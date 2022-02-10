Braintree Web Drop-in

A pre-made payments UI for accepting cards and alternative payments in the browser built using version 3 of the Braintree JS client SDK.

If you have any feedback or questions, create an issue or contact Braintree support.

What's new

Updated UI to easily accommodate multiple payment methods

Not in an iframe; feel free to style Drop-in to blend in with your website

Now available in 23 languages

Open source and open development

Getting started

For setup and usage, see our reference.

Full example

This is a full example of a Drop-in integration that only accepts credit cards.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Checkout </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "dropin-container" > </ div > < button id = "submit-button" > Purchase </ button > < script src = "https://js.braintreegateway.com/web/dropin/1.33.0/js/dropin.min.js" > </ script > < script > var submitButton = document .querySelector( '#submit-button' ); braintree.dropin.create({ authorization : 'CLIENT_AUTHORIZATION' , selector : '#dropin-container' }, function ( err, dropinInstance ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } submitButton.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { dropinInstance.requestPaymentMethod( function ( err, payload ) { if (err) { } }); }); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Browser support

Drop-in is supported in all browsers supported by the Braintree JavaScript Client SDK.

Customization

The design of Drop-in is intentionally opinionated, and while we aimed to make the design work in many scenarios, the design of your website may conflict with the default design of Drop-in.

For minor UI customizations, review our documentation.

For more substantial changes, you may fork Drop-in, make your desired changes and build the assets by running npm run build . By default, Drop-in uses a hosted version of the built stylesheet. To override this behavior and use a custom stylesheet instead, simply add <link> tag to your page with the id braintree-dropin-stylesheet .

Drop-in uses the Braintree JavaScript SDK. So if a fully customized UI is what you're looking for, Drop-in may be used as a reference implementation for using the JavaScript SDK.

License

Drop-in is open source and available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.