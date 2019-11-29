brand-colors is a collection of colors works available in sass, less, stylus and css

Installation

npm install brand-colors bower install brand-colors

Usage

scss

@ import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/scss/brand-colors.latest.scss' .a-div { color : $bc-spotify ; }

less

@ import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/less/brand-colors.latest.less' .a-div { color : @ bc - spotify ; }

in webpack

use relative path to the node_modules , for example: app |_node_modules |_src |_css |_app.less in app.less: @import '../../node_modules/brand-colors/dist/latest/less/brand-colors.latest.less' ;

use webpack's resolve mechanism @import '~brand-colors/dist/latest/less/brand-colors.latest.less' ;

sass

@import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/scss/brand-colors.latest.sass' .a-div color: $bc-spotify

stylus

@ import 'bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/stylus/brand-colors.latest.styl' .a-div { color : $ bc-spotify ; }

css

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/brand-colors/dist/latest/css/brand-colors.latest.min.css" > ` < span class = "bc-spotify" > This text is spotify-green </ span > < div class = "bc-spotify-bg" > This div has a spotify-green background </ div >

postcss

Use postcss-brand-color plugin. Add it to PostCSS:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-brand-colors' ) ])

and use *-color names:

.a-div { color : spotify-color; }

Run brand-colors.com locally

If you want to work on the static homepage, just run the following commands and you will get a live-reloading server listening for changes in /app and brandColors.js

npm install gulp dev

Brands

Full list of colors A lot fo the colors comes from brandcolors.net, so a huge shout out to @galengidman.