throttle a stream with backpressure
Take a bulk readable stream stream and throttle it down to 10 bytes per second:
var Readable = require('readable-stream').Readable;
var brake = require('brake');
var bulk = new Readable;
bulk._read = function () {};
bulk.push(Array(1001).join('A'));
bulk.push(null);
bulk.pipe(brake(10)).pipe(process.stdout);
There's also a
brake command as part of this package:
$ brake 30 readme.markdown | pv > /dev/null
1.53kB 0:00:51 [30.3B/s] [ <=> ]
var brake = require('brake')
Return a transform stream
b that applies
backpressure when more data than the rate allows is written.
opts.rate - how many bytes to emit for each interval of length
period
opts.period - How often to check the output length in milliseconds.
Default value: 1000.
If
opts is a number, its value will be used for the
opts.period.
usage:
brake OPTIONS [rate] {file | -}
brake OPTIONS [rate] [period] {file | -}
brake OPTIONS {file | -}
OPTIONS:
-r, --rate How many bytes to emit for each interval of length `period`
-p, --period How often to check the output length in milliseconds.
default value: 1000
To get the library, with npm do:
npm install brake
To get the command, with npm do:
npm install -g brake
MIT