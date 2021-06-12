Validating and linting the git branch name. Create a config file or use the default configuration file. Use it in husky config file to make sure that your branch will not be rejected by some pesky Jenkins branch name conventions. You may use it as part of a CI process or just as an handy
npx command.
$ npm install branch-name-lint
$ npx branch-name-lint
$ npx branch-name-lint --help
Usage
npx branch-name-lint [configfileLocation JSON]
Examples
$ branch-name-lint
$ branch-name-lint config-file.json
Any Valid JSON file with
branchNameLinter attribute.
{
"branchNameLinter": {
"prefixes": [
"feature",
"hotfix",
"release"
],
"suggestions": {
"features": "feature",
"feat": "feature",
"fix": "hotfix",
"releases": "release"
},
"banned": [
"wip"
],
"skip": [
"skip-ci"
],
"disallowed": [
"master",
"develop",
"staging"
],
"separator": "/",
"msgBranchBanned": "Branches with the name \"%s\" are not allowed.",
"msgBranchDisallowed": "Pushing to \"%s\" is not allowed, use git-flow.",
"msgPrefixNotAllowed": "Branch prefix \"%s\" is not allowed.",
"msgPrefixSuggestion": "Instead of \"%s\" try \"%s\".",
"msgseparatorRequired": "Branch \"%s\" must contain a separator \"%s\"."
}
}
In order to check the branch name with a regex you can add a a regex as a string under the branchNameLinter in your config JSON. You can also pass any options for the regex (e.g. case insensitive: 'i')
{
"branchNameLinter": {
"regex": "^([A-Z]+-[0-9]+.{5,70})",
"regexOptions": "i",
...
"msgDoesNotMatchRegex": 'Branch "%s" does not match the allowed pattern: "%s"'
}
}
After installation, just add in any husky hook as node modules call.
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"pre-push": "npx branch-name-lint [sample-configuration.json]"
}
},
const branchNameLint = require('branch-name-lint');
branchNameLint();
//=> 1 OR 0.
Type:
object
Default:
{
prefixes: ['feature', 'hotfix', 'release'],
suggestions: {features: 'feature', feat: 'feature', fix: 'hotfix', releases: 'release'},
banned: ['wip'],
skip: [],
disallowed: ['master', 'develop', 'staging'],
separator: '/',
msgBranchBanned: 'Branches with the name "%s" are not allowed.',
msgBranchDisallowed: 'Pushing to "%s" is not allowed, use git-flow.',
msgPrefixNotAllowed: 'Branch prefix "%s" is not allowed.',
msgPrefixSuggestion: 'Instead of "%s" try "%s".',
msgseparatorRequired: 'Branch "%s" must contain a separator "%s".'
}
MIT © Ran Bar-Zik