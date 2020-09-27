Braintree Web Drop-in React

This is a React component that wraps braintree-web-drop-in (v3).

Disclaimer: this is not an official Braintree module.

For issues and information concerning braintree-web-drop-in or braintree-web in general, please see braintree/braintree-web-drop-in and braintree/braintree-web .

Install

yarn add braintree-web-drop-in-react npm install braintree-web-drop-in-react

Complete example

import React from "react" ; import DropIn from "braintree-web-drop-in-react" ; class Store extends React . Component { instance; state = { clientToken : null , }; async componentDidMount() { const response = await fetch( "server.test/client_token" ); const clientToken = await response.json(); this .setState({ clientToken, }); } async buy() { const { nonce } = await this .instance.requestPaymentMethod(); await fetch( `server.test/purchase/ ${nonce} ` ); } render() { if (! this .state.clientToken) { return ( < div > < h1 > Loading... </ h1 > </ div > ); } else { return ( < div > < DropIn options = {{ authorization: this.state.clientToken }} onInstance = {(instance) => (this.instance = instance)} /> < button onClick = {this.buy.bind(this)} > Buy </ button > </ div > ); } } }

Basic example

See example .

Props

options ( object , required)

Options to setup Braintree. See Drop-In options.

onInstance ( function: instance , optional)

Called with the Braintree Drop-In instance when done initializing. You can call all regular Drop-In methods

The on events are already listened to using onNoPaymentMethodRequestable , onPaymentMethodRequestable , onPaymentOptionSelected . See below.

Requests a payment method object which includes the payment method nonce used by by the Braintree Server SDKs. The structure of this payment method object varies by type: a cardPaymentMethodPayload is returned when the payment method is a card, a paypalPaymentMethodPayload is returned when the payment method is a PayPal account.

If a payment method is not available, an error will appear in the UI. When a callback is used, an error will be passed to it. If no callback is used, the returned Promise will be rejected with an error.

Returns a Promise if no callback is provided.

Removes the currently selected payment method and returns the customer to the payment options view. Does not remove vaulted payment methods.

Returns a boolean indicating if a payment method is available through requestPaymentMethod. Particularly useful for detecting if using a client token with a customer ID to show vaulted payment methods.

Modify your configuration initially set in options . Can be used for any paypal or paypalCredit property.

If updateConfiguration is called after a user completes the PayPal authorization flow, any PayPal accounts not stored in the Vault record will be removed.

onError ( function: error , optional)

Called when creating the instance throws an error.

Note: This doesn't propage up to React's error bounderies. If this is the desired behavior, rethrow the error inside your onError handler

onNoPaymentMethodRequestable , onPaymentMethodRequestable , onPaymentOptionSelected ( function: void/payload , optional)

Ran for events.

preselectVaultedPaymentMethod ( boolean , default: true )

Whether to initialize with a vaulted payment method pre-selected. Only applicable when using a client token with a customer with saved payment methods.

Note: This prop is deprecated and will be removed in v2. Simply place this prop inside your options instead.

Package size

Since this depends on braintree-web-drop-in , this can be a quite large package (324.5 kB minified). This package alone is only ~3 kB.

To avoid loading all this code when not used, it is strongly recommended to dynamically import it using import() . Using @loadable/component or react-loadable can make this quite simple.