log(Brauhaus.displayDuration(duration, 2 ) + ': ' + description); >>> } start : Heat 10 l of water to 68 C (about 20 minutes) 20 minutes: Add 1 kg CaraMunich ( 10 GU) and steep for 20 minutes 40 minutes: Remove grains. This is now your wort. Top up to 10 l and bring to a boil (about 12 minutes) 63 minutes: Add 28 g of Cascade hops ( 30 IBU) ...

It is also possible to determine the hop additions relative to the start and end of the boil. This allows you to nicely display the boil additions as relative times (e.g. -60 minutes, -45 minutes, -5 minutes to the end of the boil). Anything before the boilStartTime is the mash, steep, or heating to boil, while anything after the boilEndTime is chilling, fermentation and bottling. The brewDayDuration ends when fermentation begins. The exact point of bottling can be determined with a combination of brewDayDuration , primaryDays , secondaryDays , and tertiaryDays .

>>> timeline = r.timeline() >>> console .log(r.boilStartTime) 62.52 >>> console .log(r.boilEndTime) 122.52

Contributing

Contributions are welcome - just fork the project and submit a pull request when you are ready!

Getting Started

First, create a fork on GitHub. Then:

git clone ... cd brauhausjs npm install

Also, if you do not have Gulp installed:

sudo npm install -g gulp

Style Guide

Brauhaus uses the CoffeeScript Style Guide with the following exceptions:

Maximum line length is 120 characters

When building brauhaus.js with gulp compile or npm test you will see the output of CoffeeLint, a static analysis code quality tool for CoffeeScript. Please adhere to the warnings and errors to ensure your changes will build.

Unit Tests

Before submitting a pull request, please add any relevant tests and run them via:

gulp test

If you have PhantomJS installed and on your path then you can use:

CI= true gulp test

Pull requests will automatically be tested by Travis CI both in Node.js 0.10+ and in a headless webkit environment (PhantomJS). Changes that cause tests to fail will not be accepted. New features should be tested to be accepted.

New tests can be added in the test directory. If you add a new file there, please don't forget to update the test.html to include it!

Code Coverage

You can generate a unit test code coverage report for unit tests using the following:

gulp coverage

You can find an HTML report in the coverage directory that is created. This report will show line-by-line code coverage information.

Please note that all contributions will be licensed under the MIT license in the following section.

License

http://dgt.mit-license.org/