A javascript library for homebrew beer calculations both in the browser and on the server. Features include:
Plugins provide the following features:
Brauhaus.js was developed with and for Malt.io, a community website for homebrewers to create recipes and share their love of homebrewing beer.
There are two ways to use Brauhaus.js - either in a web browser (client-side) or on e.g. Node.js (server-side).
To use Brauhaus.js in a web browser, simply download the following file and include it as you would any other script:
Plugins:
<script type="text/javascript" src="/scripts/brauhaus.min.js"></script>
<!-- Plugins go here... -->
<script type="text/javascript">
// Your code goes here!
// See below for an example...
</script>
For Node.js, you can easily install Brauhaus.js and plugins using
npm:
npm install brauhaus
Here is an example of how to use the library from CoffeeScript:
# The following line is NOT required for web browser use
Brauhaus = require 'brauhaus'
# Import plugins here, e.g.
require 'brauhaus-beerxml'
# Create a recipe
r = new Brauhaus.Recipe
name: 'My test brew'
description: 'A new test beer using Brauhaus.js!'
batchSize: 20.0
boilSize: 10.0
# Add ingredients
r.add 'fermentable',
name: 'Extra pale malt'
color: 2.5
weight: 4.2
yield: 78.0
r.add 'hop',
name: 'Cascade hops'
weight: 0.028
aa: 5.0
use: 'boil'
form: 'pellet'
r.add 'yeast'
name: 'Wyeast 3724 - Belgian Saison'
type: 'ale'
form: 'liquid'
attenuation: 80
# Set up a simple infusion mash
r.mash = new Brauhaus.Mash
name: 'My mash'
ph: 5.4
r.mash.addStep
name: 'Saccharification'
type: 'Infusion'
time: 60
temp: 68
waterRatio: 2.75
# Calculate values
r.calculate()
# Print out calculated values
console.log "Original Gravity: #{ r.og.toFixed 3 }"
console.log "Final Gravity: #{ r.fg.toFixed 3 }"
console.log "Color: #{ r.color.toFixed 1 }° SRM (#{ r.colorName() })"
console.log "IBU: #{ r.ibu.toFixed 1 }"
console.log "Alcohol: #{ r.abv.toFixed 1 }% by volume"
console.log "Calories: #{ Math.round r.calories } kcal"
Here is an example of how to use the library form Javascript:
// The following line is NOT required for web browser use
var Brauhaus = require('brauhaus');
// Import plugins here, e.g.
require('brauhaus-beerxml');
// Create a recipe
var r = new Brauhaus.Recipe({
name: 'My test brew',
description: 'A new test beer using Brauhaus.js!',
batchSize: 20.0,
boilSize: 10.0
});
// Add ingredients
r.add('fermentable', {
name: 'Extra pale malt',
color: 2.5,
weight: 4.2,
yield: 78.0
});
r.add('hop', {
name: 'Cascade hops',
weight: 0.028,
aa: 5.0,
use: 'boil',
form: 'pellet'
});
r.add('yeast', {
name: 'Wyeast 3724 - Belgian Saison',
type: 'ale',
form: 'liquid',
attenuation: 80
});
// Set up a simple infusion mash
r.mash = new Brauhaus.Mash({
name: 'My mash',
ph: 5.4
});
r.mash.addStep({
name: 'Saccharification',
type: 'Infusion',
time: 60,
temp: 68,
waterRatio: 2.75
});
// Calculate values
r.calculate();
// Print out calculated values
console.log('Original Gravity: ' + r.og.toFixed(3));
console.log('Final Gravity: ' + r.fg.toFixed(3));
console.log('Color: ' + r.color.toFixed(1) + '° SRM (' + r.colorName() + ')');
console.log('IBU: ' + r.ibu.toFixed(1));
console.log('Alcohol: ' + r.abv.toFixed(1) + '% by volume');
console.log('Calories: ' + Math.round(r.calories) + ' kcal');
The following values may be configured and will apply to all recipes, ingredients, etc.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|BURNER_ENERGY
|number
|9000
|Heat source output in kilojoules per hour
|COLOR_NAMES
|array
|...
|An array of color names for °SRM color ranges
|MASH_HEAT_LOSS
|number
|5
|Degrees C lost per hour during mash
|RELATIVE_SUGAR_DENSITY
|object
|...
|Keys are types of sugar, values are relative density
|ROOM_TEMP
|number
|23
|Room temperature in degrees C
The following functions are available to parse and display durations of time:
Parse a string value into a duration in minutes. Supports many optional suffixes like
w,
wk,
wks,
week,
weeks,
d,
day,
days,
h,
hr,
hrs,
hour,
hours,
m,
min,
mins,
minute,
minutes,
s,
sec,
second, and
seconds.
>>> Brauhaus.parseDuration('2 days')
2880
>>> Brauhaus.parseDuration('1hr 3 minutes')
63
>>> Brauhaus.parseDuration('12')
12
Generates a human-friendly display string from a number of minutes. Approximate, if set, determines the maximum number of units to return, rounding the last unit. For example, a setting of
2 would return days and hours; or hours and minutes; but never days, hours, and minutes.
>>> Brauhaus.displayDuration(65)
'1 hour 5 minutes'
>>> Brauhaus.displayDuration(2833)
'1 day 23 hours 13 minutes'
>>> Brauhaus.displayDuration(2833, 2)
'1 day 23 hours'
>>> Brauhaus.displayDuration(2833, 1)
'2 days'
The following functions are available to convert between various forms:
Convert kilograms to pounds.
>>> Brauhaus.kgToLb(2.5)
5.51155
Convert pounds to kilograms.
>>> Brauhaus.lbToKg(5.51155)
2.5
Convert kilograms to pounds and ounces.
>>> Brauhaus.kgToLbOz(2.5)
{
lb: 5,
oz: 8.184799999999996
}
Convert pounds and ounces to kilograms.
>>> Brauhaus.lbOzToKg(5, 8.184799999999996)
2.5
Convert liters to gallons.
>>> Brauhaus.litersToGallons(20.0)
5.283440000000001
Convert gallons to liters.
>>> Brauhaus.gallonsToLiters(5.283440000000001)
20.0
Convert l/kg to qt/lb.
>>> Brauhaus.litersPerKgToQuartsPerLb(5.0)
2.3965285450000002
Convert qt/lb to l/kg.
>>> Brauhaus.quartsPerLbToLitersPerKg(2.3965285450000002)
5.0
Convert a temperature from celcius to fahrenheit.
>>> Brauhaus.cToF(20.0)
68.0
Convert a temperature from fahrenheit to celcius.
>>> Brauhaus.fToC(68.0)
20.0
Convert a yield percentage to parts per gallon.
>>> Brauhaus.yieldToPpg(75)
34.6605
Convert parts per gallon to a yield percentage.
>>> Brauhaus.ppgToYield(34.6605)
75.0001
Colors can be easily converted into various useful formats for the screen and web.
Convert a color in °SRM to °EBC.
>>> Brauhaus.srmToEbc(10)
19.7
Convert a color in °EBC to °SRM.
>>> Brauhaus.ebcToSrm (20)
10.16
Convert a color in °SRM to °Lovibond.
>>> Brauhaus.srmToLovibond(10)
7.9433042964712826
Convert a color in °Lovibond to °SRM.
>>> Brauhaus.lovibondToSrm(3.5)
3.9811000000000005
Convert a color in °SRM to a RGB triplet.
>>> Brauhaus.srmToRgb(8)
[208, 88, 13]
Convert a color in °SRM to a form usable in a CSS color string.
>>> Brauhaus.srmToCss(8)
'rgb(208, 88, 14)'
Convert a color in °SRM to a human-readable color.
>>> Brauhaus.srmToName(8)
'deep gold'
Get the time in minutes to heat a volume of water in liters by a number of degrees C given the heat source defined by
Brauhaus.BURNER_ENERGY.
>>> Brauhaus.timeToHeat(10.0, 80.0)
22.34666666666667
The following list of objects are available within Brauhaus:
A Brauhaus object can be easily serialized and deserialized from a JSON format. Deserialization can be from a JSON string or an object (i.e. the value given by
JSON.parse(...)). For example, to serialize and deserialize a recipe object:
var r, serialized;
// Serialize
r = new Brauhaus.Recipe(...);
serialized = JSON.stringify(r);
// Deserialize from JSON string
serialized = '...';
r = new Brauhaus.Recipe(serialized);
// Deserialize from parsed object
serialized = JSON.parse('...');
r = new Brauhaus.Recipe(serialized);
Note: there is also a BeerXML plugin available which can serialize / deserialize BeerXML 1.0.
A fermentable is some kind of a sugar that yeast can metabolize into CO2 and alcohol. Fermentables can be malts, malt extracts, honey, sugar, etc. Each fermentable can have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|color
|number
|2.0
|Color in °SRM
|late
|bool
|false
|Late addition
|name
|string
|New fermentable
|Name of the fermentable
|weight
|number
|1.0
|Weight in kilograms
|yield
|number
|75.0
|Percentage yield
Get the addition type of fermentable, one of
mash,
steep, or
boil.
>>> f.addition()
'steep'
Get the color triplet for this fermentable. Shortcut for
Brauhaus.srmToRgb(f.color).
>>> f.colorRgb()
[233, 157, 63]
Get the CSS-friendly color string for this fermentable. Shortcut for
Brauhaus.srmToCss(f.color).
>>> f.colorCss()
'rgb(233, 157, 63)'
Get the human-readable name for the color of this fermentable. Shortcut for
Brauhaus.srmToName(f.color).
>>> f.colorName()
'deep gold'
Get the gravity units of this fermentable for a number of liters, based on the weight and yield. These units make the original gravity when divided by 1000 and added to one.
>>> f.gu(20.0)
32
Get the gravity in degrees plato for this fermentable for a number of liters, based on the weight and yield.
>>> f.plato(20.0)
7.5301
Get the parts per gallon from the yield percentage.
>>> f.ppg()
36
Guess the price in USD per kilogram of this fermentable, based on the name. Prices are an approximation based on multiple online homebrew supply store prices. You should use
toFixed(2) to display these.
>>> f.price()
13.5025
Get the type of fermentable, either
extract or
grain.
>>> f.type()
'grain'
A shortcut for
Brauhaus.kgToLb(f.weight) to get the weight in pounds.
>>> f.weightLb()
2.2
A shortcut for
Brauhaus.kgToLbOz(f.weight) to get the weight in pounds and ounces.
>>> f.weightLbOz()
{
lb: 2,
oz: 4.3
}
A spice is some kind of substance added to flavor or protect a brew. Spices can be hops, coriander, orange peel, cinnamon, whirlfloc, Irish moss, rose hips, etc. Each spice can have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|aa
|number
|0.0
|Alpha-acid percentage (0 - 100)
|form
|string
|pellet
|Form, like pellet, whole, ground, crushed, etc
|name
|string
|New spice
|Name of the spice
|time
|number
|60
|Time in minutes to add the spice
|use
|string
|boil
|When to use the spice (mash, boil, primary, etc)
|weight
|number
|1.0
|Weight in kilograms
Calculate the IBU of a spice for the given method, early OG, and batch size in liters. Available methods are
'tinseth' and
'rager'. The early OG is usually calculated as the sum of gravity values for all non-late fermentables.
>>> s.bitterness('tinseth', 1.045, 19)
12.4
True if the spice is added after the boil, otherwise false. This is useful for determining if dry hopping is taking place.
>>> s.dry()
false
Guess the price in USD per kilogram of this spice, based on the name. Prices are an approximation based on multiple online homebrew supply store prices. You should use
toFixed(2) to display these.
>>> s.price()
2.5318
Get the utilization factor based on the form of a spice. For example, pellets are easier to utilize than whole leaf hops.
>>> s.utilizationFactor()
1.15
A shortcut for
Brauhaus.kgToLb(s.weight) to get the weight in pounds.
>>> s.weightLb()
0.0625
A shortcut for
Brauhaus.kgToLbOz(s.weight) to get the weight in pounds and ounces.
>>> s.weightLbOz()
{
lb: 0,
oz: 1
}
Yeast are the biological workhorse that transform sugars into alcohol. Yeast can be professional strains like Wyeast 3068, harvested from bottles, harvested from the air, or other bugs like bacteria that produce acid.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|attenuation
|number
|75.0
|Percentage of sugars the yeast can convert
|form
|string
|liquid
|Liquid or dry
|name
|string
|New yeast
|Name of the yeast
|type
|string
|ale
|Ale, lager, or other
Guess the price in USD per packet of this yeast, based on the name. Prices are an approximation based on multiple online homebrew supply store prices. You should use
toFixed(2) to display these.
>>> y.price()
7
A single step in a multi-step mash, such as infusing water, changing the temperature, or decocting mash to boil.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|endTemp
|number
|unset
|Temperature in degrees C after this step
|name
|string
|Saccharification
|A name to give this step
|rampTime
|number
|unset
|Time in minutes to ramp to the given temperature
|temp
|number
|68
|Temperature in degrees C to hold the mash
|time
|number
|60
|Duration of this step in minutes
|type
|string
|Infusion
|Type of mash step:
Infusion,
Temperature, or
Decoction
|waterRatio
|number
|3.0
|Ratio in liters per kg of water to infuse or decoct
An array of available mash step types:
Infusion,
Temperature, and
Decoction. They can generally be broken down as follows:
Infusion: adding hot water to the mash to raise its overall temperature
Temperature: usually adding heat via some source, like a stovetop or gas burner
Decoction: removing and boiling some of the mash, then adding it back to raise the overall temperature
An automatically generated description of the step. If the first argument is
true, then use SI units (liters, kilograms, celcius). If it is
false, then use quarts, pounds and fahrenheit. If a second argument is passed, then it is used as the total grain weight of the recipe to determine the exact amount of water or mash to add/remove.
>>> mashStep.description()
'Infuse 3.0l per kg of grain for 60 minutes at 68C'
>>> mashStep.description(false)
'Infuse 1.44qt per lb of grain for 60 minutes at 154.4F'
>>> mashStep.description(true, 3.3)
'Infuse 10.0l for 60 minutes at 68C'
>>> mashStep.description(false, 3.3)
'Infuse 10.57qt for 60 minutes at 154.4F'
Get the step end temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for
Brauhaus.cToF(mashStep.endTemp).
>>> mashStep.endTempF()
150.0
Get the step temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for
Brauhaus.cToF(mashStep.temp).
>>> mashStep.tempF()
154.0
Get the water ratio in quarts per pound of grain. Shortcut for
Brauhaus.litersPerKgToQtPerLb(mashStep.waterRatio).
>>> mashStep.waterRatioQtPerLb()
1.5
A recipe mash description for all-grain or partial-mash recipes. The mash includes information like a name, notes for the brewer, grain temperature, PH, etc.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|grainTemp
|number
|23
|Grain temperature in degrees C
|name
|string
|unset
|Name of the mash, e.g.
Single step infusion @68C
|notes
|string
|unset
|Notes for the brewer
|ph
|number
|unset
|Target PH of the mash
|spargeTemp
|number
|76
|Sparge temperature in degrees C
|steps
|array
|[]
|A list of
Brauhaus.MashStep objects
Add a new mash step with the passed options.
>>> mash.prototype.addStep({
name: 'Test step',
type: 'Infusion',
waterRatio: 3.0,
temp: 68,
time: 60
})
Get the grain temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for
Brauhaus.cToF(mash.grainTemp).
>>> mash.grainTempF()
75.0
Get the sparge temperature in degrees F. Shortcut for
Brauhaus.cToF(mash.spargeTemp).
>>> mash.spargeTempF()
170.0
A beer recipe, containing ingredients like fermentables, spices, and yeast. Calculations can be made for bitterness, alcohol content, color, and more. Many values are unset by default and will be calculated when the
Recipe.prototype.calculate() method is called. The
brewDayDuration,
boilStartTime and
boilEndTime are unset until the
Recipe.prototype.timeline() method is called.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|abv
|number
|unset
|Alcohol percentage by volume
|abw
|number
|unset
|Alcohol percentage by weight
|agingDays
|number
|14.0
|Number of days to age keg/bottles
|agingTemp
|number
|20.0
|Temperature during aging in °C
|author
|string
|Anonymous Brewer
|Recipe author
|batchSize
|number
|20.0
|Total size of batch in liters
|boilSize
|number
|10.0
|Size of wort that will be boiled in liters
|boilStartTime
|number
|unset
|Time in minutes when the boil starts
|boilEndTime
|number
|unset
|Time in minutes when the boil ends
|bottlingPressure
|number
|0.0
|Bottle pressure in volumes of CO2
|bottlingTemp
|number
|0.0
|Bottling temperature in °C
|brewDayDuration
|number
|unset
|Duration in minutes for the brew day
|buToGu
|number
|unset
|Bitterness units to gravity units ratio
|bv
|number
|unset
|Balance value (bitterness / sweetness ratio)
|calories
|number
|unset
|Calories per serving (kcal)
|color
|number
|unset
|Color in °SRM
|description
|string
|Recipe description
|Recipe description text
|fermentables
|array
|[]
|Array of
Brauhaus.Fermentable objects
|fg
|number
|unset
|Final gravity (e.g. 1.012)
|fgPlato
|number
|unset
|Final gravity in °Plato
|ibu
|number
|unset
|Bitterness in IBU
|ibuMethod
|string
|tinseth
|IBU calculation method,
tinseth or
rager
|mashEfficiency
|number
|75.0
|Efficiency percentage for the mash
|name
|number
|New recipe
|Recipe name text
|og
|number
|unset
|Original gravity (e.g. 1.048)
|ogPlato
|number
|unset
|Original gravity in °Plato
|price
|number
|unset
|Approximate price in USD
|primaryDays
|number
|14.0
|Number of days in primary fermenter
|primaryTemp
|number
|20.0
|Temperature of primary fermenter in °C
|primingCornSugar
|number
|unset
|Kg of corn sugar to prime
|primingDme
|number
|unset
|Kg of dry malt extract to prime
|primingHoney
|number
|unset
|Kg of honey to prime
|primingSugar
|number
|unset
|Kg of (table) sugar to prime
|realExtract
|number
|unset
|Real extract of the recipe
|secondaryDays
|number
|0.0
|Number of days in secondary fermenter
|secondaryTemp
|number
|0.0
|Temperature of secondary fermenter in °C
|servingSize
|number
|0.355
|Serving size in liters
|steepTime
|number
|20
|Time in minutes to steep ingredients
|spices
|array
|[]
|Array of
Brauhaus.Spice objects
|steepEfficiency
|number
|50.0
|Efficiency percentage for steeping
|steepTime
|number
|20.0
|Time to steep in minutes
|style
|object
|null
|Recipe style (see
Brauhaus.STYLES)
|tertiaryDays
|number
|0.0
|Number of days in tertiary fermenter
|tertiaryTemp
|number
|0.0
|Temperature of tertiary fermenter in °C
|timelineMap
|object
|null
|Map used to generate a brew timeline
|yeast
|array
|[]
|Array of
Brauhaus.Yeast objects
Add a new ingredient to the recipe.
type can be one of
fermentable,
hop,
spice, or
yeast. The data is what will be sent to the constructor of the ingredient defined by
type.
>>> r.add('fermentable', {
name: 'Pale malt',
weight: 4.0,
yield: 75,
color: 3.5
});
>>> r.fermentables
[<Brauhaus.Fermentable object 'Pale malt'>]
>>> r.add('hop', {
name: 'Cascade',
weight: 0.028,
time: 60,
aa: 5.3,
form: 'pellet'
});
>>> r.add('spice', {
name: 'Coriander',
weight: 0.014
time: 5
form: 'ground'
});
>>> r.add('yeast', {
name: 'Wyeast 3056'
type: 'ale'
form: 'liquid'
attenuation: 75
});
Get the recipe batch size in gallons. Shortcut for
Brauhaus.litersToGallons(r.batchSize).
>>> r.batchSizeGallons()
5.025
Get the recipe boil size in gallons. Shortcut for
Brauhaus.litersToGallons(r.boilSize).
>>> r.boilSizeGallons()
3.125
Get the total number of whole bottles (i.e. servings) for this recipe. This is a shortcut that is equivalent to
Math.floor(r.batchSize / r.servingSize).
>>> r.bottleCount()
56
Calculate alcohol, bitterness, color, gravities, etc. This method must be called before trying to access those values. See the quick examples above for a more complete example of
calculate() usage.
>>> r.calculate()
>>> r.ibu
28.5
Grade this recipe's completeness. Returned is a
Number, where a completely blank recipe is zero and the higher the number, the higher the recipe completeness / quality. Some items carry more weight than others.
>>> r.grade()
4.5
Get the total grain weight in kg. Note that this only includes fermentables that are mashed or steeped. Things like malt extract syrup are excluded.
>>> r.grainWeight()
4.0
Scale a recipe and its ingredients to a new batch size and boil size in liters. Gravity and bitterness units are preserved. This does not recalculate the recipe, it merely adjusts various weights and volumes.
>>> r.scale(10, 6.5)
>>> r.calculate()
>>> r.ibu
28.5
Generate a brew timeline from a recipe. If
siUnits is
true, then generate the timeline in metric units, otherwise output imperial units. Returns a list of
[duration, description] items where
duration is a time in minutes from the start of the recipe and
description is the step description text.
>>> r.timeline()
[
[0, 'Heat 10l of water to 68C (about 20 minutes)'],
[20, 'Add 1kg CaraMunich (10 GU) and steep for 20 minutes'],
[40.16, 'Remove grains. This is now your wort. Top up to 10l and bring to a boil (about 12 minutes)'],
[62.52, 'Add 28g of Cascade hops (30 IBU)'],
...
]
It's possible to display a human-friendly version of this information with some utility methods used in a loop. For example:
>>> timeline = r.timeline()
>>> for (var x = 0; x < timeline.length; x++) {
>>> var duration = timeline[x][0];
>>> var description = timeline[x][1];
>>> console.log(Brauhaus.displayDuration(duration, 2) + ': ' + description);
>>> }
start: Heat 10l of water to 68C (about 20 minutes)
20 minutes: Add 1kg CaraMunich (10 GU) and steep for 20 minutes
40 minutes: Remove grains. This is now your wort. Top up to 10l and bring to a boil (about 12 minutes)
63 minutes: Add 28g of Cascade hops (30 IBU)
...
It is also possible to determine the hop additions relative to the start and end of the boil. This allows you to nicely display the boil additions as relative times (e.g. -60 minutes, -45 minutes, -5 minutes to the end of the boil). Anything before the
boilStartTime is the mash, steep, or heating to boil, while anything after the
boilEndTime is chilling, fermentation and bottling. The
brewDayDuration ends when fermentation begins. The exact point of bottling can be determined with a combination of
brewDayDuration,
primaryDays,
secondaryDays, and
tertiaryDays.
>>> timeline = r.timeline()
>>> console.log(r.boilStartTime)
62.52
>>> console.log(r.boilEndTime)
122.52
Contributions are welcome - just fork the project and submit a pull request when you are ready!
First, create a fork on GitHub. Then:
git clone ...
cd brauhausjs
npm install
Also, if you do not have Gulp installed:
sudo npm install -g gulp
Brauhaus uses the CoffeeScript Style Guide with the following exceptions:
When building
brauhaus.js with
gulp compile or
npm test you will see the output of CoffeeLint, a static analysis code quality tool for CoffeeScript. Please adhere to the warnings and errors to ensure your changes will build.
Before submitting a pull request, please add any relevant tests and run them via:
gulp test
If you have PhantomJS installed and on your path then you can use:
CI=true gulp test
Pull requests will automatically be tested by Travis CI both in Node.js 0.10+ and in a headless webkit environment (PhantomJS). Changes that cause tests to fail will not be accepted. New features should be tested to be accepted.
New tests can be added in the
test directory. If you add a new file there, please don't forget to update the
test.html to include it!
You can generate a unit test code coverage report for unit tests using the following:
gulp coverage
You can find an HTML report in the
coverage directory that is created. This report will show line-by-line code coverage information.
Please note that all contributions will be licensed under the MIT license in the following section.