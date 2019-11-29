openbase logo
Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

783

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

brand-colors is a collection of colors works available in sass, less, stylus and css

Installation

npm install brand-colors
bower install brand-colors

Usage

scss

@import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/scss/brand-colors.latest.scss'

.a-div {
  color: $bc-spotify;
}

less

@import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/less/brand-colors.latest.less'

.a-div {
  color: @bc-spotify;
}
in webpack

  • use relative path to the node_modules, for example:

      app
   |_node_modules
   |_src
      |_css
         |_app.less

    in app.less:

    @import '../../node_modules/brand-colors/dist/latest/less/brand-colors.latest.less';

  • use webpack's resolve mechanism

    @import '~brand-colors/dist/latest/less/brand-colors.latest.less';

sass

@import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/scss/brand-colors.latest.sass'

.a-div
  color: $bc-spotify

stylus

@import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/stylus/brand-colors.latest.styl'

.a-div {
  color: $bc-spotify;
}

css

  <link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/css/brand-colors.latest.min.css">`

  <span class="bc-spotify">This text is spotify-green</span>
  <div class="bc-spotify-bg">This div has a spotify-green background</div>

postcss

Use postcss-brand-color plugin. Add it to PostCSS:

postcss([ require('postcss-brand-colors') ])

and use *-color names:

.a-div {
  color: spotify-color;
}

Run brand-colors.com locally

If you want to work on the static homepage, just run the following commands and you will get a live-reloading server listening for changes in /app and brandColors.js

npm install
gulp dev

Brands

Full list of colors A lot fo the colors comes from brandcolors.net, so a huge shout out to @galengidman.

reimertz.co  ·  GitHub @reimertz  ·  Twitter @reimertz

