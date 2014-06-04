brake

throttle a stream with backpressure

example

Take a bulk readable stream stream and throttle it down to 10 bytes per second:

var Readable = require ( 'readable-stream' ).Readable; var brake = require ( 'brake' ); var bulk = new Readable; bulk._read = function ( ) {}; bulk.push( Array ( 1001 ).join( 'A' )); bulk.push( null ); bulk.pipe(brake( 10 )).pipe(process.stdout);

There's also a brake command as part of this package:

$ brake 30 readme.markdown | pv > /dev/ null 1.53 kB 0 : 00 : 51 [ 30.3 B/s] [ < = > ]

methods

var brake = require ( 'brake' )

var b = brake(rate, opts)

Return a transform stream b that applies backpressure when more data than the rate allows is written.

opts.rate - how many bytes to emit for each interval of length period

opts.period - How often to check the output length in milliseconds. Default value: 1000.

If opts is a number, its value will be used for the opts.period .

usage

usage: brake OPTIONS [rate] {file | -} brake OPTIONS [rate] [period] {file | -} brake OPTIONS {file | -} OPTIONS : -r, --rate How many bytes to emit for each interval of length `period` -p, --period How often to check the output length in milliseconds. default value : 1000

install

To get the library, with npm do:

npm install brake

To get the command, with npm do:

npm install -g brake

license

MIT