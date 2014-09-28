openbase logo
brauhaus

by homebrewing
1.1.1

A beer recipe calculator for homebrewing on servers and in browsers

Readme

Brauhaus.js

A javascript library for homebrew beer calculations both in the browser and on the server. Features include:

  • Support for multiple Javascript runtimes
    • Node.js 0.6.x, 0.8.x, 0.10.x, 0.11.x
    • Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer 9+, Safari, Opera, etc
  • Calculate estimated OG, FG, IBU, ABV, SRM color, calories, and more
  • Tinseth and Rager IBU calculation formula support
    • Pellets vs. whole hops support
    • Late addition boil support
    • Dry hopping support
  • Automatically generated recipe instructions and timeline
  • Estimate monetary recipe cost in USD based on ingredients
  • Grade recipes based on recipe completeness
  • Built-in unit conversions (kg <-> lb/oz, liter <-> gallon, temps, etc)
  • Color in °SRM to name, °EBC, °Lovibond, RGB conversions, CSS color, etc
  • Plugin support to add additional features
  • Lightweight - about 28kb when minified

Plugins provide the following features:

Brauhaus.js was developed with and for Malt.io, a community website for homebrewers to create recipes and share their love of homebrewing beer.

Interactive Examples

Installation

There are two ways to use Brauhaus.js - either in a web browser (client-side) or on e.g. Node.js (server-side).

Web Browser (client-side use)

To use Brauhaus.js in a web browser, simply download the following file and include it as you would any other script:

Plugins:

<script type="text/javascript" src="/scripts/brauhaus.min.js"></script>
<!-- Plugins go here... -->
<script type="text/javascript">
    // Your code goes here!
    // See below for an example...
</script>

Node.js (server-side use)

For Node.js, you can easily install Brauhaus.js and plugins using npm:

npm install brauhaus

Quick Example (CoffeeScript)

Here is an example of how to use the library from CoffeeScript:

# The following line is NOT required for web browser use
Brauhaus = require 'brauhaus'

# Import plugins here, e.g.
require 'brauhaus-beerxml'

# Create a recipe
r = new Brauhaus.Recipe
    name: 'My test brew'
    description: 'A new test beer using Brauhaus.js!'
    batchSize: 20.0
    boilSize: 10.0

# Add ingredients
r.add 'fermentable',
    name: 'Extra pale malt'
    color: 2.5
    weight: 4.2
    yield: 78.0

r.add 'hop',
    name: 'Cascade hops'
    weight: 0.028
    aa: 5.0
    use: 'boil'
    form: 'pellet'

r.add 'yeast'
    name: 'Wyeast 3724 - Belgian Saison'
    type: 'ale'
    form: 'liquid'
    attenuation: 80

# Set up a simple infusion mash
r.mash = new Brauhaus.Mash
    name: 'My mash'
    ph: 5.4

r.mash.addStep
    name: 'Saccharification'
    type: 'Infusion'
    time: 60
    temp: 68
    waterRatio: 2.75

# Calculate values
r.calculate()

# Print out calculated values
console.log "Original Gravity: #{ r.og.toFixed 3 }"
console.log "Final Gravity: #{ r.fg.toFixed 3 }"
console.log "Color: #{ r.color.toFixed 1 }&deg; SRM (#{ r.colorName() })"
console.log "IBU: #{ r.ibu.toFixed 1 }"
console.log "Alcohol: #{ r.abv.toFixed 1 }% by volume"
console.log "Calories: #{ Math.round r.calories } kcal"

Quick Example (Javascript)

Here is an example of how to use the library form Javascript:

// The following line is NOT required for web browser use
var Brauhaus = require('brauhaus');

// Import plugins here, e.g.
require('brauhaus-beerxml');

// Create a recipe
var r = new Brauhaus.Recipe({
    name: 'My test brew',
    description: 'A new test beer using Brauhaus.js!',
    batchSize: 20.0,
    boilSize: 10.0
});

// Add ingredients
r.add('fermentable', {
    name: 'Extra pale malt',
    color: 2.5,
    weight: 4.2,
    yield: 78.0
});

r.add('hop', {
    name: 'Cascade hops',
    weight: 0.028,
    aa: 5.0,
    use: 'boil',
    form: 'pellet'
});

r.add('yeast', {
    name: 'Wyeast 3724 - Belgian Saison',
    type: 'ale',
    form: 'liquid',
    attenuation: 80
});

// Set up a simple infusion mash
r.mash = new Brauhaus.Mash({
    name: 'My mash',
    ph: 5.4
});

r.mash.addStep({
    name: 'Saccharification',
    type: 'Infusion',
    time: 60,
    temp: 68,
    waterRatio: 2.75
});

// Calculate values
r.calculate();

// Print out calculated values
console.log('Original Gravity: ' + r.og.toFixed(3));
console.log('Final Gravity: ' + r.fg.toFixed(3));
console.log('Color: ' + r.color.toFixed(1) + '&deg; SRM (' + r.colorName() + ')');
console.log('IBU: ' + r.ibu.toFixed(1));
console.log('Alcohol: ' + r.abv.toFixed(1) + '% by volume');
console.log('Calories: ' + Math.round(r.calories) + ' kcal');

Brauhaus Configuration

The following values may be configured and will apply to all recipes, ingredients, etc.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
BURNER_ENERGYnumber9000Heat source output in kilojoules per hour
COLOR_NAMESarray...An array of color names for °SRM color ranges
MASH_HEAT_LOSSnumber5Degrees C lost per hour during mash
RELATIVE_SUGAR_DENSITYobject...Keys are types of sugar, values are relative density
ROOM_TEMPnumber23Room temperature in degrees C

Duration Functions

The following functions are available to parse and display durations of time:

Brauhaus.parseDuration (value)

Parse a string value into a duration in minutes. Supports many optional suffixes like w, wk, wks, week, weeks, d, day, days, h, hr, hrs, hour, hours, m, min, mins, minute, minutes, s, sec, second, and seconds.

>>> Brauhaus.parseDuration('2 days')
2880
>>> Brauhaus.parseDuration('1hr 3 minutes')
63
>>> Brauhaus.parseDuration('12')
12

Brauhaus.displayDuration (minutes, [approximate])

Generates a human-friendly display string from a number of minutes. Approximate, if set, determines the maximum number of units to return, rounding the last unit. For example, a setting of 2 would return days and hours; or hours and minutes; but never days, hours, and minutes.

>>> Brauhaus.displayDuration(65)
'1 hour 5 minutes'
>>> Brauhaus.displayDuration(2833)
'1 day 23 hours 13 minutes'
>>> Brauhaus.displayDuration(2833, 2)
'1 day 23 hours'
>>> Brauhaus.displayDuration(2833, 1)
'2 days'

Conversion Functions

The following functions are available to convert between various forms:

Brauhaus.kgToLb (number)

Convert kilograms to pounds.

>>> Brauhaus.kgToLb(2.5)
5.51155

Brauhaus.lbToKg (number)

Convert pounds to kilograms.

>>> Brauhaus.lbToKg(5.51155)
2.5

Brauhaus.kgToLbOz (number)

Convert kilograms to pounds and ounces.

>>> Brauhaus.kgToLbOz(2.5)
{
    lb: 5,
    oz: 8.184799999999996
}

Brauhaus.lbOzToKg (numberLbs, numberOz)

Convert pounds and ounces to kilograms.

>>> Brauhaus.lbOzToKg(5, 8.184799999999996)
2.5

Brauhaus.litersToGallons (number)

Convert liters to gallons.

>>> Brauhaus.litersToGallons(20.0)
5.283440000000001

Brauhaus.gallonsToLiters (number)

Convert gallons to liters.

>>> Brauhaus.gallonsToLiters(5.283440000000001)
20.0

Brauhaus.litersPerKgToQuartsPerLb (number)

Convert l/kg to qt/lb.

>>> Brauhaus.litersPerKgToQuartsPerLb(5.0)
2.3965285450000002

Brauhaus.quartsPerLbToLitersPerKg (number)

Convert qt/lb to l/kg.

>>> Brauhaus.quartsPerLbToLitersPerKg(2.3965285450000002)
5.0

Brauhaus.cToF (number)

Convert a temperature from celcius to fahrenheit.

>>> Brauhaus.cToF(20.0)
68.0

Brauhaus.fToC (number)

Convert a temperature from fahrenheit to celcius.

>>> Brauhaus.fToC(68.0)
20.0

Brauhaus.yieldToPpg (number)

Convert a yield percentage to parts per gallon.

>>> Brauhaus.yieldToPpg(75)
34.6605

Brauhaus.ppgToYield (number)

Convert parts per gallon to a yield percentage.

>>> Brauhaus.ppgToYield(34.6605)
75.0001

Color Conversions

Colors can be easily converted into various useful formats for the screen and web.

Brauhaus.srmToEbc (number)

Convert a color in °SRM to °EBC.

>>> Brauhaus.srmToEbc(10)
19.7

Brauhaus.ebcToSrm (number)

Convert a color in °EBC to °SRM.

>>> Brauhaus.ebcToSrm (20)
10.16

Brauhaus.srmToLovibond (number)

Convert a color in °SRM to °Lovibond.

>>> Brauhaus.srmToLovibond(10)
7.9433042964712826

Brauhaus.lovibondToSrm (number)

Convert a color in °Lovibond to °SRM.

>>> Brauhaus.lovibondToSrm(3.5)
3.9811000000000005

Brauhaus.srmToRgb (number)

Convert a color in °SRM to a RGB triplet.

>>> Brauhaus.srmToRgb(8)
[208, 88, 13]

Brauhaus.srmToCss (number)

Convert a color in °SRM to a form usable in a CSS color string.

>>> Brauhaus.srmToCss(8)
'rgb(208, 88, 14)'

Brauhaus.srmToName (number)

Convert a color in °SRM to a human-readable color.

>>> Brauhaus.srmToName(8)
'deep gold'

Other Utilities

Brauhaus.timeToHeat (liters, degrees)

Get the time in minutes to heat a volume of water in liters by a number of degrees C given the heat source defined by Brauhaus.BURNER_ENERGY.

>>> Brauhaus.timeToHeat(10.0, 80.0)
22.34666666666667

Brauhaus Objects

The following list of objects are available within Brauhaus:

  • Fermentable
  • Spice
  • Yeast
  • MashStep
  • Mash
  • Recipe

Serialization

A Brauhaus object can be easily serialized and deserialized from a JSON format. Deserialization can be from a JSON string or an object (i.e. the value given by JSON.parse(...)). For example, to serialize and deserialize a recipe object:

var r, serialized;

// Serialize
r = new Brauhaus.Recipe(...);
serialized = JSON.stringify(r);

// Deserialize from JSON string
serialized = '...';
r = new Brauhaus.Recipe(serialized);

// Deserialize from parsed object
serialized = JSON.parse('...');
r = new Brauhaus.Recipe(serialized);

Note: there is also a BeerXML plugin available which can serialize / deserialize BeerXML 1.0.

Brauhaus.Fermentable

A fermentable is some kind of a sugar that yeast can metabolize into CO2 and alcohol. Fermentables can be malts, malt extracts, honey, sugar, etc. Each fermentable can have the following properties:

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
colornumber2.0Color in °SRM
lateboolfalseLate addition
namestringNew fermentableName of the fermentable
weightnumber1.0Weight in kilograms
yieldnumber75.0Percentage yield

Fermentable.prototype.addition ()

Get the addition type of fermentable, one of mash, steep, or boil.

>>> f.addition()
'steep'

Fermentable.prototype.colorRgb ()

Get the color triplet for this fermentable. Shortcut for Brauhaus.srmToRgb(f.color).

>>> f.colorRgb()
[233, 157, 63]

Fermentable.prototype.colorCss ()

Get the CSS-friendly color string for this fermentable. Shortcut for Brauhaus.srmToCss(f.color).

>>> f.colorCss()
'rgb(233, 157, 63)'

Fermentable.prototype.colorName ()

Get the human-readable name for the color of this fermentable. Shortcut for Brauhaus.srmToName(f.color).

>>> f.colorName()
'deep gold'

Fermentable.prototype.gu (number)

Get the gravity units of this fermentable for a number of liters, based on the weight and yield. These units make the original gravity when divided by 1000 and added to one.

>>> f.gu(20.0)
32

Fermentable.prototype.plato (number)

Get the gravity in degrees plato for this fermentable for a number of liters, based on the weight and yield.

>>> f.plato(20.0)
7.5301

Fermentable.prototype.ppg ()

Get the parts per gallon from the yield percentage.

>>> f.ppg()
36

Fermentable.prototype.price ()

Guess the price in USD per kilogram of this fermentable, based on the name. Prices are an approximation based on multiple online homebrew supply store prices. You should use toFixed(2) to display these.

>>> f.price()
13.5025

Fermentable.prototype.type ()

Get the type of fermentable, either extract or grain.

>>> f.type()
'grain'

Fermentable.prototype.weightLb ()

A shortcut for Brauhaus.kgToLb(f.weight) to get the weight in pounds.

>>> f.weightLb()
2.2

Fermentable.prototype.weightLbOz ()

A shortcut for Brauhaus.kgToLbOz(f.weight) to get the weight in pounds and ounces.

>>> f.weightLbOz()
{
    lb: 2,
    oz: 4.3
}

Brauhaus.Spice

A spice is some kind of substance added to flavor or protect a brew. Spices can be hops, coriander, orange peel, cinnamon, whirlfloc, Irish moss, rose hips, etc. Each spice can have the following properties:

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
aanumber0.0Alpha-acid percentage (0 - 100)
formstringpelletForm, like pellet, whole, ground, crushed, etc
namestringNew spiceName of the spice
timenumber60Time in minutes to add the spice
usestringboilWhen to use the spice (mash, boil, primary, etc)
weightnumber1.0Weight in kilograms

Spice.prototype.bitterness (ibuMethod, earlyOg, batchSize)

Calculate the IBU of a spice for the given method, early OG, and batch size in liters. Available methods are 'tinseth' and 'rager'. The early OG is usually calculated as the sum of gravity values for all non-late fermentables.

>>> s.bitterness('tinseth', 1.045, 19)
12.4

Spice.prototype.dry ()

True if the spice is added after the boil, otherwise false. This is useful for determining if dry hopping is taking place.

>>> s.dry()
false

Spice.prototype.price ()

Guess the price in USD per kilogram of this spice, based on the name. Prices are an approximation based on multiple online homebrew supply store prices. You should use toFixed(2) to display these.

>>> s.price()
2.5318

Spice.prototype.utilizationFactor ()

Get the utilization factor based on the form of a spice. For example, pellets are easier to utilize than whole leaf hops.

>>> s.utilizationFactor()
1.15

Spice.prototype.weightLb ()

A shortcut for Brauhaus.kgToLb(s.weight) to get the weight in pounds.

>>> s.weightLb()
0.0625

Spice.prototype.weightLbOz ()

A shortcut for Brauhaus.kgToLbOz(s.weight) to get the weight in pounds and ounces.

>>> s.weightLbOz()
{
    lb: 0,
    oz: 1
}

Brauhaus.Yeast

Yeast are the biological workhorse that transform sugars into alcohol. Yeast can be professional strains like Wyeast 3068, harvested from bottles, harvested from the air, or other bugs like bacteria that produce acid.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
attenuationnumber75.0Percentage of sugars the yeast can convert
formstringliquidLiquid or dry
namestringNew yeastName of the yeast
typestringaleAle, lager, or other

Yeast.prototype.price ()

Guess the price in USD per packet of this yeast, based on the name. Prices are an approximation based on multiple online homebrew supply store prices. You should use toFixed(2) to display these.

>>> y.price()
7

Brauhaus.MashStep

A single step in a multi-step mash, such as infusing water, changing the temperature, or decocting mash to boil.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
endTempnumberunsetTemperature in degrees C after this step
namestringSaccharificationA name to give this step
rampTimenumberunsetTime in minutes to ramp to the given temperature
tempnumber68Temperature in degrees C to hold the mash
timenumber60Duration of this step in minutes
typestringInfusionType of mash step: Infusion, Temperature, or Decoction
waterRationumber3.0Ratio in liters per kg of water to infuse or decoct

MashStep.types

An array of available mash step types: Infusion, Temperature, and Decoction. They can generally be broken down as follows:

  • Infusion: adding hot water to the mash to raise its overall temperature
  • Temperature: usually adding heat via some source, like a stovetop or gas burner
  • Decoction: removing and boiling some of the mash, then adding it back to raise the overall temperature

MashStep.prototype.description ([boolean], [number])

An automatically generated description of the step. If the first argument is true, then use SI units (liters, kilograms, celcius). If it is false, then use quarts, pounds and fahrenheit. If a second argument is passed, then it is used as the total grain weight of the recipe to determine the exact amount of water or mash to add/remove.

>>> mashStep.description()
'Infuse 3.0l per kg of grain for 60 minutes at 68C'
>>> mashStep.description(false)
'Infuse 1.44qt per lb of grain for 60 minutes at 154.4F'
>>> mashStep.description(true, 3.3)
'Infuse 10.0l for 60 minutes at 68C'
>>> mashStep.description(false, 3.3)
'Infuse 10.57qt for 60 minutes at 154.4F'

MashStep.prototype.endTempF ()

Get the step end temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for Brauhaus.cToF(mashStep.endTemp).

>>> mashStep.endTempF()
150.0

MashStep.prototype.tempF ()

Get the step temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for Brauhaus.cToF(mashStep.temp).

>>> mashStep.tempF()
154.0

MashStep.prototype.waterRatioQtPerLb ()

Get the water ratio in quarts per pound of grain. Shortcut for Brauhaus.litersPerKgToQtPerLb(mashStep.waterRatio).

>>> mashStep.waterRatioQtPerLb()
1.5

Brauhaus.Mash

A recipe mash description for all-grain or partial-mash recipes. The mash includes information like a name, notes for the brewer, grain temperature, PH, etc.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
grainTempnumber23Grain temperature in degrees C
namestringunsetName of the mash, e.g. Single step infusion @68C
notesstringunsetNotes for the brewer
phnumberunsetTarget PH of the mash
spargeTempnumber76Sparge temperature in degrees C
stepsarray[]A list of Brauhaus.MashStep objects

Mash.prototype.addStep (object)

Add a new mash step with the passed options.

>>> mash.prototype.addStep({
    name: 'Test step',
    type: 'Infusion',
    waterRatio: 3.0,
    temp: 68,
    time: 60
})

Mash.prototype.grainTempF ()

Get the grain temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for Brauhaus.cToF(mash.grainTemp).

>>> mash.grainTempF()
75.0

Mash.prototype.spargeTempF ()

Get the sparge temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for Brauhaus.cToF(mash.spargeTemp).

>>> mash.spargeTempF()
170.0

Brauhaus.Recipe

A beer recipe, containing ingredients like fermentables, spices, and yeast. Calculations can be made for bitterness, alcohol content, color, and more. Many values are unset by default and will be calculated when the Recipe.prototype.calculate() method is called. The brewDayDuration, boilStartTime and boilEndTime are unset until the Recipe.prototype.timeline() method is called.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
abvnumberunsetAlcohol percentage by volume
abwnumberunsetAlcohol percentage by weight
agingDaysnumber14.0Number of days to age keg/bottles
agingTempnumber20.0Temperature during aging in °C
authorstringAnonymous BrewerRecipe author
batchSizenumber20.0Total size of batch in liters
boilSizenumber10.0Size of wort that will be boiled in liters
boilStartTimenumberunsetTime in minutes when the boil starts
boilEndTimenumberunsetTime in minutes when the boil ends
bottlingPressurenumber0.0Bottle pressure in volumes of CO2
bottlingTempnumber0.0Bottling temperature in °C
brewDayDurationnumberunsetDuration in minutes for the brew day
buToGunumberunsetBitterness units to gravity units ratio
bvnumberunsetBalance value (bitterness / sweetness ratio)
caloriesnumberunsetCalories per serving (kcal)
colornumberunsetColor in °SRM
descriptionstringRecipe descriptionRecipe description text
fermentablesarray[]Array of Brauhaus.Fermentable objects
fgnumberunsetFinal gravity (e.g. 1.012)
fgPlatonumberunsetFinal gravity in °Plato
ibunumberunsetBitterness in IBU
ibuMethodstringtinsethIBU calculation method, tinseth or rager
mashEfficiencynumber75.0Efficiency percentage for the mash
namenumberNew recipeRecipe name text
ognumberunsetOriginal gravity (e.g. 1.048)
ogPlatonumberunsetOriginal gravity in °Plato
pricenumberunsetApproximate price in USD
primaryDaysnumber14.0Number of days in primary fermenter
primaryTempnumber20.0Temperature of primary fermenter in °C
primingCornSugarnumberunsetKg of corn sugar to prime
primingDmenumberunsetKg of dry malt extract to prime
primingHoneynumberunsetKg of honey to prime
primingSugarnumberunsetKg of (table) sugar to prime
realExtractnumberunsetReal extract of the recipe
secondaryDaysnumber0.0Number of days in secondary fermenter
secondaryTempnumber0.0Temperature of secondary fermenter in °C
servingSizenumber0.355Serving size in liters
steepTimenumber20Time in minutes to steep ingredients
spicesarray[]Array of Brauhaus.Spice objects
steepEfficiencynumber50.0Efficiency percentage for steeping
steepTimenumber20.0Time to steep in minutes
styleobjectnullRecipe style (see Brauhaus.STYLES)
tertiaryDaysnumber0.0Number of days in tertiary fermenter
tertiaryTempnumber0.0Temperature of tertiary fermenter in °C
timelineMapobjectnullMap used to generate a brew timeline
yeastarray[]Array of Brauhaus.Yeast objects

Recipe.prototype.add (type, data)

Add a new ingredient to the recipe. type can be one of fermentable, hop, spice, or yeast. The data is what will be sent to the constructor of the ingredient defined by type.

>>> r.add('fermentable', {
    name: 'Pale malt',
    weight: 4.0,
    yield: 75,
    color: 3.5
});
>>> r.fermentables
[<Brauhaus.Fermentable object 'Pale malt'>]

>>> r.add('hop', {
   name: 'Cascade',
   weight: 0.028,
   time: 60,
   aa: 5.3,
   form: 'pellet'
});

>>> r.add('spice', {
    name: 'Coriander',
    weight: 0.014
    time: 5
    form: 'ground'
});

>>> r.add('yeast', {
   name: 'Wyeast 3056'
   type: 'ale'
   form: 'liquid'
   attenuation: 75
});

Recipe.prototype.batchSizeGallons ()

Get the recipe batch size in gallons. Shortcut for Brauhaus.litersToGallons(r.batchSize).

>>> r.batchSizeGallons()
5.025

Recipe.prototype.boilSizeGallons ()

Get the recipe boil size in gallons. Shortcut for Brauhaus.litersToGallons(r.boilSize).

>>> r.boilSizeGallons()
3.125

Recipe.prototype.bottleCount ()

Get the total number of whole bottles (i.e. servings) for this recipe. This is a shortcut that is equivalent to Math.floor(r.batchSize / r.servingSize).

>>> r.bottleCount()
56

Recipe.prototype.calculate ()

Calculate alcohol, bitterness, color, gravities, etc. This method must be called before trying to access those values. See the quick examples above for a more complete example of calculate() usage.

>>> r.calculate()
>>> r.ibu
28.5

Recipe.prototype.grade ()

Grade this recipe's completeness. Returned is a Number, where a completely blank recipe is zero and the higher the number, the higher the recipe completeness / quality. Some items carry more weight than others.

>>> r.grade()
4.5

Recipe.prototype.grainWeight ()

Get the total grain weight in kg. Note that this only includes fermentables that are mashed or steeped. Things like malt extract syrup are excluded.

>>> r.grainWeight()
4.0

Recipe.prototype.scale (newBatchSize, newBoilSize)

Scale a recipe and its ingredients to a new batch size and boil size in liters. Gravity and bitterness units are preserved. This does not recalculate the recipe, it merely adjusts various weights and volumes.

>>> r.scale(10, 6.5)
>>> r.calculate()
>>> r.ibu
28.5

Recipe.prototype.timeline (siUnits=true)

Generate a brew timeline from a recipe. If siUnits is true, then generate the timeline in metric units, otherwise output imperial units. Returns a list of [duration, description] items where duration is a time in minutes from the start of the recipe and description is the step description text.

>>> r.timeline()
[
    [0, 'Heat 10l of water to 68C (about 20 minutes)'],
    [20, 'Add 1kg CaraMunich (10 GU) and steep for 20 minutes'],
    [40.16, 'Remove grains. This is now your wort. Top up to 10l and bring to a boil (about 12 minutes)'],
    [62.52, 'Add 28g of Cascade hops (30 IBU)'],
    ...
]

It's possible to display a human-friendly version of this information with some utility methods used in a loop. For example:

>>> timeline = r.timeline()
>>> for (var x = 0; x < timeline.length; x++) {
>>>     var duration = timeline[x][0];
>>>     var description = timeline[x][1];
>>>     console.log(Brauhaus.displayDuration(duration, 2) + ': ' + description);
>>> }
start: Heat 10l of water to 68C (about 20 minutes)
20 minutes: Add 1kg CaraMunich (10 GU) and steep for 20 minutes
40 minutes: Remove grains. This is now your wort. Top up to 10l and bring to a boil (about 12 minutes)
63 minutes: Add 28g of Cascade hops (30 IBU)
...

It is also possible to determine the hop additions relative to the start and end of the boil. This allows you to nicely display the boil additions as relative times (e.g. -60 minutes, -45 minutes, -5 minutes to the end of the boil). Anything before the boilStartTime is the mash, steep, or heating to boil, while anything after the boilEndTime is chilling, fermentation and bottling. The brewDayDuration ends when fermentation begins. The exact point of bottling can be determined with a combination of brewDayDuration, primaryDays, secondaryDays, and tertiaryDays.

>>> timeline = r.timeline()
>>> console.log(r.boilStartTime)
62.52
>>> console.log(r.boilEndTime)
122.52

Contributing

Contributions are welcome - just fork the project and submit a pull request when you are ready!

Getting Started

First, create a fork on GitHub. Then:

git clone ...
cd brauhausjs
npm install

Also, if you do not have Gulp installed:

sudo npm install -g gulp

Style Guide

Brauhaus uses the CoffeeScript Style Guide with the following exceptions:

  1. Maximum line length is 120 characters

When building brauhaus.js with gulp compile or npm test you will see the output of CoffeeLint, a static analysis code quality tool for CoffeeScript. Please adhere to the warnings and errors to ensure your changes will build.

Unit Tests

Before submitting a pull request, please add any relevant tests and run them via:

gulp test

If you have PhantomJS installed and on your path then you can use:

CI=true gulp test

Pull requests will automatically be tested by Travis CI both in Node.js 0.10+ and in a headless webkit environment (PhantomJS). Changes that cause tests to fail will not be accepted. New features should be tested to be accepted.

New tests can be added in the test directory. If you add a new file there, please don't forget to update the test.html to include it!

Code Coverage

You can generate a unit test code coverage report for unit tests using the following:

gulp coverage

You can find an HTML report in the coverage directory that is created. This report will show line-by-line code coverage information.

Please note that all contributions will be licensed under the MIT license in the following section.

License

http://dgt.mit-license.org/

