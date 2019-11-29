brand-colors is a collection of colors works available in sass, less, stylus and css
npm install brand-colors
bower install brand-colors
@import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/scss/brand-colors.latest.scss'
.a-div {
color: $bc-spotify;
}
@import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/less/brand-colors.latest.less'
.a-div {
color: @bc-spotify;
}
use relative path to the
node_modules, for example:
app
|_node_modules
|_src
|_css
|_app.less
in app.less:
@import '../../node_modules/brand-colors/dist/latest/less/brand-colors.latest.less';
use webpack's resolve mechanism
@import '~brand-colors/dist/latest/less/brand-colors.latest.less';
@import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/scss/brand-colors.latest.sass'
.a-div
color: $bc-spotify
@import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/stylus/brand-colors.latest.styl'
.a-div {
color: $bc-spotify;
}
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/css/brand-colors.latest.min.css">`
<span class="bc-spotify">This text is spotify-green</span>
<div class="bc-spotify-bg">This div has a spotify-green background</div>
Use postcss-brand-color plugin. Add it to PostCSS:
postcss([ require('postcss-brand-colors') ])
and use
*-color names:
.a-div {
color: spotify-color;
}
If you want to work on the static homepage, just run the following commands and you will get a live-reloading server listening for changes in /app and brandColors.js
npm install
gulp dev
Full list of colors A lot fo the colors comes from brandcolors.net, so a huge shout out to @galengidman.
