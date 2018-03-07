Create branded QRcodes

NPM module to create QR Codes with a logo like these...

Install

yarn add branded-qr-code babel-polyfill

Use

import 'babel-polyfill' ; import brandedQRCode from 'branded-qr-code' ; brandedQRCode.generate({ text : 'https://www.google.com' , path : 'mylogo.png' }); app.get( '/qr/:logo' , route({ getLogoPath : req => `../images/original/ ${req.params.logo} .png` }));

Examples

Standard express server - Check the demo with npm run demo . Try localhost:3000/qr/twitter?t=www.twitter.com .

Batch Processing - Check the demo with npm run demo-generate . Files are saved in demos/generate/output .

Syntax

brandedQRCode .generate ( opts )

opts : text : text for the QR code. path : path of the logo. ratio : The QR code width and height will be 1/ratio of the QRcode image size (default 2 ). ignoreCache : Ignore the cached images (default: false ). opt : Options for npm qrcode module (defaults: { errorCorrectionLevel: 'M', margin: 2 } ).

brandedQRCode .route ( opts )

opts : text : Text in the QR code. It is only used if getText is falsy. If you want to return QR code with dynamic text you will not use this. getText : Function that returns the text in the QRcode. It receives the req object (default req => req.query.t ). It can return a promise. logoPath : Path to the image to be added in the center of the QRcode. It is only used if getLogoPath is falsy. getLogoPath : Function that returns the path of the logo. It receives the req object. getRatio : Function that returns the ratio to use. It receives the req object. getLogoPath : Function that returns the text to be put in the QRcode. It receives the req object. It can return a promise. ignoreCache : Ignore the cached images (default: false ). qrOpt : Options for npm qrcode module (defaults: { errorCorrectionLevel: 'M', margin: 2 } ). getQrOpt : Function that returns the qrOpt. It receives the req object. It can return a promise. maxAge : The cache header to be added. false means no cache. Default 31557600 (1 year). onError : function(req, res, err) called in case of an error. The default function log the error and return a 404.

Utilities

There are some /scripts that can help you to create a better looking logos adding some white margin around it. Just place your logo in /images/original and then, run in order:

You will find your logo nicely padded in /images/final

More about QRcodes

The logo at the center of the QRcode is actually adding noise. The QR code can still be decoded because QR codes have redundant data that readers' error correction algorithms can use. The npm qrcode library supports different levels. Higher levels produce denser the QR codes. From empirical tests you can noticed that using Low ( L ) usually produces QR codes that are NOT READABLE. Medium ( M ) is the default and it is usually sufficient. If you have problems, you may want to use quartile ( Q ) or high ( H ). You can do it with { errorCorrectionLevel: 'Q' } .

