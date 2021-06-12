openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bnl

branch-name-lint

by Ran Bar-Zik
2.1.1 (see all)

Lint your branch names

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

branch-name-lint Build Status Known Vulnerabilities npm

Validating and linting the git branch name. Create a config file or use the default configuration file. Use it in husky config file to make sure that your branch will not be rejected by some pesky Jenkins branch name conventions. You may use it as part of a CI process or just as an handy npx command.

Install

$ npm install branch-name-lint

CLI usage

$ npx branch-name-lint

$ npx branch-name-lint --help

  Usage
    npx branch-name-lint [configfileLocation JSON]

  Examples
    $ branch-name-lint
    $ branch-name-lint config-file.json

CLI options.json

Any Valid JSON file with branchNameLinter attribute.

{
    "branchNameLinter": {
        "prefixes": [
            "feature",
            "hotfix",
            "release"
        ],
        "suggestions": {
            "features": "feature",
            "feat": "feature",
            "fix": "hotfix",
            "releases": "release"
        },
        "banned": [
            "wip"
        ],
        "skip": [
            "skip-ci"
        ],
        "disallowed": [
            "master",
            "develop",
            "staging"
        ],
        "separator": "/",
        "msgBranchBanned": "Branches with the name \"%s\" are not allowed.",
        "msgBranchDisallowed": "Pushing to \"%s\" is not allowed, use git-flow.",
        "msgPrefixNotAllowed": "Branch prefix \"%s\" is not allowed.",
        "msgPrefixSuggestion": "Instead of \"%s\" try \"%s\".",
        "msgseparatorRequired": "Branch \"%s\" must contain a separator \"%s\"."
    }
}

Usage with regex

In order to check the branch name with a regex you can add a a regex as a string under the branchNameLinter in your config JSON. You can also pass any options for the regex (e.g. case insensitive: 'i')

{
    "branchNameLinter": {
        "regex": "^([A-Z]+-[0-9]+.{5,70})",
        "regexOptions": "i",
        ...
        "msgDoesNotMatchRegex": 'Branch "%s" does not match the allowed pattern: "%s"'
    }
}

Husky usage

After installation, just add in any husky hook as node modules call.

"husky": {
    "hooks": {
        "pre-push": "npx branch-name-lint [sample-configuration.json]"
    }
},

Usage in Node.js

const branchNameLint = require('branch-name-lint');

branchNameLint();
//=> 1 OR 0.

API

branchNameLint([options])

options

Type: object Default:

{
  prefixes: ['feature', 'hotfix', 'release'],
  suggestions: {features: 'feature', feat: 'feature', fix: 'hotfix', releases: 'release'},
  banned: ['wip'],
  skip: [],
  disallowed: ['master', 'develop', 'staging'],
  separator: '/',
  msgBranchBanned: 'Branches with the name "%s" are not allowed.',
  msgBranchDisallowed: 'Pushing to "%s" is not allowed, use git-flow.',
  msgPrefixNotAllowed: 'Branch prefix "%s" is not allowed.',
  msgPrefixSuggestion: 'Instead of "%s" try "%s".',
  msgseparatorRequired: 'Branch "%s" must contain a separator "%s".'
}

License

MIT © Ran Bar-Zik

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial